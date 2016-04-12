Harmonic 3Drives
- Indicators
-
Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 14 June 2019
- Activations: 5
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is complete, a potential reversal zone appears on the chart. The basic pattern proportions are set in the parameters. Intermediate ratio values are calculated proportionally. The indicator features CD_accuracy parameter defining the accuracy of cd/bc ratios. For example, if cd/bc = 1.0 and accuracy is set to 0.1, the indicator uses the range 0.9 .. 1.1
Parameters
- zzDepth, zzDev, zzBack - ZigZag parameters
- AB_min, AB_max - minimum and maximum ratio of AB and AX levels
- CD_min, CD_max - minimum and maximum ratio of CD and BC levels
- CD_accuracy - cd/bc ratio accuracy
- bearColor - bearish pattern color
- bullColor - bullish pattern color
- CountBars - limit the amount of bars to be processed by the indicator (reduces the initial download time)
- UseAlert - enable pop-up messages
- UseNotification - enable push notifications
- UseMail - enable email notifications
- prefix - text label for indicator objects on a chart (enter various values for these parameters when applying several indicators to the chart)
- MessageAdd - text line added to the notifications sent to indicators.
- ShowPredict - allow the pattern display during its formation
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