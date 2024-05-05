Expert or candle finder robot for forex

Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4

Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you.
This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick pattern on it. identifies and informs you.

Signals issued from the expert side are sent to you via Email, Print and Notification.


The candlestick patterns that this expert can identify are:

  • Marubozo candles
  • Hammer candles
  • Haninig man candles
  • Bullish Engulfin candles
  • Bearesh Engulfing Candles
  • Morning Star candles

Features of Candle Finder Expert:
In this expert, there are settings and templates that are predictable and you can change its settings according to your preferences and parameters.
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Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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