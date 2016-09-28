Night Trader EURUSD

4.21

The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller) for detailed information.

No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss.

This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session.

It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits also based on indicators. the reverse closing further reduces possible losses based on Bollinger Bands.

You can read instructions for setup and functions for expert here

Basic Parameters

  • Custom Magic - unique ID identifying Expert and Pair
  • Custom Comment - Trade comment
  • Custom Set Marker – Identifier for multiple settings per pair
  • Using FIFO - Expert opens only 1 trade per timeframe
  • Max allowed spread – maxi. allowed spread
  • Use dynamic Money-Management – enable automatic lot sizes calculation
  • Use fixed Lot-Size - when money management is disabled, all trades open with this lot size
  • Risk - determine risk per trade
  • Min margin level for trading - when margin level becomes lower than entered, EA will no longer open new trades
  • Use user stoploss and TakeProfit - user-defined TP and SL
  • Use Hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit - if true, classic SL and TP will be multiplied by 2, and hidden SL will be halfway set
  • Stoploss in Point - user Stoploss in Point
  • Take Profit in Points - user Take Profit in Points
  • Use trend filter - if true, in case of trend, only trades in trend direction will be opened
  • Max trades per session – max. trades per session
  • Max Lot-Size – max. lot size per trade
  • Use swap-Filter - If enabled this expert will not open trades shortly before a negative swap of the set amount would be created
  • Swap Rollover Hour of Your Broker - The hour (in GMT) at which your broker will credit or subtract swaps to/from your account
  • In Minutes Swap Check to Prevent trading – The timespan taken into account for swap checking
  • Max Minus Swap Allowed – max. height of allowed swap costs per lot. (Please use positive number)
  • Use Newsfilter - Set true to use newsfilter
  • Add Currencies Show - Add newsfilter currencies to show
  • Add Currencies Block - Add newsfilter currencies to block
  • Length of your providers Prefix - Length of the prefix your provider uses
  • Distance news label left - Distance from left for news label
  • Distance news label top- Distance from top for news label
  • Use Hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit - use hidden stoploss and takeprofit
  • Reverse closing - if enabled, indicators are used to further reduce possible losses
  • Is New York in DST - set to true if New York uses Daylight saving time (Spring)
  • GMT Offset in hours: IMPORTANT ONLY FOR BACKTESTING,
  • Trade On Sunday - Set true, to trade on Sundays
  • remoteDisableFunctionality - When true, trading will be suspended in sync with our signal
  • Remote reduce risk – if set to true, allows us to remotely set your expert to trade with reduced risk
  • Remote reduce risk factor – the risk modifier that will be applied to your default risk when in ‚reduced‘-mode
  • Receive notifications – if enabled you will get notifocations about various activities of this ea
  • News source - URL for news feed
  • Switch off source – URL for remote disable functionality
  • vesion check url – Url for version check
  • Overwrite Trading Time: Please use GMT0 only! – Change trading time
  • Trading start hour - Trading start hour
  • Trading start minute - Trading start minute
  • Trading end hour - Trading end hour
  • Trading end minute - Trading end minute
  • Closing start hour - Closing start hour
  • Closing start minute - Closing start minute
  • Closing end hour - Closing end hour
  • Closing end minute - Closing end minute
  • Use correlation bounce – Prevents trading of currencies with similar trends
  • Correlations – Values used for bounce
  • Optimization Values - set of values that optimize the general trading behavior of this EA

ECN and 5-digit broker recommended, but not required.

Reviews 42
Ang Sheng Hao
434
Ang Sheng Hao 2018.03.21 17:47 
 

Great support and communication. Just be patience and treat this as a long term trading EA. Even if there is huge losses when you entered using it, history says it will recover eventually.

you can check on author signals, his signals had been there for 1 years++ results. There will always be bad month/good months. Just be patience.

jun du
688
jun du 2018.02.28 14:59 
 

坚持使用这款EA，结果还是好的，给五星。

Milan Grujic
24
Milan Grujic 2017.11.08 23:13 
 

Very Profitable, Professional and Steady EA!

This EA has a high degree of great work behind it, and I can fully recommend it!

Also, Ugur is very kind person, responsive and provide excellent support!

Keep up the good work!

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Jean Fermigier
630
Jean Fermigier 2018.11.12 22:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raul Noriega
213
Raul Noriega 2018.07.18 18:26 
 

how can I update it tells me this on screen

Texan Cowboy
345
Texan Cowboy 2018.07.11 01:55 
 

edit: One day in on the month and -8.54%, while the author's signal is +0.39%.. obviously this will never work on my account. I'm not saying this EA doesn't work, but this nonsense has to be fixed in order to be a good EA. One star.

for some months everything repeats itself..

my account receives huge loss or SL, where the authors account does not receive it.

Same broker. Same settings. Same pairs.

Still going, will see if it is profitable after more time.

Ang Sheng Hao
434
Ang Sheng Hao 2018.03.21 17:47 
 

Great support and communication. Just be patience and treat this as a long term trading EA. Even if there is huge losses when you entered using it, history says it will recover eventually.

you can check on author signals, his signals had been there for 1 years++ results. There will always be bad month/good months. Just be patience.

