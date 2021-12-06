Swap and Spread
- Utilities
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
Displays the current market information with a per-second update.
- Spread size;
- Swap size: for short and long positions;
- Local time (optionally);
Multifunctinal utility: 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions | MT4 version
In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:
- Font size;
- Text color;
- Select the positioning: left / right corner of the chart;
- Local time: on/off;
The program file should be placed to the "Indicators" directory.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating