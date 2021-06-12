Money Meter

The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell).

Check out #1 Trade Assistant: 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions You can set:

Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot);

(there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot); Grid step : percentage / amount of money (green switch);

: percentage / amount of money (green switch); Number of levels for each direction;

for each direction; Risk calculation for the current account balance / or for the free margin;

In the initial settings of the indicator, you can select:

Color of lines and text on the chart;

Interface theme: dark or light;