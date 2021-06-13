Support and Resistance Auto

Gap indicator Makarii Gubaydullin Indicators

Displays the appearance of a gap on the chart (when the closing price of the previous bar differs from the opening price of the new bar). #1 multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this indicator | Contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version In the initial settings you can configure: The size of the gap (in points): only gaps that exceed this value will be displayed. Arrow color : separate for up and down gaps. When you hover the mouse over the gap arrows on the chart, t