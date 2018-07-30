Lib4 EAPadPRO for MT4

5

EAPADPRO Library for MetaTrader 4 is a free professional interface library that allows you to add a modern information panel to your Expert Advisor.

This library is designed for MQL4 developers who want to make their Expert Advisors look more complete, more informative and more professional directly on the MetaTrader chart.

A trading algorithm is important, but the first impression also matters. A clean visual panel helps users understand what the Expert Advisor is doing, what settings are active, what symbol and Magic number are being processed, and what important strategy values are currently displayed.

EAPADPRO is a free library. You can use it to improve the visual presentation and information output of your Expert Advisor.

Full step-by-step integration guide: LIB - EAPADPRO Step-by-step instruction

Detailed description of the EAPADPRO panel: EAPADPRO Information Panel

MetaTrader 5 version: EAPADPRO Library for MT5

MQL5 Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/expforex


What EAPADPRO adds to your Expert Advisor

  • A modern information panel directly on the MetaTrader chart;
  • Display of your Expert Advisor name, version, logo and author information;
  • Display of selected external input parameters;
  • Display of important strategy values in real time;
  • Magic number filtering for panel information;
  • Optional one-click BUY / SELL trading block;
  • Trading status, notifications, logs and error information;
  • A more professional visual presentation for your trading product.


Why use this library?

Many Expert Advisors have strong logic but almost no visual interface. As a result, users need to read logs, check terminal tabs and manually understand what the program is doing.

EAPADPRO helps solve this problem. It gives your Expert Advisor a structured information dashboard, making your product easier to understand, easier to support and more attractive for users.

This library does not change your trading strategy and does not promise trading profit. Its purpose is to improve the interface, information display and user experience of your Expert Advisor.


Integration process

The integration process consists of 10 clear steps. They are explained in detail in the step-by-step article.

  1. Install the library from the MQL5 Market;
  2. Open your Expert Advisor source code;
  3. Open the example file from the blog instruction;
  4. Copy the required code blocks step by step;
  5. Customize the panel for your own Expert Advisor;
  6. Compile and test the result in MetaTrader 4.


EAPADPRO personalization

You can customize the panel for your own product:

  1. versionea - version of your Expert Advisor displayed in the panel;
  2. BMPLOGO - your 60x60 BMP logo displayed in the panel;
  3. icon - icon of your Expert Advisor in the terminal properties;
  4. defEANAME - name of your Expert Advisor displayed in the panel;
  5. YourName - your name or nickname displayed in the panel;
  6. copyright - copyright information shown in the Expert Advisor properties;
  7. CreateInputs - function for displaying selected external variables on the panel;
  8. CreateStrategy - function for displaying selected strategy values on the panel;
  9. MagicForEaPadPRO - Magic number filter for panel information;
  10. MagicForEaPadPRO_Open - Magic number assigned to positions opened from the panel;
  11. CommentForEaPadPRO - comment assigned to positions opened from the panel;
  12. ShowBuySell - option to show or hide the one-click BUY / SELL trading block.

You can also configure external variables such as:

  1. ShowEaPadPro - show or hide the panel;
  2. FontName - font used by the panel.


Terms of use

The EAPADPRO information panel library is free, but it is distributed with attribution to the author.

If you use this library in an Expert Advisor, indicator or any other trading product that you publish, sell or distribute, please add the following attribution to your product description:

  1. The EAPADPRO information panel was developed by Expforex.
  2. All rights to the EAPADPRO panel belong to Vladislav / Expforex.
  3. The author of the EAPADPRO panel is not responsible for the Expert Advisor, indicator or strategy that uses this panel.
  4. The EAPADPRO panel is designed only to provide additional visual and trading information inside MetaTrader.


Important notice

EAPADPRO is an interface and information library. It does not provide trading signals, does not replace your trading logic and does not guarantee profit.

Use it to make your Expert Advisor more informative, more user-friendly and more professional.

Reviews 7
Zhong Liang Zhao
440
Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.01.20 13:29 
 

