Daily Pips Target

Informer for tracking your daily trading results

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In the upper part of the panel, you set the daily profit target (in pips):

Manually entering a value; Using the + and - buttons (the change step can be configured in the settings);

The dashboard then groups trades into 2 categories:

Current floating result; Summing up closed trades;

The final result is displayed at the bottom: achievement or non-achievement of your daily goal, as well as the number of pips exceeding or missing.





There is a function for collapsing the interface(top left corner): a collapsed panel will not occupy the workspace when it is not required.





You can configure(3 screenshot):





1)The default Daily goal (then you can quickly change it via the interface);





2) Notifications:

Enable / disable notifications when a daily goal is reached;

Enable / disable notifications when a daily goal is not reached;

The time when the goal will be checked (by default, it is the end of the day, 23: 50);

Enable / disable notifications in the terminal;

Enable / disable Email notifications;

Enable / disable notifications on your mobile device;

3) Visual styles: