Manage trades

Management of active and pending orders: automatic breakeven, TP/SL changes, partial / full closing, visual display of levels on the chart

Check out my #1 Utility: 66+ features, including PRO trade management   |   Contact me if you have any questions

1) Main window: to manage orders, you can set a specific symbol [Symbol], or select all symbols [ALL]

  • Close all active positions [ALL]
  • Close all profitable trades [profits]
  • Close all loosing trades [losses]
  • Close all long trades (for buy) [longs]
  • Close all short trade (for sell) [shorts]
  • Delete all limit orders [Delete limit orders]
  • Delete all stop orders [Delete stop order]

To the right, the current floating profit/loss for each order category is displayed (in the account currency and as a percentage of the current balance), and the number of orders in each category is calculated.

2) Manual change of trades to breakeven [- Move SL to BE now -]: the SL level will be moved to the entry price:

  • All trades [ALL]
  • Buy trades [longs]
  • Sell trades [shorts]
  • If the profit exceeds: [if profit > than:]
  • Specified percentage of the Deposit
  • The specified profit in monetary terms (the account currency is determined automatically)

If there are profitable positions according to the specified criteria, the button below will be active: after clicking it, the necessary trades will be transferred to breakeven.

3) Activation of monitoring trades for their automatic break-even, if the specified condition is met:

  1. Select the Symbol / or ALL Symbols (at the top of the panel);
  2. Set the condition for automatically changing profitable positions to breakeven:

  • Profit as a percentage of the total balance
  • Profit in monetary equivalent (currency is determined automatically)

      2. Then click [ON]: automatic monitoring will be activated

      3. Information about active monitoring will be displayed below;

      4. To cancel auto Breakeven, click on the red cross [X];

Managing a separate order:

  1. Activate the display of order selection buttons on the chart: [chart button] in the upper right corner of the panel.
  2. Then the chart will display selectors for all active and pending orders: they show the entry price, floating profit, and lot size.
  3. When you click on the selector, an additional panel for managing the selected trade will be displayed.

Individual order control panel:

  1. General information: symbol, lot size, entry price, TP, SL, R/R ratio;
  2. Changing the TP and SL levels:
  • TP and SL can be set as: price / size in pips / size in points;
  • Function for changing the trade to breakeven [Move SL to BE];

      3. Close order:

  • Closing the entire position: the button displays a floating profit(loss);
  • Partial closing of the trade: specify the percentage of the position / or specify the lot to close.

Advantages of the interface:

  1. You can  collapse the panel, thereby freeing up space on the chart: ((^) button);
  2. You can  move the panel to any place on the chart: (<MOVE> button);
  3. Option to choose a  dark or light interface theme: ("Dark" switch);
  4. Visualization of the current orders on the chart;
Additionally: 

  • Percentage values  can be set manually  sing the keyboard, or using the "-" / " + "  buttons:
    the change step will be (1.0) when entering an integer, or (0.1) when entering a fractional number;
  • The same thing will happen if you change the Risk/Reward ratio;

Please note: since the utility manages orders, the program file must be located in the "Experts" directory", Algo trading must be enabled!

