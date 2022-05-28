Countdown Bar Timer
- Utilities
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
Countdown timer till the bar closure, + % Progress status:
#1 multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version
In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:
- Timeframe for Calulculation;
- true / false: Higher TimeFrame option (next from the currently used: M15->M30, H4->D1...)
- Position:
1 = Bottom Left corner;
2 = Bottom Right corner;
3 = Top Left corner;
4 = Top Right corner;
- Font Size;
- Color;
- Font Style;