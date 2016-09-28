Night Trader EURUSD

The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information.

No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss.

This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session.

It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits also based on indicators. the reverse closing further reduces possible losses based on Bollinger Bands.

You can read instructions for setup and functions for expert here

Basic Parameters

Custom Magic - unique ID identifying Expert and Pair

Custom Comment - Trade comment

Custom Set Marker – Identifier for multiple settings per pair

Using FIFO - Expert opens only 1 trade per timeframe

Max allowed spread – maxi. allowed spread

Use dynamic Money-Management – enable automatic lot sizes calculation

Use fixed Lot-Size - when money management is disabled, all trades open with this lot size

Risk - determine risk per trade

Min margin level for trading - when margin level becomes lower than entered, EA will no longer open new trades

Use user stoploss and TakeProfit - user-defined TP and SL

Use Hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit - if true, classic SL and TP will be multiplied by 2, and hidden SL will be halfway set

Stoploss in Point - user Stoploss in Point

Take Profit in Points - user Take Profit in Points

Use trend filter - if true, in case of trend, only trades in trend direction will be opened

Max trades per session – max. trades per session

Max Lot-Size – max. lot size per trade

Use swap-Filter - If enabled this expert will not open trades shortly before a negative swap of the set amount would be created

Swap Rollover Hour of Your Broker - The hour (in GMT) at which your broker will credit or subtract swaps to/from your account

In Minutes Swap Check to Prevent trading – The timespan taken into account for swap checking

Max Minus Swap Allowed – max. height of allowed swap costs per lot. (Please use positive number)

Use Newsfilter - Set true to use newsfilter

Add Currencies Show - Add newsfilter currencies to show

Add Currencies Block - Add newsfilter currencies to block

Length of your providers Prefix - Length of the prefix your provider uses

Distance news label left - Distance from left for news label

Distance news label top- Distance from top for news label

Use Hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit - use hidden stoploss and takeprofit

Reverse closing - if enabled, indicators are used to further reduce possible losses

Is New York in DST - set to true if New York uses Daylight saving time (Spring)

GMT Offset in hours: IMPORTANT ONLY FOR BACKTESTING,

Trade On Sunday - Set true, to trade on Sundays

remoteDisableFunctionality - When true, trading will be suspended in sync with our signal

Remote reduce risk – if set to true, allows us to remotely set your expert to trade with reduced risk

Remote reduce risk factor – the risk modifier that will be applied to your default risk when in ‚reduced‘-mode

Receive notifications – if enabled you will get notifocations about various activities of this ea

News source - URL for news feed

Switch off source – URL for remote disable functionality

vesion check url – Url for version check

Overwrite Trading Time: Please use GMT0 only! – Change trading time

Trading start hour - Trading start hour

Trading start minute - Trading start minute

Trading end hour - Trading end hour

Trading end minute - Trading end minute

Closing start hour - Closing start hour

Closing start minute - Closing start minute

Closing end hour - Closing end hour

Closing end minute - Closing end minute

Use correlation bounce – Prevents trading of currencies with similar trends

Correlations – Values used for bounce

Optimization Values - set of values that optimize the general trading behavior of this EA

ECN and 5-digit broker recommended, but not required.