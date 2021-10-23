EasyGRID MT4

The utility places a grid of pending orders. You can select the number of orders in the grid, the step between orders, multiplier for the order size, SL and TP levels and the magic number.

If you use a profit bucket, please note that it applies to all orders on the current currency pair with the current magic. If you want to use several grids with independent profit buckets at the same time, run several copies of the utility and specify different magics in the settings.



MT5 version of the utility is available by the link - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73489