Wonderful. Thanks for sharing

Sergey Zhuravkov
2116
Sergey Zhuravkov 2019.09.18 14:24 
 

Всегда хорошие продукты

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MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows. xem thêm tại đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp ; nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com #property strict #import   "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4 void Shell32_poweroff( int exitcode); void Shell32_copyfile( string src_file, string dst_file); void S
Richestcousin
Vicent Osman Kiboye
Libraries
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
RedeeCash 4XLOTS
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
Libraries
DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES 2011-09-11 Manual Algorithm first created as manual equation 2011-09-16  WEB API Web API launched on 4xlots.com 2022-09-02  1.00  standalone library released  RedeeCash 4XLOTS library is a localized risk management library based on the 4xlots.com WEB API algorithm. This risk management algorithm is not dependent on currency as the quick lot size equation of,       lots = AccountEquity / 10000 which is for every $100 of account equity will have 0.01 lot. The R
Python Proxy Live
Cheung Ka Ho
Libraries
[ Introduction ] . [ Installation ] Introduction This version can be used for live trading. If you want to try a free version for backtesting only, you can go to here . Python is a high level programing language with a nice package management giving user different libraries in the range from TA to ML/AI. Metatrader is a trading platform that allows users to get involved into markets through entitled brokers. Combining python with MT4 would give user an unprecedented convienance over the connect
AutoClose Expert
Josue Fernando Servellon Fuentes
Libraries
MQT AutoClose Expert closes your orders automatically once they reach the profit target you set — in real pips (with a separate target for gold) or in account money. Open your trades as you always do; the EA watches every position on every symbol and locks the profit in for you. It never opens trades. How it works (logic summary): Every tick and every 500 ms it scans all open market orders. Pending orders are never touched. Pips mode: profit distance is computed from prices — Bid for buys, Ask f
Close Orders By Equity Increasing
Ayman Magdy
Libraries
Expert Description: Equity Profits Overview: "Equity Profits" is an efficient and user-friendly Forex expert advisor designed to manage trades based on equity profits rather than balance. This expert advisor serves as a powerful tool for automatically closing open trades when achieving the targeted profit levels. Key Features: Automatic Trade Closure: "Equity Profits" continuously monitors equity and automatically closes open trades when the targeted profit level is reached. Customizable Profit
GetFFEvents MT4 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
5 (2)
Libraries
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news Even In Strategy Tester . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT4 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator based
TG Risk Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader5 Version   | All Products | Contact Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size comp
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Libraries
This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API and does not include charts. Users may use charts from brokers who provides Crypto and send orders to binance - Supports One way and Hedge Mode - Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders -
The Easiest License
Dario Pedruzzi
Libraries
Use a plain google sheet to license your product After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer.  Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software.  With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people
Niguru Amazing Gold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
"Niguru Amazing Gold" is an EA specifically for Gold. This EA works in single shot, and does not use martingale or grid. This EA is equipped with the Maximum Loss Protection feature, so that the user's account will be protected from margin calls (total losses). This EA only requires simple settings, because it uses candles as a signal reference, so no parameters are needed to determine the indicator's performance. Although equipped with input parameters for TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss),
EA Assistant
Supol Polkun
Libraries
Advanced Trading Tools for Smarter Decision Making Our cutting-edge trading tools allow traders to seamlessly execute buy and sell orders, while providing robust planning capabilities to optimize their trading strategies. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, this tool is designed to enhance your trading experience with precision and ease. Key Features: Real-time Buy and Sell Execution: Easily place orders instantly and take advantage of market opportunities without del
Ai Prediction MT4
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Libraries
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
1 (1)
Libraries
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Niguru XGold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
Introducing the Smart Moving Average-Based EA! Designed for efficient and safe trading, this Expert Advisor is perfect for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Key Benefits: Simple, user-friendly interface – great for beginners and experienced traders alike No need for TP or SL – each trade automatically closes based on the opposite price signal Single Shot Mode – for better control Safer strategy – no Martingale, no Grid Ready to run with no complicated setup – the ideal choi
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AutoSetting stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven levels, enabling virtual stops. Exp Assistant will help you organize maintenance of your positions. This Expert Advisor will set all the necessary stop loss and take profit levels for your positions. All the Expert Advisor operation is managed from the control panel on the chart. If you have open positions, but your Expert Advisor cannot set stop loss, take profit, trailing stop or breakeven, and if you trade manually, you can use the
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Zhong Liang Zhao
440
Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.01.20 13:29 
 

Wonderful. Thanks for sharing

Rafael Vieira
87
Rafael Vieira 2023.11.20 20:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bradford Marsh
35
Bradford Marsh 2021.11.23 08:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.11.23 08:30
Thank you
Jovo Pavkovic
28
Jovo Pavkovic 2021.07.05 17:19 
 

I haven't bought anything yet.

But is ok.

Vladislav Andruschenko
311764
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.07.05 17:21
Try my guide =======================================================
🏬🏬🏬 You can install all ea from your terminal 🏬🏬🏬
MARKET MQL5.COM: HOW TO INSTALL ea from terminal?: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585
====================================================
Sydney Pate
51
Sydney Pate 2021.02.24 12:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Zhuravkov
2116
Sergey Zhuravkov 2019.09.18 14:24 
 

Всегда хорошие продукты

AirOne1
1344
AirOne1 2018.10.12 14:12 
 

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