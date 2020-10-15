Trade statistics
- Utilities
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected time period
Check out my #1 Trade Manager: 66+ features, including extended statistics | Contact me if you have any questions
Statistics display modes:
- For the selected currency pair/trading instrument
- Statistics for all trades ("ALL")
You can select the period for which you want to get statistics:
- 1 day
- 1 week
- 1 month
- 2 months
- 3 months
- 6 months
- 1 year
- 2 years
- All trading history
Displayed information:
- Gross profit
- Gross loss
- Total profit/loss
- Number of trades
- Percentage of profitable traders to buy
- Percentage of profitable trades for sale
- Total percentage of profitable trades
- Average holding time
- Average holding time for profitable trades
- Average holding time for losses
Advantages of the interface:
- You can collapse the panel, thereby freeing up space on the chart: ((^) button);
- You can move the panel to any place on the chart: (<MOVE> button);
- Dark / light interface theme: ("Dark" switch);