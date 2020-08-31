Pips Counter with Alerts

Informer for calculating the results of open trades

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The information panel groups open orders into 2 categories:

Buys Sells

For each category, the symbol and the current number of pips are displayed.

The total result for all open trades is shown below.

Notifications can be enabled or disabled by simply clicking on the button:

When the notification is enabled, you will know when the profit on any symbol has exceeded the specified value.

The number of pips at which you will be informed is set either manually or using the + and - buttons (the step is set in the settings). Notifications are available in the terminal, via email, and in the mobile app.