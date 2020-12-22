Stats 2 in 1 and WeekDay Analyzer
- Utilities
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period
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The utility includes 2 separate tools:
Statistics display modes:
- For the selected currency pair/trading instrument
- Statistics for all trades ("ALL")
You can select the period for which you want to get statistics:
- 1 day
- 1 week
- 1 month
- 2 months
- 3 months
- 6 months
- 1 year
- 2 years
- All trading history
1. Trade Statistics:
- Gross profit
- Gross loss
- Total profit/loss
- Number of trades
- Percentage of profitable traders to buy
- Percentage of profitable trades for sale
- Total percentage of profitable trades
- Average holding time
- Average holding time for profitable trades
- Average holding time for losses
2. WeekDays Analyzer: find the best day to enter the market
- You will see statistics for each day of the week: the number of profits/losses, and the win rate for each day.
- The red and green sectors will help you visually see the most successful days for trading, and those days when it is better not to trade.
Advantages of the interface:
- You can collapse the panel, thereby freeing up space on the chart: ((^) button);
- You can move the panel to any place on the chart: (<move> button);
- Dark / light interface theme: ("Dark" switch);
- Enable / disable the display of weekday statistics;
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