TradeMirror Pro MT4

TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform.

Tutorial

Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials.

Why TradeMirror



We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail:

Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate

Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution

Precise replication of orders, millisecond distribution

Support full platform, MT4 or MT5

Intelligent perception of system status, email notification guards transaction security

Core Function List

For the follow up software, the more features are not better, so after a rigorous demand analysis, we have streamlined the program and finally retained the following core functions:

Multiple connections

Email notification

Lot scaling

Signal filtering

Reverse order following

Reset Take Profit/Stop Loss

Free Demo

You can alway try free demo before buy Trademirror: Click Free Demo Button on this Page Click Yes, I have Metatrader 4/5 Allow browser to open Mt4/5 In the Mt4/5, find Expert Advisors/Market/TradeMirror, Open it and click Test Enable the Visual mode(otherwise you will not seen the GUI interface) Click Start Now you can see the GUI interface of TradeMirror on the visual charts

Suggestions for use

Thank you for your interest and willingness to use TradeMirror. Our usage recommendations for common problems are as follows:

For those who are new to the mql5 market, you can read this article to learn how to purchase and use EA from the mql5 market Use a demo account to learn how to use the software and test it before entering the real market Keep smart trading turned on Turn on email notifications to know the status of your orders

If the above suggestions do not solve your problem, please feel free to contact us through the comments section of the product or by private message.

Links

