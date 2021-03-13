Indicators 14 in 1
- Indicators
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Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 2.11
- Updated: 18 June 2021
- Activations: 5
14 Indicators and auxiliary tools for convenient trading
This utility contains 14 additional tools that can be useful for certain actions of the trader, thereby simplifying and speeding up the trading process.
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Due to the different monitor resolutions, some users may encounter the fact that the labels will be displayed with an overlay or be too small. If you encounter such a problem, you can adjust the font size: the 1st parameter in the input variables.
- Professional Price Action indicator with the possibility of visual configuration of patterns.
- The indicator of the future bar.
- Countdown to the closing of the candle of any time frame.
- The indicator of the size of the bar.
- Automatic support and resistance levels.
- Automatic Fibonacci levels.
- Gaps indicator.
- Levels of potential profit/loss.
- Utility for displaying multiple time frames in a single window.
- The indicator of the global trading sessions.
- Utility for calculating the results of open trades.
- Status bar with information about the market.
- Indicator of the direction of the bars on all time frames.
- Professional price alerts utility.
- Each of the auxiliary tools can be turned on/off individually by clicking on the corresponding green button.
- To turn off all the indicators at once, click on the [Disable All] button.
A detailed description of the indicator's functions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743146
If you have any suggestions for improving the functionality of the indicator, please contact me: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlmoney
Great indicator. Very useful features and capabilities, all tied into one single indicator. Even better is the developer!!! There were various issues with the indicator on my computer. Developer reached out privately, asked for details, listened to everything I said, and addressed all issues with subsequent updates to the indicator. Great customer service and very much appreciated. Thank you!!!