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5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
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King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
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Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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The indicator displays the   specified Risk Level   on the chart, for long and short positions. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions It may be useful when setting the Stop Loss level, the value of which is visible on the right price axis. To calculate the level of risk, a   Fixed  / or   Last used   lot size is used. Imput Settings: Last traded lot:  set " true " to make the calculation for your last used   trading lot; Lo
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Finds the bars that exceed the specified size Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  if you have any questions 2 operating modes: Real body:  the difference between the   open and close   prices will be used; Extremes:  the difference between the   maximum and minimum   prices will be used; This Indicator: Convenient for   filter patterns   in a period of low volatility; Indicates the   beginning of a trend ; Helps to see the most   significa
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Shows the direction of the bars on all major timeframes. Multifunctional utility : 65+ features, including this indicator      |     Version for MT5 The meaning of the visual signals ( squares): Red : Close price is  lower  than the Open price: Close < Open;  Green : Close price is  higher  than the Open price: Close > Open; Blue : Close price is  equal  to the Open price: Close = Open; You can set the Shift of the calculated bar, relative to the current bar: Shift = 0: the direction of the c
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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14 Indicators and auxiliary tools for convenient trading This utility contains 14 additional tools that can be useful for certain actions of the trader,   thereby simplifying and speeding up the trading process. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : includes 66+ features and indicators  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Due to the different monitor resolutions, some users may encounter the fact that the labels will be displayed with an overlay or be too small. If you encounter such a problem,
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Informer for tracking your daily trading results Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the upper part of the panel, you set the daily profit target (in pips): Manually entering a value; Using the + and - buttons (the change step can be configured in the settings); The dashboard then groups trades into 2 categories: Current floating result; Summing up closed trades; The final result is displayed at the bottom: achieveme
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Displays the appearance of a gap on the chart (when the closing price of the previous bar differs from the opening price of the new bar). #1 multifunctional utility:  66+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version In the initial settings you can configure: The size of the gap (in points): only gaps that exceed this value will be displayed. Arrow color : separate for up and down gaps. When you hover the mouse over the gap arrows on the chart, t
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Market information and detailed statistics: analysis of volatility and price bars. Check out my  # 1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Specify any currency pair/trading instrument to get information: Market information: Current spread; Swap for long positions (buys); Swap for short positions (sells); Select a time frame and number of periods to analyze price changes: Average volatility; Maximum volatility; Minimum volatility; Maximum
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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Monitor your favorite Symbols Multifunctional utility:  66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |   MT5 version This tool opens in a separate window: it can be moved (drag anywhere), and minimized [v]. You can adjust the Watchlist on the panel: Click [edit list] to add / remove the Symbols from the Watchlist. Calculated value: it may either be the last [closed bar], or the current [floating bar]. Select the [timeframe] for calculation. There are 2 types of
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
The indicator helps you to analyze 3 different Time Intervals on a single screen: so that you can see the overall price action. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the initial settings you can configure: TimeFrame 1; TimeFrame 2; TimeFrame 3; The number of bars to be shown; Colors of bullish and bearish bars; Product file should be located in the 'Indicators' directoty.
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected time period Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  Gross profit Gross l
Alert Levels PRO
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Utility for setting notifications when a given price level is reached Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including Alerts and Trend Line alerts  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The alert can be set in three ways: Manual entry of the price level; Setting the price change: in percent / in pips / in market points; By moving the level with the mouse: there is also a magnet function, when activated, the level will snap to the nearest OHLC values; Optionally, you can enable / di
Stats 2 in 1 and WeekDay Analyzer
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The utility includes 2 separate tools: Trade Statistics WeekDays Analyzer Statistics display modes: For the selected  currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All tr
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
The indicator shows the currently forming candle of the selected time frame Multiple bars may be optionally united into a single candle: helps to see the bigger picture Multifunctional Utility : 65+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |   MT5 version In the input settings, select the timeframe  that will be used for the future bar: To the right of the current price, you will see a bar forming on the specified interval. If activated in the settings, the Countdow
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Profit/loss statistics for each day of the week Check out my  #1 Utility : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  You will see statistics for each day of the
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend This tool  is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI,  Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index. The   alerts   option   will help  you   not   to   miss   the   beginning   of the   trend. Multifunctional utility : includes 66+ features  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs. Settings: Calculated bar: eith
Multi TF Charts
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Analyze up to 3 additional charts of other timeframes , without switching the main chart. Check out my  Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version The indicator opens in a  separate window: The window   can be moved   to any place on the chart (using the   [<M>]   button). The window can also be minimized to save space ( [ <^>]  button) In the window that appears, you can configure: The period   of the 1st chart (left
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Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell). Check out  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions You can set:  Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot); Grid step : percentage / amount of money (green switch); Number of levels for each direction; Risk calculation for the current account balance / or for the free margin; In the initial settings of the indicator, you c
EurUsd Scalper PRO
Makarii Gubaydullin
Experts
Short-term scalper Currency pair: EURUSD; Timeframe: 5 minutes. My   #1 Utility : includes 65+ functions  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Since the EA works on a low timeframe, it is important to use a broker where the typical spread on EURUSD does not exceed 2 . A higher spread can significantly affect the results. The strategy is based on the idea of long-term stability. The results attached in the screenshots are a backtest from 1999.
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