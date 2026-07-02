Market Watch Trading Hours News Pro

FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS

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Professional Market Session, Trading Schedule & Economic News Dashboard for MetaTrader 4

FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS is an advanced all-in-one MT4 dashboard designed to provide traders with real-time market session monitoring, broker trading schedules, live countdowns, intelligent voice alerts, and economic news awareness from one clean professional interface.

The EA automatically scans your Market Watch symbols and displays current trading status, opening and closing times, session activity, market energy, and upcoming High and Medium Impact economic news events.

In addition to the visual dashboard, the EA provides a complete intelligent audio notification system, helping traders stay informed even while focusing on chart analysis or away from the computer.

Key Features

• Real-time Windows system clock with second-by-second updates

• Global trading session monitor:

Sydney

Tokyo

London

New York

• Current market session status

• Session overlap detection

• Market Energy assessment

• OPEN / CLOSED / ABOUT TO OPEN / ABOUT TO CLOSE market status

• Live countdown until market opens or closes

• Integrated High & Medium Impact Economic News Calendar

• Second-by-second news countdown timers

• Next News banner with upcoming economic events

• Symbol search function

• Scrollable Market Watch dashboard

• Multi-asset support:

Forex

Indices

Commodities

Precious Metals

Cryptocurrencies

Energies

Broker-specific instruments

• Automatic broker trading schedule detection

• Professional FORBEX Trading interface

• Fast and lightweight operation

• Adjustable News Time Offset to compensate for broker or timezone differences

Intelligent Voice & Audio Alerts

Stay informed without constantly watching the screen.

The dashboard includes professional voice announcements and alert sounds for:

• Market Open

• Market Close

• 5 Minutes Before Market Opens

• 5 Minutes Before Market Closes

• Sydney Session Opens

• Sydney Session Closes

• Tokyo Session Opens

• Tokyo Session Closes

• London Session Opens

• London Session Closes

• New York Session Opens

• New York Session Closes

• High Impact News Release

• Medium Impact News Release

• 5 Minutes Before High Impact News

• 1 Minute Before High Impact News

• Live Economic News Notifications

• Dashboard interface sounds

The intelligent alert queue ensures that important announcements are delivered in the correct order without overlapping or interrupting one another.

Benefits

• Avoid unexpected market closures

• Prepare for session openings and closings

• Monitor global liquidity transitions

• Stay informed about upcoming economic events

• Receive spoken alerts before important market events

• Improve trade timing and risk management

• Monitor multiple asset classes from one professional dashboard

• Reduce the need to constantly watch the screen

• Never miss important trading sessions or scheduled economic news

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Compatible with all MetaTrader 4 brokers.

Developed By

FORBEX Trading

Professional Trading Tools for Serious Traders

Important Setup (Required for Live Economic News)

To enable the live economic calendar, WebRequest access must be enabled in MetaTrader 4.

Go to:

MT4 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Enable:

✔ Allow WebRequest for listed URL

Add the following URLs:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media

https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

Click OK, then reload the EA if necessary.

Without this permission, the live economic calendar, news countdown timers, and economic news alerts will not be available.

Why Choose FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS?

Whether you trade Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, or Energies, FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS helps you stay informed about market sessions, trading hours, and scheduled economic events through a professional visual dashboard combined with intelligent voice notifications.

Designed to help traders stay informed, prepared, and focused throughout every trading session—even when they are away from the screen.