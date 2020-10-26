Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4

5

Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows

Features:

  • Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot
  • Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different varieties 2. Different varieties can be set for forward and reverse copy orders 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot
  • Comment filtering, MAGIC filtering, signal lot filtering, local product filtering
  • Working hours settings
  • Reverse synchronization SLAVE closing
  • Order binding function: any order can be bound to the set signal source order (double-click the table to edit)
  • Account risk control

Basic functions:

  • The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s
  • Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts
  • Automatically match varieties, 95% of commonly used trading varieties on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are required, and the variety mapping table can be double-clicked to change the corresponding variety. (The mapping table has a quick search variety function)
  • 4 lot calculation modes (1. Ratio 2. Fixed lot 3. Adaptive capital risk 4. Source account capital ratio risk)
  • Special lot mode: The lot number can be calculated based on the stop loss capital risk (the stop loss may be too small and the calculated lot number may be too large, please use it with caution)
  • Multiple platforms, multiple signal sources, multiple receiving terminals can be combined at will (   MT4 and MT5 data are interoperable, but need to be purchased and installed separately )  
  • Transmitter and receiver are two-in-one, select the mode when loading
  • After receiving the position reduction signal, you can perform the position reduction operation.
  • Can copy orders in reverse
  • You can control the copy type and whether to follow the stop loss and take profit
  • Provides 4 types of copy opening price mode settings (1. Opening price range 2. Copying a price that is more advantageous than the signal 3. Copying a price that is less advantageous than the signal 4. No restrictions on opening price)
  • Support automatic language recognition [Chinese, English]

Copier-MT4(Click to download) Copier-MT5(Click to download)


Please read the operating instructions carefully. Optimization plan

MASTER installation:

  • Check the SIGNAL (MASTER) when loading
  • Click to turn on the run switch, green means normal operation

SLAVE installation:

  • Check the receiver (SLAVE) when loading
  • Click to turn on the run switch, green means normal operation
  • If the sender has been loaded, the source account will appear in the list. Select the account you want to copy.
  • Lot Mode Choose the lot mode you need (4 lot modes)
  • For customers without special needs, there is no need to perform other operations after these steps. U Now it is used normally for copy orders.

Common usage tips:

  • An account only needs to load one receiving terminal to automatically trade all symbols, and an account only needs to load one sending terminal to send all trading signals.
  • How to open multiple MT4 or MT5? -> Find the MT4 or MT5 folder and copy it. Then open the MT4 or MT5 software in the copy.
  • What should I do if the copy order does not respond? -> The copy order mechanism is a no-leakage mechanism. Under the premise of normal operation, please check: 1. Is the automatic transaction not turned on? 2. Is there a problem with the setting of the order opening price mode? 3. Is the order opening time exceeding the set value? 4. Set the spread limit (the spread limit is closed by default).
  • What should I do if I can't find the symbol I need in the mapping table? -> Enter the exact symbol name on the MASTER in the search box. The search function integrates two functions: 1. Fuzzy search for symbol in the MASTER or SLAVE in the mapping table 2. Accurate search to add symbol on the MASTER

(Automatic translation)

#tags copy signal kopir forex copy software copier fast copy copy fast

Reviews 19
N O
140
N O 2023.08.27 08:26 
 

This is definitely the best copy signal software. The authors answer all your questions and support the customers well. 这绝对是最好用的跟单软件了。作者大哥回答问题也非常及时、清楚。

Daniel El Ahel Ortiz
982
Daniel El Ahel Ortiz 2023.04.27 11:01 
 

Since the day I bought the product and I have had any questions about it has always answered me, and most important, it works really fine and is more complete the product!

XiFlood
39
XiFlood 2023.04.26 02:23 
 

The best copy trade program I have used. Well worth the reasonable price. Works so well, I purchased more activations. Kaijun Wang was very helpful assisting me with the extra activations and explaining what was happening. Thank you for sharing this amazing program.

