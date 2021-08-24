Trader Evolution MT4
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 April 2026
- Activations: 10
"Trader Evolution" - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis.
Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5
Advantages
1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel
2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size
3. Simplifies the making of Elliott wave analysis. All possible wave patterns available
4. Simplifies the making of technical analysis. Support and resistance levels, trend lines and more are available
5. In 1 click you can switch between the trading panel and the analysis panelSiarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
На прошлой неделе приобрел Утилиту "Trader Evolution" предназначенную для управления капиталом и нанесения на график обозначений волнового и трендовых линий технического анализа на платформе МТ-5. Панелька очень быстро помогала нанесению разметок на график и входу в сделку нужным объемом. На этой неделе решил открыть счет у брокера используя платформу МТ-4. Снова для удобства приобрел "Trader Evolution" работающую на МТ-4, в которой уже был уверен на все 100%! Еще раз спасибо разработчикам за отличное изобретение!