Multi TF Charts
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 15 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Analyze up to 3 additional charts of other timeframes, without switching the main chart.
Check out my Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version
The indicator opens in a separate window:
- The window can be moved to any place on the chart (using the [<M>] button).
- The window can also be minimized to save space ([<^>] button)
In the window that appears, you can configure:
- The period of the 1st chart (left);
- The period of the 2nd chart (center);
- The period of the 3rd chart (right);
(Each of the timeframes can be disabled);
- The number of bars for each timeframe.
Maximum number of bars:
a) With 3 active charts: 30;
b) With 2 active charts: 45;
c) With 1 active chart: 90;