Trend on market
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend
This tool is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI, Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index.
The alerts option will help you not to miss the beginning of the trend.
Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ features | Contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version
A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs.
Settings:
- Calculated bar: either the current (floating), or previous (closed).
- 9 major TFs are available: each can optionally be turned on/off.
- Stochastic Indicator:
- %K line Period;
- %D line Period;
- Slowing value;
- RSI Indicator:
- Fast Period;
- Slow Period;
- Visualization settings:
- Colors: for Buy, Sell and Neutral signals;
- Font size, distance multiplier;
- Alerts settings: email / terminal / push (mobile);
The program file must be placed in the "Indicators" directory.