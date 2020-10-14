Market information:

Psychology Tais Miranda Hoffmann 4.6 (5) Utilities

The most different product of the site: This tool is an auxiliary tool aimed at managing your trades and psychological discussions. As you probably know, more than 70% of the reason for the success of big traders is psychological issues. Only 30% is related to your strategy. So it is better to strengthen this big part with a tool. With a free tool, I allow you to become a better trader This tool consists of several rules. In version 1.0, we have 7 rules. In later versions, we will add more ru