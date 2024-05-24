TradeMirror Pro MT4

TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform.

Tutorial

Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials.

Why TradeMirror

We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail:

  • Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate
  • Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution
  • Precise replication of orders, millisecond distribution
  • Support full platform, MT4 or MT5 
  • Intelligent perception of system status, email notification guards transaction security

Core Function List

For the follow up software, the more features are not better, so after a rigorous demand analysis, we have streamlined the program and finally retained the following core functions:
  • Multiple connections
  • Email notification
  • Lot scaling
  • Signal filtering
  • Reverse order following
  • Reset Take Profit/Stop Loss

Free Demo

You can alway try free demo before buy Trademirror:

  1. Click Free Demo Button on this Page
  2. Click Yes, I have Metatrader 4/5
  3. Allow browser to open Mt4/5
  4. In the Mt4/5, find Expert Advisors/Market/TradeMirror, Open it and click Test
  5. Enable the Visual mode(otherwise you will not seen the GUI interface)
  6. Click Start
  7. Now you can see the GUI interface of TradeMirror on the visual charts

Suggestions for use

Thank you for your interest and willingness to use TradeMirror. Our usage recommendations for common problems are as follows:
  1. For those who are new to the mql5 market, you can read this article to learn how to purchase and use EA from the mql5 market
  2. Use a demo account to learn how to use the software and test it before entering the real market
  3. Keep smart trading turned on
  4. Turn on email notifications to know the status of your orders

If the above suggestions do not solve your problem, please feel free to contact us through the comments section of the product or by private message.

Links

  1. TradeMirror Pro MT4
  2. TradeMirror Pro MT5
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If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
OneClick Analysis
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allowi
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TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Utilities
TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Product Advantages Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions: Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in fi
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wei xu
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