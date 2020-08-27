Lot Size Calc

It is especially useful for short-term traders, when they need to act quickly.

After clicking the "CALCULATE" button, the lot size will be calculated. In addition, the risk size and Stop-Loss parameters are displayed.

After calculating the lot, a trading panel will be available for market execution or placing a pending order (depending on the availability of the entry price):

When you set the stop loss level , the only available direction for trading will be automatically determined;

In the upper right corner there is a button to minimize the calculator, thus it will not occupy the workspace when it is not required.