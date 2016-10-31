"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue.

We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trends. Increasing values indicate a stronger trend, and bar color indicates trend direction (green = upward, red = downward). Bar color darkens when the trend strength begins to fade, and turns grey when the trend is over.

The Trendiness Index naturally pairs with and is complimented by the Choppiness Index as flip sides of a coin. Choppiness Index is a non-directional indicator that uses different algorithms to indicate the strength of choppy or trendy market conditions.





Trading Strategy (see screenshots)

Short Term:

Enter trade when Trendiness Index indicates a strong trend and direction (colored bar)

Be careful when Trendiness Index indicates a fading trend (darkened bar color). Can exit trade here to be conservative, or remain in the trade to increase profits if price action supports continued movement

Exit the trade when the Trendiness Index indicates end of trend (grey bar)

Long Term:

Enter trade when Trendiness Index indicates a strong trend and direction (colored bar)

Remain in trade until an opposite colored bar appears (red if call, green if put), then exit





Additional Details

Trendiness Index sensitivity can be adjusted using standard deviation and percentile threshold parameters

For optimal results, combine the Trendiness Index with trend lines and traditional pattern recognition





Alerts

Email, message, and sound alerts can be turned on/off for the following events. Please note that email recipient and SMTP information should be specified in MetaTrader 4/options before using email alerts.

Trendiness Index indicates strong upward or downward trend

Trendiness Index trend is decreasing in strength (fading)

Trendiness Index is moving from a trendy period to no trend





Parameters