Lines of risk

The indicator displays the specified Risk Level on the chart, for long and short positions.

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It may be useful when setting the Stop Loss level, the value of which is visible on the right price axis.

To calculate the level of risk, a Fixed / or Last used lot size is used.

Imput Settings:

Last traded lot: set " true " to make the calculation for your last used trading lot;

set " " to make the calculation for your trading lot; Lot Size: set the value of the trading lot: it will be used if the first parameter = ' false";

set the value of the trading lot: it will be used Risk for the current account balance / for free margin ;

/ for free ; Level of risk (from 0.1% to 100%): For fractional values, use a dot (.) as a separator;

(from 0.1% to 100%): For fractional values, use a dot (.) as a separator; The colors of lines and labels are adjustable;

of lines and labels are adjustable; Lines on backgroud: if ( true ): draw lines in the background;

if ( ): draw lines in the background; Font Size: for labels;