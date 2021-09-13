Spread and Swap
- Utilities
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Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
Displays the current market information with a per-second update.
- Spread size;
- Swap size: for short and long positions;
- Optionally, you can enable the display of the current time;
Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version
In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:
- Font size;
- Text color;
- Select the positioning: left / right corner of the chart;
- Turn on / off the display of the current time (local time onyour computer);
The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.
Good