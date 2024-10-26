Breakeven Quick SL

Breakeven levels: move SL in just 1 click. Avoid losing existing profit

Using this utility, you can quickly protect your profit in just 1 click.

Especially important for a short-term trading. Offset option is also available.

    Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT4 version

    How to move SL levels:

    1. Specify a specific [Symbol], or select [ALL] Symbols.

    2. Select the trade type for which you want to apply a breakeven:

    • [ALL]: for all active trades;
    • [Longs]: only for a Buy trades;
    • [Shorts]: only for a Sell trades;

    3. [if profit >] option: if active, SL will be moved on trades only if profit exceeds the specified value.

    4. [+ Offset]: you can set an additional SL shift, in the direction towards the TP level.
    Thus, SL can be moved not only to breakeven, but also to the profitable level.

    Using the [v] selector, you can choose the method of calculating the profit and offset values:

    • money / pips / points / % of SL size / % TP size / % of price change / % of the account size / spread size;

    ! When using [% / SL] or [% / TP] methods: trade will be included only if it has a SL / TP level.

    5. The green button at the top will show you the number of trades that fit your criteria.  

    When you click on this button, the SL will be moved.

    In the Input settings you can optionally include the cost of the spread, commission and swap to the calculation of the BE level.

    Also, there is a 'strict' option: so you can choose what to do if the extra included costs exceeds the floating profit, when moving SL to BE:
    Move SL to Entry price, or do not move SL level.

    Additional input settings (interface):

    • Font size;
    • Panel size (percentage);
    • Dark / white theme;

    The program file must be placed in the "Experts" directory. Algo Trading must me allowed.

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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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