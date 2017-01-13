Trade Copier Global

5

Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer.


Features

  • Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay.
  • Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes.
  • Can connect many Slaves to the same Master.
  • Supports pending and market orders.
  • Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below)
  • Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master
  • Several lot calculation methods
  • The software will be constantly improved based on feedbacks
  • Does not affect the trades made by other EAs


Inputs

  • Mode (master/slave) - select "master" to copy from the account or "slave" to copy to the account.
  • Master settings (only in "master" mode, see above):
    • Pending orders (true/false) - Send or ignore pending orders. If "true" is selected then the pending orders will be sent to the slave. If "false" is selected then the pending order is sent only when it triggers on the master (and becomes a market order).
  • Slave settings (only in "slave" mode, see above):
    • Master ID - ID value obtained from the EA running in "master" mode. See the screenshots for details
    • Hedge - This function reverses the trade direction. A "buy" trade opened on the Master will open a "sell" on the Slave
    • Lots Mode (identical/fixed/balance) - identical: exact same amount from the Master, fixed: amount entered in the "Fixed Lots" input, balance: proportional to balance sizes (slave lots = master lots * slave balance / master balance)
    • Fixed Lots - see above
    • Lots Multiplier - multiply the calculated lot size (works in all lots mode)
    • Comment Mode (fromMaster/Input/Both) - fromMaster: copies the OrderComment from the Master, Input: uses the text specified in the "Text Input", Both: Specified text + Master OrderComment
    • Input - see above
    • Symbols - Specifies the symbols to be copied. If the input is empty then all orders are sent. Many symbols can be specified comma separated. For example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY (three symbols are copied the rest is ignored) or USD,GBP (all symbols contain USD or GBP are copied).
    • Magicnumber - Specifies the magic numbers to be copied. See above at Symbols.
  • Common Settings:
    • URL - link to the server script. Do not change this input (reserved for future updates)


Setup

  1. Tools - Options.
  2. Select "Expert Advisors".
  3. Tick "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs".
  4. Add the following URL without quotes to the list: "http://81.2.237.86". Click OK.
  5. Repeat steps 1 to 4 on all PCs where you would like to run the Copier (either Master or Slave).
  6. Attach the Copier to a single chart. In the EA's Inputs window, set the Mode to "master". Click OK.
  7. On the chart, a text box appears with the ID of the Master. Copy this text.
  8. On the Slave computer, attach the Copier to a single chart. Set the Mode to "slave".
  9. Add the Master ID from step 7 to Master ID within the inputs. Click OK.

Check the screenshots for help.


Notes and limitations

  • The delay depends on your location and the execution speed of the broker (average less than 1 second).
  • Run only one instance of the copier per MT4 terminal.


Reviews 22
DGoldSniper
255
DGoldSniper 2023.02.06 10:05 
 

The BEST Trade Copier on earth without missing words. Also BEST and FAST support. I have been using TCG since 3years now and I Highly Recommend TCG to any serious trader that wants to copy trades.

Blackcatvip
20
Blackcatvip 2021.03.13 11:58 
 

The copier works perfectly. Delays in pings are small between Master and Slave. Thanks.

Li Hua Liu
201
Li Hua Liu 2021.01.19 06:12 
 

Great product, Great aftersales. I will cotinuue to use it for next 5 years.

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The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Trade Copier Global MT5
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (4)
Utilities
This Copier allows you to copy trades between Metatrader terminals even when they are installed on separate computers.  Having both MT4 and MT5 versions of the Copier makes it possible to send trades from MT4 to MT5 and vice versa. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39290 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/19928 Only Hedging Accounts are supported! Netting Accounts are not! Features Fast execution (~1 sec,  depending on location/broker) Automatic symbol prefi
Trade Copier Global Free
Laszlo Tormasi
4.5 (12)
Utilities
This is the Free version of the product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/19928 Free version limitations: Only EURUSD trades are copied. Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and mark
FREE
Filter:
DGoldSniper
255
DGoldSniper 2023.02.06 10:05 
 

The BEST Trade Copier on earth without missing words. Also BEST and FAST support. I have been using TCG since 3years now and I Highly Recommend TCG to any serious trader that wants to copy trades.

ashraf978
40
ashraf978 2022.07.25 15:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Blackcatvip
20
Blackcatvip 2021.03.13 11:58 
 

The copier works perfectly. Delays in pings are small between Master and Slave. Thanks.

Eric Lebouthillier
397
Eric Lebouthillier 2021.02.11 19:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Li Hua Liu
201
Li Hua Liu 2021.01.19 06:12 
 

Great product, Great aftersales. I will cotinuue to use it for next 5 years.

warrenpeacock
27
warrenpeacock 2021.01.04 08:39 
 

excellent product and service from Laszlo, thank you

Alphonsus Izunobi
342
Alphonsus Izunobi 2020.12.19 05:32 
 

Excellent product

Imtiaz Anik
64
Imtiaz Anik 2020.12.06 18:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bkvendan
38
bkvendan 2020.07.29 12:39 
 

Really a good EA for copying trades globalluy. Very simple to use. The support provided by the author is awesome. I rented this EA for testing purpose, at the time he messaged and clear my doubts well. Now im going to buy it with happily. Hope his support will continue ever. it supports unlimited slaves. Initially i use some other copier which gives issue with the symbol suffix and prefix. But this copied the trades without any symbol related issue. Custom symbols also works fine...

odec
128
odec 2020.07.26 06:26 
 

A good provider, he always patiently to answer my questions. Thanks

Christian Bruns
1882
Christian Bruns 2020.06.16 06:02 
 

Works very well from computer to VPS and vice versa. With the MT5 and MT4 app, copying works very well. The program is unique in price and with the activations!

Piyush Rai
646
Piyush Rai 2020.04.11 20:16 
 

Thanks for making our life/trading easy. The best copy trade tool available in the market with lots of other useful features. If anyone planing to buy copy trade EA then must go for it. I had bought other copy trade EA as well but i have not found anything like this as its developer is active and prompt reply as well as regular on updates according to their client's need. 5 Star Developer.

Loic Conchaudron
623
Loic Conchaudron 2019.09.03 11:28 
 

Very good product, powerful and efficient. Autor is very reactive et listen to feedback to optimize and upgrading. Thank you very much.

M. Asad Farooq
871
M. Asad Farooq 2019.08.21 18:40 
 

Excellent ! serves the purpose perfectly

Irfan
1752
Irfan 2019.05.15 09:52 
 

This is an excellent product. This EA can help you to copy trades between different trading accounts with different brokers running on different devices/computers. On top of this Laszlo is also providing a 5 start support. He replies to your queries quickly.

Ting Wei Wu
544
Ting Wei Wu 2019.03.12 03:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2018.12.13 21:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

idumall
1444
idumall 2018.08.14 07:46 
 

I waited for the release of version 6.0 that includes user management to provide this review.

This trade copier does what it is supposed to do - copy trades from master to unlimited slaves.

Not only that, it has user management - master is able to allow account number to copy from master and also expire slave account number at certain date. This is what I'm looking for. For the price, I'm very very satisfied with product.

Michael Beek
692
Michael Beek 2018.07.16 21:29 
 

Today the first day that it run, I already know that it is exactly what I was looking for. Easy to install, Works here on VPS to VPS.

Staffan Ofwerman
2072
Staffan Ofwerman 2018.02.28 15:02 
 

Great product. And a great seller helping out whenever I have a question.

12
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