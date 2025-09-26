GoldenTrend

GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk.

Why GoldenTrend?

Монитор

Ultra-Fast Trades: Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads.
📊 Adaptive Strategy: Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts trading tactics.
🛡️ Multi-Layer Protection: Features dynamic Stop Loss, trailing stop, and strict per-trade risk limits.
💰 High Profit Factor: Strategically optimized for maximum profitability with minimal drawdown.
🌐 Works on Any Symbol: Tested and fine-tuned for XAUUSD, and other popular instruments.

For Whom:

Experienced traders seeking maximum returns and prepared for active, short-cycle trading.

⚠️ Important: Use only on accounts with low spreads and fast order execution. Recommended minimum deposit: $10,000.

Filter:
Nikolay Moskalev
2496
Nikolay Moskalev 2025.12.03 14:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aliaksandr Sych
924
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Sych 2025.12.11 13:59
Благодарю. Будем ждать может кто купит.
Скоро будет новая версия.
Принимаю любую благодарность 410011296609921 Яндекс деньги.
Reply to review