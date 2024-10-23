Auto Breakeven levels

Automatic Breakeven levels

Using this utility, you can activate the automatic SL movement, when the trade reaches a desired profit. 

Especially important for a short-term traders. Offset option is also available: some profit may be protected.

    Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT4 version

    The process of activating the automatic breakeven function:

    1. Select the Symbol or Trade for which the Auto BE function will be activated:

    • for the current [Symbol] / for [ALL] trades / or for a specific trade [Ticket].
    • In addition to the [Symbol] or [ALL] rules - you can set a separate rule for a particular trade,
      by its ticket number: the rule for a separate [Ticket] will be prioritized.

    2. Select the trade type for which you want to activate auto BE:

    • [ALL]: for all active trades;
    • [Longs]: only for a Buy trades;
    • [Shorts]: only for Sell trades;

    3. [When profit]: SL will be moved only when the trade reaches the specified profit amount.

    4. [+ Offset]: you can set an additional SL shift, in the direction towards the TP level.
    Thus, SL can be moved not only to breakeven, but also to the profitable level.

    5. Click [Activate Auto BE] to activate the auto breakeven function.

    The lower section displays the current status of the automatic BE function.

    If auto BE is active, you'll see a red cross [X]: click on it to deactivate the auto BE for the selected trade type (1).

    ! Auto BE for [Ticket] must be deactivated separately by its number:

    when deactivating [ALL] / [Symbol] - all separate [Ticket] rules will continue to be active.


    You can save the Auto BE settings to a [Presets v], to activate the function faster.

    In the Input settings you can optionally include the cost of the spread, commission and swap to the calculation of the BE level.

    Also, there is a 'strict' option: so you can choose what to do if the extra included costs exceeds the floating profit, when moving SL to BE:
    Move SL to Entry price, or do not move SL level.

    Additional input settings (interface):

    • Font size;
    • Panel size (percentage);
    • Dark / white theme;

    The program file must be placed in the "Experts" directory. Algo Trading must me allowed.

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    Utilities
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    Indicators
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    Utilities
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    Indicators
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    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Experts
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