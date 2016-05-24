Free automatic fibonacci

4.68

Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with different settings and colors. The settings are explained below:

  • BarsToScan - Set number of bars for the indicator to check for values
  • Level_1 - First level of the Fibonacci
  • Level_2 - Second level of the Fibonacci
  • Level_3 - Third level of the Fibonacci
  • Level_4 - Fourth level of the Fibonacci
  • Level_5 - Fifth level of the Fibonacci
  • Level_6 - Sixth level of the Fibonacci
  • LevelsColor - Setting to customize the color of the Fibonacci levels
  • FiboName - Setting for the name of the Fibonacci. If you attach several times on the same chart then each Fibonacci should have a different name.
This indicator can be used by all traders both armatures and professional traders as it does not require any expert knowledge to get it working. Simply attach it and it will scan the chart based on your preferences then it will plot a Fibonacci at the most suitable places.
    Reviews 77
    fiarut
    14
    fiarut 2026.06.25 16:56 
     

    Good Work!

    JacquardClub
    16
    JacquardClub 2025.11.03 09:43 
     

    Good Work!!!!

    orlan2b
    74
    orlan2b 2025.02.05 13:51 
     

    ¡Excelente Indicador, Lo recomiendo 100% !!!

    Recommended products
    High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
    Jakub Wojciech Sularz
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171227?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT app
    FREE
    Follow The Line
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    3.94 (16)
    Indicators
    FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
    FREE
    PZ Penta O MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.33 (3)
    Indicators
    The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
    FREE
    Trendline indicator
    David Muriithi
    2 (1)
    Indicators
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Email Drawdown Alert
    Roman Starostin
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
    FREE
    Aroon Classic
    Etsushi Ishizuka
    Indicators
    Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
    FREE
    OrderBlock TS Roman
    Vladislav Vlastovskii
    4 (6)
    Indicators
    Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
    FREE
    Double HMA lines MTF
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
    FREE
    Automatic fibonacci with alerts
    Tonny Obare
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
    FREE
    Gap Up Hunter
    You Long Guo
    Indicators
    Reasonable Indicators, Reasonable Prices 1. Core Functions   Multi-Period Resonance : Uses   13, 34, 55   period KDJ for signal filtering.   Gap Up Capture : Identifies   Gap Up   patterns for strong start entries.   Reversal Warning : Predicts tops/bottoms using   J-value   sensitivity. 2. Signal Description   Buy Signal 1: UP (Gap Up) Displays white   “UP”   text. Indicates a   Gap Up   bullish candle above   MA5 . Shows strong   bullish power , suitable for   trend following .
    FREE
    Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
    Kaleem Haider
    4.56 (18)
    Indicators
    Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
    FREE
    High Low Open Close MT4
    Alexandre Borela
    4.81 (21)
    Indicators
    If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
    FREE
    Rainbow MT4
    Jamal El Alama
    Indicators
    Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
    FREE
    Traditional MACD MT4
    Daniel Lewis
    4.58 (55)
    Indicators
    MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
    FREE
    Wise Men Indicator demo
    Bohdan Kasyanenko
    3 (2)
    Indicators
    The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
    FREE
    TCL Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator
    Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
    Indicators
    Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that detects supply and demand zones automatically and displays them as a single oscillator value at the bottom of the chart, instead of drawing rectangles directly on price. Concept Supply zones are price areas where strong selling created a sharp downward move away from a balance area. Demand zones are price areas where strong buying created a sharp upward move. Traditional implementations draw boxes on the
    FREE
    HMA Trend
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.56 (72)
    Indicators
    A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
    FREE
    Auto double push limited
    Yasunao Koyama
    Utilities
    Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・概要と必要環境 手動発注もしくは他ツール等からの発注に対し、指値発注予約の複製を生成します。こちらは「発注操作の簡易化」に特化したものになります。発注判断となる分析は、資料を漁る、経験則を導く、他の分析ツールやEAを併用する等、利用者ご自身で頑張ってください。なお、ver1.28より、「決済後、自動で再発注する」機能が実装されました。(有償版でのみ有効化できます) ・導入と導入後の操作 導入そのものは簡単です。「自動売買可能なEA」として、適当なチャートにて動作させるだけです。(チャートの対象相場は問いません。このEAは、チャートを見ていません)。あとは、「このEAでのローカルコピー以外の発注」があれば、それに応じて「損失が出た場合に備えての追加取引の予約」という形で、指値発注が自動生成されます。 導入操作上の注意として、「本EAを、複数のチャートで動作」はできません。EAがチャート自体を見ておらず、注文状況だけを見ているため、複数のチャートで動かす意味もありません。また、ターミナルとEAの設定として「自動売買」を許可しない
    FREE
    Quantum Smart Signals
    Shaaban Riad
    Indicators
    Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
    FREE
    Support resistanses show
    Meysam Ghasemi
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    .....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
    FREE
    Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
    JETINVEST
    4.67 (3)
    Indicators
    Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
    FREE
    Market Profile 3
    Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
    3 (2)
    Indicators
    Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
    FREE
    CandleStick Scanner for MT4
    Mounir Cheikh
    Utilities
    The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a   lite version   of  CandleStick Factory for MT4   . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628 How it works Yo
    FREE
    Smart FVG indicator MT4
    Ahmad Kazbar
