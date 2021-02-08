Manage trades

Management of active and pending orders: automatic breakeven, TP/SL changes, partial / full closing, visual display of levels on the chart

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1) Main window: to manage orders, you can set a specific symbol [Symbol], or select all symbols [ALL] Close all active positions [ALL]

Close all profitable trades [profits]

Close all loosing trades [losses]

Close all long trades (for buy) [longs]

Close all short trade (for sell) [shorts]

Delete all limit orders [Delete limit orders]

Delete all stop orders [Delete stop order] To the right, the current floating profit/loss for each order category is displayed (in the account currency and as a percentage of the current balance), and the number of orders in each category is calculated. 2) Manual change of trades to breakeven [- Move SL to BE now -]: the SL level will be moved to the entry price:

All trades [ALL]

Buy trades [longs]

Sell trades [shorts]

If the profit exceeds: [if profit > than:]

[if profit > than:] Specified percentage of the Deposit

The specified profit in monetary terms (the account currency is determined automatically)

If there are profitable positions according to the specified criteria, the button below will be active: after clicking it, the necessary trades will be transferred to breakeven.

3) Activation of monitoring trades for their automatic break-even, if the specified condition is met:

Select the Symbol / or ALL Symbols (at the top of the panel); Set the condition for automatically changing profitable positions to breakeven:

Profit as a percentage of the total balance

Profit in monetary equivalent (currency is determined automatically)

2. Then click [ON]: automatic monitoring will be activated

3. Information about active monitoring will be displayed below;

4. To cancel auto Breakeven, click on the red cross [X];

Managing a separate order:

Activate the display of order selection buttons on the chart: [chart button] in the upper right corner of the panel. Then the chart will display selectors for all active and pending orders: they show the entry price, floating profit, and lot size. When you click on the selector, an additional panel for managing the selected trade will be displayed.

Individual order control panel:

General information: symbol, lot size, entry price, TP, SL, R/R ratio; Changing the TP and SL levels:

TP and SL can be set as: price / size in pips / size in points;

Function for changing the trade to breakeven [Move SL to BE];

3. Close order:

Closing the entire position : the button displays a floating profit(loss);

: the button displays a floating profit(loss); Partial closing of the trade: specify the percentage of the position / or specify the lot to close.

Advantages of the interface:

You can collapse the panel , thereby freeing up space on the chart: ((^) button); You can move the panel to any place on the chart: (<MOVE> button); Option to choose a dark or light interface theme : ("Dark" switch); Visualization of the current orders on the chart;

Additionally:

Percentage values can be set manually sing the keyboard , or using the "-" / " + " buttons :

the change step will be ( 1.0 ) when entering an integer, or ( 0.1 ) when entering a fractional number;

, or using the "-" / " + " : the change step will be ( ) when entering an integer, or ( ) when entering a fractional number; The same thing will happen if you change the Risk/Reward ratio;