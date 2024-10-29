Trend on market

Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend

This tool is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI, Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index.

The alerts option will help you not to miss the beginning of the trend.

    Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ features  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT5 version

    A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs.

    Settings:

    • Calculated bar: either the current (floating), or previous (closed).
    • 9 major TFs are available: each can optionally be turned on/off.

    • Stochastic Indicator
      • %K line Period;
      • %D line Period;
      • Slowing value;
    • RSI Indicator:
      • Fast Period;
      • Slow Period;
    • Visualization settings:
      • Colors: for Buy, Sell and Neutral signals;
      • Font size, distance multiplier;
    • Alerts settings: email / terminal / push (mobile);

      The program file must be placed in the "Indicators" directory.


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      Indicators
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      Indicators
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      Indicators
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      Indicators
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      Utilities
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      Experts
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