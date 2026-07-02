Market Watch Trading Hours News Pro

  • Utilities
  • Csaba Simon
    Csaba Simon

    Csaba Simon

    5 (1)
    A simple goal: profit with low risk and consistency...
    A noble vision that translates into positive working, reflecting the truth!
    Passionate about what I am doing, there are no secrets! I care about our business as much as you do for your own money.
    Merely and nothing more,
    5 products 5 comments
  • Version: 20.10
  • Updated: 2 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS 

Feel free to contact me for support, installation assistance, and upgrade.

Professional Market Session, Trading Schedule & Economic News Dashboard for MetaTrader 4

FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS is an advanced all-in-one MT4 dashboard designed to provide traders with real-time market session monitoring, broker trading schedules, live countdowns, intelligent voice alerts, and economic news awareness from one clean professional interface.

The EA automatically scans your Market Watch symbols and displays current trading status, opening and closing times, session activity, market energy, and upcoming High and Medium Impact economic news events.

In addition to the visual dashboard, the EA provides a complete intelligent audio notification system, helping traders stay informed even while focusing on chart analysis or away from the computer.

Key Features

• Real-time Windows system clock with second-by-second updates

• Global trading session monitor:

  • Sydney
  • Tokyo
  • London
  • New York

• Current market session status

• Session overlap detection

• Market Energy assessment

• OPEN / CLOSED / ABOUT TO OPEN / ABOUT TO CLOSE market status

• Live countdown until market opens or closes

• Integrated High & Medium Impact Economic News Calendar

• Second-by-second news countdown timers

• Next News banner with upcoming economic events

• Symbol search function

• Scrollable Market Watch dashboard

• Multi-asset support:

  • Forex
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • Precious Metals
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Energies
  • Broker-specific instruments

• Automatic broker trading schedule detection

• Professional FORBEX Trading interface

• Fast and lightweight operation

• Adjustable News Time Offset to compensate for broker or timezone differences

Intelligent Voice & Audio Alerts

Stay informed without constantly watching the screen.

The dashboard includes professional voice announcements and alert sounds for:

• Market Open

• Market Close

• 5 Minutes Before Market Opens

• 5 Minutes Before Market Closes

• Sydney Session Opens

• Sydney Session Closes

• Tokyo Session Opens

• Tokyo Session Closes

• London Session Opens

• London Session Closes

• New York Session Opens

• New York Session Closes

• High Impact News Release

• Medium Impact News Release

• 5 Minutes Before High Impact News

• 1 Minute Before High Impact News

• Live Economic News Notifications

• Dashboard interface sounds

The intelligent alert queue ensures that important announcements are delivered in the correct order without overlapping or interrupting one another.

Benefits

• Avoid unexpected market closures

• Prepare for session openings and closings

• Monitor global liquidity transitions

• Stay informed about upcoming economic events

• Receive spoken alerts before important market events

• Improve trade timing and risk management

• Monitor multiple asset classes from one professional dashboard

• Reduce the need to constantly watch the screen

• Never miss important trading sessions or scheduled economic news

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Compatible with all MetaTrader 4 brokers.

Developed By

FORBEX Trading

Professional Trading Tools for Serious Traders

Important Setup (Required for Live Economic News)

To enable the live economic calendar, WebRequest access must be enabled in MetaTrader 4.

Go to:

MT4 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Enable:

✔ Allow WebRequest for listed URL

Add the following URLs:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media

https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

Click OK, then reload the EA if necessary.

Without this permission, the live economic calendar, news countdown timers, and economic news alerts will not be available.

Why Choose FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS?

Whether you trade Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, or Energies, FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS helps you stay informed about market sessions, trading hours, and scheduled economic events through a professional visual dashboard combined with intelligent voice notifications.

Designed to help traders stay informed, prepared, and focused throughout every trading session—even when they are away from the screen.


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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5 (5)
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MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
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Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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