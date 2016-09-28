Night Trader EURUSD
- Experts
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Ugur Oezcan# ICMARKETS (21% live discount)
21.5% live discount on commission from ICMarkets. Discounts are available for every trade on your account, including manual trades.
to broker:
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 16 August 2019
- Activations: 7
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller) for detailed information.
No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss.
This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session.
It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits also based on indicators. the reverse closing further reduces possible losses based on Bollinger Bands.
You can read instructions for setup and functions for expert here
Basic Parameters
- Custom Magic - unique ID identifying Expert and Pair
- Custom Comment - Trade comment
- Custom Set Marker – Identifier for multiple settings per pair
- Using FIFO - Expert opens only 1 trade per timeframe
- Max allowed spread – maxi. allowed spread
- Use dynamic Money-Management – enable automatic lot sizes calculation
- Use fixed Lot-Size - when money management is disabled, all trades open with this lot size
- Risk - determine risk per trade
- Min margin level for trading - when margin level becomes lower than entered, EA will no longer open new trades
- Use user stoploss and TakeProfit - user-defined TP and SL
- Use Hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit - if true, classic SL and TP will be multiplied by 2, and hidden SL will be halfway set
- Stoploss in Point - user Stoploss in Point
- Take Profit in Points - user Take Profit in Points
- Use trend filter - if true, in case of trend, only trades in trend direction will be opened
- Max trades per session – max. trades per session
- Max Lot-Size – max. lot size per trade
- Use swap-Filter - If enabled this expert will not open trades shortly before a negative swap of the set amount would be created
- Swap Rollover Hour of Your Broker - The hour (in GMT) at which your broker will credit or subtract swaps to/from your account
- In Minutes Swap Check to Prevent trading – The timespan taken into account for swap checking
- Max Minus Swap Allowed – max. height of allowed swap costs per lot. (Please use positive number)
- Use Newsfilter - Set true to use newsfilter
- Add Currencies Show - Add newsfilter currencies to show
- Add Currencies Block - Add newsfilter currencies to block
- Length of your providers Prefix - Length of the prefix your provider uses
- Distance news label left - Distance from left for news label
- Distance news label top- Distance from top for news label
- Use Hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit - use hidden stoploss and takeprofit
- Reverse closing - if enabled, indicators are used to further reduce possible losses
- Is New York in DST - set to true if New York uses Daylight saving time (Spring)
- GMT Offset in hours: IMPORTANT ONLY FOR BACKTESTING,
- Trade On Sunday - Set true, to trade on Sundays
- remoteDisableFunctionality - When true, trading will be suspended in sync with our signal
- Remote reduce risk – if set to true, allows us to remotely set your expert to trade with reduced risk
- Remote reduce risk factor – the risk modifier that will be applied to your default risk when in ‚reduced‘-mode
- Receive notifications – if enabled you will get notifocations about various activities of this ea
- News source - URL for news feed
- Switch off source – URL for remote disable functionality
- vesion check url – Url for version check
- Overwrite Trading Time: Please use GMT0 only! – Change trading time
- Trading start hour - Trading start hour
- Trading start minute - Trading start minute
- Trading end hour - Trading end hour
- Trading end minute - Trading end minute
- Closing start hour - Closing start hour
- Closing start minute - Closing start minute
- Closing end hour - Closing end hour
- Closing end minute - Closing end minute
- Use correlation bounce – Prevents trading of currencies with similar trends
- Correlations – Values used for bounce
- Optimization Values - set of values that optimize the general trading behavior of this EA
ECN and 5-digit broker recommended, but not required.
Great support and communication. Just be patience and treat this as a long term trading EA. Even if there is huge losses when you entered using it, history says it will recover eventually.
you can check on author signals, his signals had been there for 1 years++ results. There will always be bad month/good months. Just be patience.