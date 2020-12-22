Stats 2 in 1 and WeekDay Analyzer

Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period

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The utility includes 2 separate tools:

Statistics display modes:

For the selected currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for all trades ("ALL")

You can select the period for which you want to get statistics:

1 day

1 week

1 month

2 months

3 months

6 months

1 year

2 years

All trading history

1. Trade Statistics: Gross profit

Gross loss

Total profit/loss

Number of trades

Percentage of profitable traders to buy

Percentage of profitable trades for sale

Total percentage of profitable trades

Average holding time

Average holding time for profitable trades

Average holding time for losses

2. WeekDays Analyzer: find the best day to enter the market

You will see statistics for each day of the week: the number of profits/losses, and the win rate for each day.

The red and green sectors will help you visually see the most successful days for trading, and those days when it is better not to trade.

Advantages of the interface:

You can collapse the panel , thereby freeing up space on the chart: ((^) button); You can move the panel to any place on the chart: (<move> button); Dark / light interface theme : ("Dark" switch); Enable / disable the display of weekday statistics;