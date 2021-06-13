Support and Resistance Auto
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 13 June 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the levels that are extremes for the specified time frames.
- Resistance level is the maximum price of the last closed bar;
- Support level is the minimum price of the last closed bar;
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2 operating modes:
- Real bodies: Open and Close prices will be used;
- Extremes: High and Low prices will be used;
This indicator:
- Helps to see potential reversal levels;
- Patterns formed near the levels have more potential;
- When working on a lower time frames - help you to see the overall picture;
Input Settings:
- TimeFrames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN; The indicator will display the levels of those timeframes that are marked TRUE;
- Use Real Bodies: 1) if true: real bodies will be used (Open, Close); 2) if fal se: extreme values will be used (High, Low);
- Line Colors: the color of lines and labels for each time frame;
- Lines on Background: if (true): draw lines in the background;
- Line Style: (solid/dotted/dash...);
- Line Width;
- Font Size: for labels;