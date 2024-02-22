Multi Timeframe
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 22 February 2024
- Activations: 5
The indicator helps you to analyze 3 different Time Intervals on a single screen: so that you can see the overall price action.
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In the initial settings you can configure:
- TimeFrame 1;
- TimeFrame 2;
- TimeFrame 3;
- The number of bars to be shown;
- Colors of bullish and bearish bars;
Product file should be located in the 'Indicators' directoty.