Market information
- Utilities
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Market information and detailed statistics: analysis of volatility and price bars.
Check out my #1 Trade Assistant: 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions
Specify any currency pair/trading instrument to get information:
Market information:
- Current spread;
- Swap for long positions (buys);
- Swap for short positions (sells);
Select a time frame and number of periods to analyze price changes:
- Average volatility;
- Maximum volatility;
- Minimum volatility;
- Maximum price;
- Minimum price;
- Number of bars Up (the closing price is higher than the opening price);
- Number of bars Down (the closing price is less than the opening price);
- Number of neutral bars (open price = close price);
- You can collapse the panel, thereby freeing up space on the chart: ((^) button);
- You can move the panel to any place on the chart: (<MOVE> button);
- Dark or light interface theme: ("Dark" switch);
- Enabling/disabling TP / RR calculation: ("TP" switch);
- Visualizationsof High and Low levels: ("H/L Lines" switch);
Additionally:
- the number of periods can be set manually using the keyboard, or using the "-" / "+ " buttons";