    4.8 (5)
    Indicators
    Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
    FREE
    Auto Fibonacci With EMA
    Md Atiqul Islam
    Indicators
    The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
    FREE
    SMA Indicator
    Nitu Brijesh Yadav
    Indicators
    Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
    FREE
    Trend Filter Pro
    Aleksandr Makarov
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
    FREE
    Super Auto Fibonacci
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    Indicators
    Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
    FREE
    Inversion Indicator MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    Indicators
    -- Simple but effective. Inversion Indicator -  What is it? A trend-following overlay indicator that combines SuperTrend logic with exponential curve technology. It detects trend direction, draws a dynamic channel on the chart, and sends real-time alerts when the trend reverses. How does it work? The indicator calculates an exponential baseline using ATR and a SuperTrend factor. When price closes above or below this baseline, a trend reversal is confirmed. A green arrow marks the start of a
    FREE
    MACD LevelTrader
    Eduard Gluhov
    Experts
    Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.   Важно перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell            5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD + SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестируйте на демо
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (27)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    Neuro Poseidon MT4
    Daria Rezueva
    4.8 (45)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
    SR Liquidity
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
    DayTrader PRO MT4
    Davit Beridze
    3.5 (4)
    Indicators
    DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (171)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (104)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
    Zoryk Gold mt4
    Reda El Koutbane
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
    Beast Super Signal
    Florian Zuercher
    4.73 (89)
    Indicators
    Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (302)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicators
    Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
    Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
    Genki Andou
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.85 (60)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
    BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
    KT Renko Patterns MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    2.33 (3)
    Indicators
    KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (31)
    Indicators
    PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
    Prop Firm Sniper
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
    IQ FX Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    4.78 (9)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
    PZ Divergence Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
    Finesia Sniper
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Indicators
    Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
    Angle Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
    Master Volume profile
    Israr Hussain Shah
    Indicators
    Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
    Forex Breath System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
    TMM Channel System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (659)
    Indicators
    Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
    More from author
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.85 (52)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Tonnys Trendline EA
    Tonny Obare
    4.2 (5)
    Utilities
    Free TrendLine EA opens trades whenever the price on the chart interacts with or crosses your trend line. You simply draw the trend line manually then let the EA do the trading automatically according to the rules you give it. The settings available in the EA are explained below: Lots : The lot size for trading. RiskPercentage : Set a value other than zero to activate lot sizing by use of percentage of margin. TrendLineName:   The name of the line to track. You can either   * rename the trend li
    FREE
    Automatic Fibonacci with alerts MT5
    Tonny Obare
    Indicators
    Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
    FREE
    Automatic fibonacci with alerts
    Tonny Obare
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
    FREE
    MA strategies EA
    Tonny Obare
    5 (6)
    Experts
    MA strategies EA is a moving average cross EA that can support multiple MA cross strategies that involve two or three moving averages. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MA strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are e
    Trade Simplifier
    Tonny Obare
    Utilities
    Trade simplifier is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment  via
    FREE
    Free Parabolic SAR EA
    Tonny Obare
    1.5 (2)
    Experts
    Free parabolic SAR expert advisor is a completely free expert advisor that trades using Parabolic SAR dots. It opens and closes trades based on the first dots of a new trend. The various settings are explained below. Parameters NOTE: The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy. Lots - This is the lot size of the EAs trades. 0.1 is the default setting. StopLoss - Stop loss setting. AllowBuy - Set to true to allo
    FREE
    Trade Simplifier Mt4
    Tonny Obare
    Utilities
    Trade simplifier is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment  via
    FREE
    Free RSI EA
    Tonny Obare
    3.5 (6)
    Experts
    Free RSI expert advisor is a completely free expert advisor that trades using rsi level crosses. You can set which levels the Ea should use to open and close trades. The various settings are explained below. NOTE: The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy. Lots - This is the lot size of the EAs trades. 0.1 is the default setting. AllowBuy - Set to true to allow buy trades. This setting is true by default. Allo
    FREE
    Free TrendLine EA
    Tonny Obare
    4.67 (6)
    Utilities
    Free TrendLine EA opens trades whenever the price on the chart interacts with or crosses your trend line. You simply draw the trend line manually then let the EA do the trading automatically according to the rules you give it. The settings available in the EA are explained below: Lots : The lot size for trading. RiskPercentage : Set a value other than zero to activate lot sizing by use of percentage of margin. TrendLineName: The name of the line to track. You can either * rename the trend line t
    FREE
    Profitstat free
    Tonny Obare
    4 (2)
    Utilities
    Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
    FREE
    Profitstat premium
    Tonny Obare
    Utilities
    Profitstat premium version scans your trading history and displays performance on the chart. The premium version is far more flexible than the free one. The premium version contains the following features that you won't find in the free version: Ability to horizontally position the indicator as you prefer. Ability to display results in money or in pips with the option to hide or display one or both of them. An option to show stats for only the chart symbol. An option to only show data from a cer
    Automatic stops
    Tonny Obare
    Utilities
    Effortless Trade Management – Automatic Stops & Trailing Take the guesswork and manual effort out of risk management. Our   Automatic Stops   tool continuously monitors your account and instantly applies your predefined stop loss, take profit, partial close levels (scaling out), and trailing stop to every new trade. Once the EA is attached to a chart, it automatically sets and manages these levels for any new trade on that currency pair – so you never have to enter them manually again. Key Feat
    Parabolic SAR strategies EA
    Tonny Obare
    Experts
    Parabolic SAR strategies EA is a Parabolic SAR EA that can support multiple strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing PSAR strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable Parabolic SAR strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE: The default settings in t
    RSI Strategies EA
    Tonny Obare
    4.33 (3)
    Experts
    RSI strategies EA supports multiple RSI based strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing RSI strategy, through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable RSI strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before
    Fibonacci Strategies EA
    Tonny Obare
    Experts
    Fibonacci strategies EA trades Fibonacci levels. You can choose whether the EA should trade a manually plotted fibonacci or whether it should automatically plot a fibonacci. In automatic fibonacci drawing mode, the EA automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values
    Thumbs up
    Tonny Obare
    Experts
    Introducing Thumbs Up EA: The Consistent Profit Engine Built for Modern Markets Tired of complex EAs that require constant tweaking? Meet   Thumbs Up EA   – the sophisticated, set-and-forget expert advisor engineered for steady, resilient growth across any market trend. Born from a groundbreaking strategy, Thumbs Up EA features a proprietary   smart trade management system   that patiently maximizes profits from every move. It’s not about high-frequency trading—it’s about precision, patience, an
    MACD Strategies EA
    Tonny Obare
    Experts
    MACD strategies EA is a EA that can support multiple MACD strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MACD strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable MACD strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are simply place ho
    Trade Simplifier Premium Mt4
    Tonny Obare
    Utilities
    Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
    Telegram Sender Mt4
    Tonny Obare
    Utilities
    Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts Telegram Sender   is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts. Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group. Key Features In
    MA Strategies EA mt5
    Tonny Obare
    Experts
    MA strategies EA is a moving average cross EA that can support multiple MA cross strategies that involve two or three moving averages. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MA strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are ex
    Automatic Stops MT5
    Tonny Obare
    Utilities
    Effortless Trade Management – Automatic Stops & Trailing Take the guesswork and manual effort out of risk management. Our   Automatic Stops   tool continuously monitors your account and instantly applies your predefined stop loss, take profit, partial close levels (scaling out), and trailing stop to every new trade. Once the EA is attached to a chart, it automatically sets and manages these levels for any new trade on that currency pair – so you never have to enter them manually again. Key Featu
    PSAR Strategies EA mt5
    Tonny Obare
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Parabolic SAR strategies EA is a Parabolic SAR EA that can support multiple strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing PSAR strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable Parabolic SAR strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in
    MACD Strategies EA Mt5
    Tonny Obare
    Experts
    MACD   strategies EA is a EA that can support multiple   MACD   strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing   MACD   strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable   MACD   strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are s
    Trade Simplifier Premium
    Tonny Obare
    Utilities
    Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
    Telegram Sender
    Tonny Obare
    Utilities
    Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts Telegram Sender   is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts. Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group. Key Features In
    Filter:
    fiarut
    14
    fiarut 2026.06.25 16:56 
     

    Good Work!

    Tonny Obare
    94624
    Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2026.06.26 11:47
    Thank you.
    JacquardClub
    16
    JacquardClub 2025.11.03 09:43 
     

    Good Work!!!!

    orlan2b
    74
    orlan2b 2025.02.05 13:51 
     

    ¡Excelente Indicador, Lo recomiendo 100% !!!

    Rich8989
    968
    Rich8989 2024.04.25 11:33 
     

    Good Indicator..Thanks for sharing

    smfayyaz
    124
    smfayyaz 2024.04.23 04:58 
     

    Excellent platform !

    Bestman4christ
    40
    Bestman4christ 2024.04.22 23:21 
     

    Accurate tool for trading in combination with other indicator. Thanks

    sam0709
    98
    sam0709 2024.04.02 12:00 
     

    Hello Tony! It Is good indicator. Could you add there level 78,6% and price values at all levels. Thanks!

    IATradingScalping
    2845
    IATradingScalping 2024.02.24 23:38 
     

    excellent, very good to see the trend and place a buy or sell order, THANK YOU

    DenNelNast
    14
    DenNelNast 2024.02.24 10:06 
     

    Praktyczne, proste i dobre, Bardzo dziękuję

    jetztea1
    174
    jetztea1 2024.02.10 15:30 
     

    Simple and good, thank you

    Leroy Pastran
    480
    Leroy Pastran 2023.06.03 23:24 
     

    Simple and beautiful! Utilizing the capability to choose the amount of bars to scan is game changing for me. Thank you for creating and sharing a powerful tool.

    Tonny Obare
    94624
    Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2023.06.04 14:10
    Thank you for the positive feedback.
    FIBOMATH
    209
    FIBOMATH 2023.03.05 07:06 
     

    thank you for your help

    Alexandre Haag Garcia
    221
    Alexandre Haag Garcia 2023.03.01 09:29 
     

    Practical.

    hugrusi
    54
    hugrusi 2023.01.17 00:26 
     

    Muy práctico y útil

    Liza Parambita
    70
    Liza Parambita 2022.08.06 03:17 
     

    Very accurate indicator that it helps me a lot with my trading.

    Jouwill
    54
    Jouwill 2022.08.01 16:24 
     

    Excellent indicator!

    HLong P
    677
    HLong P 2022.05.25 09:20 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mihai Paul
    28
    Mihai Paul 2022.03.28 11:16 
     

    Very good!

    Lupacchiotta
    330
    Lupacchiotta 2022.03.15 09:50 
     

    Utile

    Viktor Pashko
    68
    Viktor Pashko 2022.02.16 21:29 
     

    Вполне адекватный индикатор учитывая то что он бесплатный.Простой и удобный.

    1234
    Reply to review