[Deleted] 2018.03.19 12:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zhi Hu
801
Zhi Hu 2018.03.17 02:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jun du
688
jun du 2018.02.28 14:59 
 

坚持使用这款EA，结果还是好的，给五星。

Milan Grujic
24
Milan Grujic 2017.11.08 23:13 
 

Very Profitable, Professional and Steady EA!

This EA has a high degree of great work behind it, and I can fully recommend it!

Also, Ugur is very kind person, responsive and provide excellent support!

Keep up the good work!

Arthur9319
32
Arthur9319 2017.10.12 21:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cindy76
66
Cindy76 2017.09.12 07:12 
 

Very good and consistently profitable EA...I bought it since 2 months ago! You need to run this EA for long term investment, and then you will see the profitable result! Try to check back the trading history if you are interesting to buy it! There you can see that profit trades were more than loss trades! Even though sometimes it had loss trade BUT it can recover back the loss very fast. And then the most important is that the author of this ea is very helpful,friendly, sincere and have great support. After sell service is also very good! The author not only sell the ea, but if you have any question of the ea, the author will very responsible too.

Hello Patrick,

(a) Once you checked you setting is correct and the trade

opened similar to the Night Trader Mix ICM Signal, then

just decide your MM, start with small lot maybe 0.01 to check

it . ( Please make sure the trade opened and the time almost

same to the signal, This depend to what the broker you are

using!)

(b) I am using ECN Broker with Low Spread! And fast latency too.

( If you find that your trade and time opened not the same with the signal,

mean your broker opening trade not same like the signal. For me, I am using

Pepperstone Razor account. (Maybe you can consider using IC Markets or

Pepperstone Broker if you find that your trading history not

same like the signal trading history.)

(c) You can try place 0.01 lot for one month, once everything

in good condition and same like the signal , then just

increase your lot size in future!

(d) Dont always changing your lot size, Once you have

decide your lot size, let it run for a period. ( This we can see

from the signal trading history, the lot size keep running with

stable!)

(e) Use the set file provided by the author and Dont simply change the setting!

(f) This is a consistently profitable EA, which we need to

trade for long run, maybe half year above! Of course maybe

have a losing month BUT in the long run it is profitable. ( Even

though it need more trade to recover back the lost, BUT it is

still profitable at the end! Try checked the trading history)

Thank you..Hope i can help..

Patrick Chalindar
991
Patrick Chalindar 2017.09.10 19:59 
 

Wahou!

I'm very impressed by your comment cindy76, because I bought this system from 16th july and I loose money, and when it loses, it need many trades and time for recover it.

Avg lost around 25/30€

avg win between 2 et 5€.

So it's not a review against his autor, and i don't have any anger or something else against autor, because i know what it is trading and EA (I have my own EA and I bought it for diversification), it just about your review, and I can't understand how you can win during the same time I lose!

Could you explain please and what are your settings please?

Thanks

CHECKMARK GmbH
2246
Markus Johannes Goss 2017.08.24 08:17 
 

I'm very thankful for the work the authors did on this Nightscalper. Risk can always be set to your own convenience, keeping money management in mind. Just don't get greedy using big lots at wrong environment. Support is state of the art, whenever necessary. What else does it need to give 5 stars?!

Sanzhar Asrankulov
169
Sanzhar Asrankulov 2017.08.15 14:19 
 

Это очень плохая стратегия, с очень большими убытками раз в 10-20 превышающие прибыль, торгует в период высокой волатильности, и если у вас брокер со спредами то это точно не для вас, нужен брокер с нулевым спредом(но даже при этом убытки башенные)!

P.S И я могу утверждать что это аналог советника "FoxTrotTwo" (https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/15390)

===========================================

This is a very bad strategy, with very large losses, 10-20 times higher than profits, trading in a period of high volatility, and if you have a broker with spreads, then this is definitely not for you, you need a zero spread broker (but even with the losses of the tower) !!

And I can say that this is an analogue of an adviser "FoxTrotTwo" (https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/15390)

Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine
1174
Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine 2017.08.11 10:19 
 

That ea can stay stucked a moment with almost no profit due to losses that make lose your profit. But At the end, the ea does good on long term. Just be patient.

Support is good.

Wei Song
431
Wei Song 2017.08.09 09:33 
 

实盘五个月，优秀的专家，出色的表现。

Haobo Sun
211
Haobo Sun 2017.08.09 09:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cocoliso2016
123
cocoliso2016 2017.08.01 19:54 
 

Mal EA. Grandes pérdidas y pequeñas ganancias. Está condenado a ser perdedor.

Alwina Rothfuss
516
Alwina Rothfuss 2017.06.27 17:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrew Black
1454
Andrew Black 2017.06.19 15:07 
 

It's a very good EA, makes profit. The support is also excellent and development is continuous. Of course there will be some drawdown sometimes, but it is controlled and EA recovers it to make profit well.

Ted NO FX
1833
Ted NO FX 2017.06.13 19:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

123
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