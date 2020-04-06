RiskGuardian Pro PropFirm Drawdown Control

RiskGuardian Pro (MT4 Edition) - The Ultimate Prop Firm Account Saver

Are you tired of failing your Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc.) due to a single emotional trade or a momentary lapse in risk management? RiskGuardian Pro is your Mandatory Discipline System designed to help you pass evaluations and protect your funded account.

🔥 Core Pain Points Solved:

* Anti-Tilt Hard Lock: Instantly closes all trades and locks the terminal the moment your defined maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%) is hit. It completely eliminates revenge trading.

* One-Click Lot Sizing: Stop calculating manually. Simply input your desired cash risk, and the system automatically calculates the perfect lot size, ensuring every trade adheres to Prop Firm rules.

* Funded Account Protection: Guarantees you never breach the strict daily or overall drawdown limits, keeping your funded status safe from costly violations.

💸 The Investment: The cost of RiskGuardian Pro is significantly less than paying for a single Prop Firm retake. It is the cheapest and most effective insurance for your trading career.