Candle Size
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 13 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Finds the bars that exceed the specified size
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2 operating modes:
- Real body: the difference between the open and close prices will be used;
- Extremes: the difference between the maximum and minimum prices will be used;
This Indicator:
- Convenient for filter patterns in a period of low volatility;
- Indicates the beginning of a trend;
- Helps to see the most significant bars;
- Can be used when trading binary options;
Input settings:
- Bar Size: Set the size in points: the bars that exceed or equal this value will be indicated.
- Real Bodies: 1) if true: the difference (Open-Close) will be used; 2) if false: the difference (High-Low) will be used;
- Alert: Enable / disable notifications about the formation of new bars with the desired size;
- Font Size: font size to indicate the size;
- Up Color: font color for bullish bars;
- BearColor: font color for bear bars;