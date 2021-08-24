Trader Evolution MT4

5

"Trader Evolution" - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5

Advantages

1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel

    2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size

    3. Simplifies the making of Elliott wave analysis. All possible wave patterns available

    4. Simplifies the making of technical analysis. Support and resistance levels, trend lines and more are available

    5. In 1 click you can switch between the trading panel and the analysis panel

    How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ

    Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
    Reviews 2
    plawskij.anatol
    201
    plawskij.anatol 2024.04.29 21:57 
     

    На прошлой неделе приобрел Утилиту "Trader Evolution" предназначенную для управления капиталом и нанесения на график обозначений волнового и трендовых линий технического анализа на платформе МТ-5. Панелька очень быстро помогала нанесению разметок на график и входу в сделку нужным объемом. На этой неделе решил открыть счет у брокера используя платформу МТ-4. Снова для удобства приобрел "Trader Evolution" работающую на МТ-4, в которой уже был уверен на все 100%! Еще раз спасибо разработчикам за отличное изобретение!

    Vitaly Zverkov
    160
    Vitaly Zverkov 2022.12.26 20:42 
     

    Отличный мани менеджмент совместно с разметкой по волнам. Хороший помощник в ММ))

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    plawskij.anatol
    201
    plawskij.anatol 2024.04.29 21:57 
     

    На прошлой неделе приобрел Утилиту "Trader Evolution" предназначенную для управления капиталом и нанесения на график обозначений волнового и трендовых линий технического анализа на платформе МТ-5. Панелька очень быстро помогала нанесению разметок на график и входу в сделку нужным объемом. На этой неделе решил открыть счет у брокера используя платформу МТ-4. Снова для удобства приобрел "Trader Evolution" работающую на МТ-4, в которой уже был уверен на все 100%! Еще раз спасибо разработчикам за отличное изобретение!

    Vitaly Zverkov
    160
    Vitaly Zverkov 2022.12.26 20:42 
     

    Отличный мани менеджмент совместно с разметкой по волнам. Хороший помощник в ММ))

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