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5 (31)
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Filter:
N O
140
N O 2023.08.27 08:26 
 

This is definitely the best copy signal software. The authors answer all your questions and support the customers well. 这绝对是最好用的跟单软件了。作者大哥回答问题也非常及时、清楚。

Kaijun Wang
184053
Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2023.08.28 13:32
Thank you.
Daniel El Ahel Ortiz
982
Daniel El Ahel Ortiz 2023.04.27 11:01 
 

Since the day I bought the product and I have had any questions about it has always answered me, and most important, it works really fine and is more complete the product!

XiFlood
39
XiFlood 2023.04.26 02:23 
 

The best copy trade program I have used. Well worth the reasonable price. Works so well, I purchased more activations. Kaijun Wang was very helpful assisting me with the extra activations and explaining what was happening. Thank you for sharing this amazing program.

消消黑眼圈
61
消消黑眼圈 2023.04.05 15:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Iurii Zachirov
139
Iurii Zachirov 2023.03.13 14:57 
 

ok

khadeer786
25
khadeer786 2023.01.16 15:55 
 

Hi need help purchased Copy Fast but its take 8 sec, 2 sec for master to send Please check many issues: 1) I don't know which order from master is mapped to which order 2) Also on timings its taking more than 30 seconds to 2 minutes for orders to copy Please help me with configuration or could you refund me Attached the zip file with screenshots

I changed the platform and loving this tool

Kaijun Wang
184053
Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2023.01.16 17:00
1. First of all, the copy order time is very fast. Generally, within 1 second, the biggest delay comes from the server’s billing speed. You can check the order delay at the sender. Some special platform observation accounts will delay the order. This Because of the platform, our software can only guarantee that the order will be followed at the moment the order is generated.
2. For refund, you need to find MQL5 staff, I do not have any authority .
-------
-------
-------(Replenish)
To put it simply, the 8sec displayed on the master is the difference between the time when the order can be seen by you on the observation account and the time when the order was actually placed. This delay is not normal, because we have many customers, and we also encounter In the past, there was a 30-minute delay between the order of the observed account and the billing of the actual account. Take a look at the delay of your current platform server. The delay time displayed is designed to monitor whether the platform is a fraudulent order, so that customers can know the difference between the time when the platform shows you the order and the real transaction time of the order.This time difference is generated before the copying (before the copying, there is a delay in detecting whether there is fraud on the platform).
Do you understand it?
Xiao Qin
149
Xiao Qin 2022.09.16 18:16 
 

非常棒

dashfx1
80
dashfx1 2022.08.04 15:28 
 

The tool is very handy, user-friendly, and straightforward; it copies the trades really fast. The creator's support is the best, always willing to help with rapid communication; if I could give them more than five stars definitely, I would do it.

Lin Kai Wang
458
Lin Kai Wang 2022.03.02 07:39 
 

非常好用，复制速度很快并且功能强大，绝对是同类型里最好用的，开发人员的回复也很快，有问必答，帮忙解决了各种使用的问题。非常感谢！ Very easy to use, copy speed is very fast and powerful, is absolutely the best in the same type of use, the developer's reply is also very fast, there are questions to answer, to help solve a variety of use problems. Thank you very much!

chenzuidongfeng
34
chenzuidongfeng 2022.02.15 14:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ccjsjzjh
109
ccjsjzjh 2022.02.10 14:30 
 

Very Good，非常好用，作者对提出的问题及时进行了优化，并且有问必答。

Ccqwe
354
Ccqwe 2022.02.10 12:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vera
24
Vera 2022.02.10 11:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

朕平 林
61
朕平 林 2021.10.15 13:33 
 

The copy MT4 is very good，and The developer is happy to help you 總之就是好用拉，熱心

Peng Jin
220
Peng Jin 2021.08.17 06:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AndreySigitov
29
AndreySigitov 2021.08.16 09:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xin Yuan Zhang
799
Xin Yuan Zhang 2021.08.12 06:07 
 

软件很好用，作者有问必答！

Kaijun Wang
184053
Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2021.08.12 06:13
感谢支持！^_^
chenxingyijiu
294
chenxingyijiu 2021.08.09 14:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

green mnnkey
55
green mnnkey 2020.12.02 15:04 
 

非常に便利であり素敵な仕事をしてくれるコピーツールです。作者もとても親切で素早い対応もしてくれました。

Kaijun Wang
184053
Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2020.12.02 15:32
谢谢朋友
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