The indicator shows the currently forming candle of the selected time frame

Multiple bars may be optionally united into a single candle: helps to see the bigger picture

In the input settings, select the timeframe that will be used for the future bar:

To the right of the current price, you will see a bar forming on the specified interval.

If activated in the settings, the Countdown to the closing of the selected bar will be displayed in the lower right corner.

When it might be useful:

When using multiple time frames; To see the overall picture from a different period; For an additional confirmation of your setup;

Colors may be set manually, or auto-detected (same as the current theme).