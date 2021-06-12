Money Meter
- Utilities
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 12 June 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell).
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You can set:
- Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot);
- Grid step: percentage / amount of money (green switch);
- Number of levels for each direction;
- Risk calculation for the current account balance/ or for the free margin;
In the initial settings of the indicator, you can select:
- Color of lines and text on the chart;
- Interface theme: dark or light;
Advantages of the interface:
- You can collapse the panel, thereby freeing up space on the chart: ((^) button);
- You can move the panel to any place on the chart: (<move> button);
- Quickly enable / disable the display of levels: ("On" button);