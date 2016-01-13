MTF Stochastic
- Indicators
-
Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 15
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe.
Indicator Parameters
- TimeFrame - time frame (drop-down list);
- KPeriod - %K period;
- DPeriod - %D period;
- Slowing - slowing;
- MAMethod - moving average method (drop-down list);
- PriceField - price type (drop-down list);
- StochLevel - the level, above which the downward line intersection is stated. The lower level is calculated according to the formula 100-StochLevel.
- UseAlerts - display alerts at line intersections.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating