Lib4 EAPadPRO for MT4

EAPADPRO Library for MetaTrader 4 is a free professional interface library that allows you to add a modern information panel to your Expert Advisor.

This library is designed for MQL4 developers who want to make their Expert Advisors look more complete, more informative and more professional directly on the MetaTrader chart.

A trading algorithm is important, but the first impression also matters. A clean visual panel helps users understand what the Expert Advisor is doing, what settings are active, what symbol and Magic number are being processed, and what important strategy values are currently displayed.





What EAPADPRO adds to your Expert Advisor

A modern information panel directly on the MetaTrader chart;

Display of your Expert Advisor name, version, logo and author information;

Display of selected external input parameters;

Display of important strategy values in real time;

Magic number filtering for panel information;

Optional one-click BUY / SELL trading block;

Trading status, notifications, logs and error information;

A more professional visual presentation for your trading product.





Why use this library?

Many Expert Advisors have strong logic but almost no visual interface. As a result, users need to read logs, check terminal tabs and manually understand what the program is doing.

EAPADPRO helps solve this problem. It gives your Expert Advisor a structured information dashboard, making your product easier to understand, easier to support and more attractive for users.

This library does not change your trading strategy and does not promise trading profit. Its purpose is to improve the interface, information display and user experience of your Expert Advisor.





Integration process

The integration process consists of 10 clear steps. They are explained in detail in the step-by-step article.

Install the library from the MQL5 Market; Open your Expert Advisor source code; Open the example file from the blog instruction; Copy the required code blocks step by step; Customize the panel for your own Expert Advisor; Compile and test the result in MetaTrader 4.





EAPADPRO personalization

You can customize the panel for your own product:

versionea - version of your Expert Advisor displayed in the panel; BMPLOGO - your 60x60 BMP logo displayed in the panel; icon - icon of your Expert Advisor in the terminal properties; defEANAME - name of your Expert Advisor displayed in the panel; YourName - your name or nickname displayed in the panel; copyright - copyright information shown in the Expert Advisor properties; CreateInputs - function for displaying selected external variables on the panel; CreateStrategy - function for displaying selected strategy values on the panel; MagicForEaPadPRO - Magic number filter for panel information; MagicForEaPadPRO_Open - Magic number assigned to positions opened from the panel; CommentForEaPadPRO - comment assigned to positions opened from the panel; ShowBuySell - option to show or hide the one-click BUY / SELL trading block.

You can also configure external variables such as:

ShowEaPadPro - show or hide the panel; FontName - font used by the panel.





Terms of use

The EAPADPRO information panel library is free, but it is distributed with attribution to the author.

If you use this library in an Expert Advisor, indicator or any other trading product that you publish, sell or distribute, please add the following attribution to your product description:

The EAPADPRO information panel was developed by Expforex. All rights to the EAPADPRO panel belong to Vladislav / Expforex. The author of the EAPADPRO panel is not responsible for the Expert Advisor, indicator or strategy that uses this panel. The EAPADPRO panel is designed only to provide additional visual and trading information inside MetaTrader.





Important notice

EAPADPRO is an interface and information library. It does not provide trading signals, does not replace your trading logic and does not guarantee profit.

Use it to make your Expert Advisor more informative, more user-friendly and more professional.