MACD Trading

This MT4 version is no longer maintained due to the ongoing transition from MT4 to MT5 trading accounts. For the latest features, improvements, and ongoing updates, please use the MT5 version of this Expert Advisor. Get the MT5 version here!

Automate your MACD strategy!

This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways:

  • Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window;
  • Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management.

This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, major currency pairs or symbols in the list).

  • The default settings are for the EURUSD pair, but you can change the settings to suit your strategy.
  • For backtests, use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode for the 'Symbols' parameter.
  • The chart can be opened in any timeframe, the timeframes entered in the settings will be used for calculations regardless of the chart timeframe.
    • Warning 1: before using this EA, please read its documentation on this page.

    Warning 2: if you have problems installing the EA, update MT5. If you still have problems, contact me in PV.


    Functionalities of the EA:

    Alerts:
    • Choice between 2 different MACD strategies.
    • Additional filters (moving average, RSI & pivot points).
    • Terminal alerts and smartphone notifs separately customizable for signal and/or trading alerts.
    • Activation/deactivation for each day of the week with start- and end-time.
    Trading:
    • Lots size in % of current account balance (+ current profits) or fixed lots.
    • Break even, trailing stop and grid system options.
    • 1 main order at the time by symbol + max simultaneous orders for multi-symbol modes and/or grid system.
    • Possibility of stopping the trading session once the max losses and/or max wins have been reached (account balance + current profits) during the day.
    • Option to close all bot orders before the weekend with the choice of time.
    • Max allowed spread and slippage.
    • Auto adjustment of min SL/TP and nearest lot size in case of user’s error.
    • Security alert in case of risky money management.
    • Possibility of stopping the EA if the maximum drawdown is reached (useful for speeding up optimization backtests).
    Other:
    • Compatibility to backtests (use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode).
    • Works with any symbol (forex/indices/CFDs/crypto...).

    For any questions or suggestions, please leave a comment!


    See my other products here.

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