Take a Break

5

News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates

v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). Update both products — EA and indicator work as a pair. Full story: Take a Break v26 — every chart gets its own rules

v26 launch window: the price stays at $70 until August 31 — from September 1, Take a Break is $89. All future updates included, as always.

Take a Break has evolved from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It pauses your other Expert Advisors during news events or based on custom filters. When trading resumes, it automatically restores your entire chart setup, including all EA settings.

New in v26: an integrated AI Trade Assessment evaluates each new trade entry directly on your chart — a second pair of eyes that delivers an honest verdict with reasoning, plus an optional auto-close on poor entries.


Why traders choose Take a Break

  • AI Trade Assessment (new!) — every new trade entry is evaluated by an AI that sees your full chart and trading context, with honest verdict and optional auto-close on poor entries.
  • One news filter for all your EAs — no more relying on individual built-in filters that may or may not work.
  • Prop firm ready — stop trading when daily profit/loss limits are reached (FTMO and others).
  • Equity & drawdown protection — automatically pause trading when Equity, Balance or Margin drops below your threshold. Set per-trade SL/TP thresholds and pause EAs after losses.
  • Volatility filters — pause trading when daily price change or candle volatility exceeds your limits.
  • Session & time control — restrict trading to specific days, hours, months or sessions (e.g. US session only).
  • Pre-news trade management — close all trades or only specific ones (by Magic Number or comment) before high-impact news hits. Optionally wait for a minimum profit before closing.
  • News alerts — push notifications, email alerts and on-screen popups before upcoming news events.


What sets Take a Break apart

  • Works with any EA — no source code access needed. If it runs on a chart, Take a Break can protect it.
  • The only news filter with a built-in AI second opinion — TaB does not just react to news events, it also evaluates your entries in real time.
  • All-in-one — news filter, drawdown control, equity protection, spread filter, lot limiter and time filter in a single tool.
  • Set and forget — configure once, and Take a Break handles the rest. Your EA settings are saved and restored automatically.
  • Actively developed since 2018 — continuously improved based on user feedback and feature requests.
  • Personal support — direct contact with me, the developer. Feature requests welcome!

Take a Break cannot run in the Strategy Tester. To evaluate it before purchasing, download the free demo version (limited to 1 chart symbol).


Quick Setup (3 steps)

  1. Allow WebRequests: Press CTRL+O, open the tab Expert Advisors and add this URL to the allowed list: https://trading.custom-solutions.it
  2. Attach the Take a Break EA to any M1 chart (symbol doesn't matter) — your account is protected: when trading is no longer allowed, every chart pauses.
  3. Optional: download the free Take a Break Indicator and add it to any chart that should carry its own rules (news filter, loss limits, trading times and more — configured right on the chart).

Questions about the setup? Try the TaB Support Assistant at trading.custom-solutions.it/support — available 24/7.


How it works

Take a Break uses two components: an EA and an Indicator.

  • The EA runs on a single M1 chart and protects the entire account from there — every chart, no indicator required.
  • The Indicator adds per-chart rules on top: news filter, profit/loss limits, order limits, market filters and trading times for that one chart.
  • Legacy Chart-Group setups keep working unchanged until v27 — see the migration walkthrough.


Feature overview

Category What it does
AI Trade Assessment (new in v26) Real-time evaluation of every new trade entry by AI, based on your chart and the full trading context. Honest verdict with reasoning, risk analysis and concrete improvement suggestions. Optional auto-close on poor entries. Assess buttons on the chart deliver a verdict BEFORE you enter. A number of free assessments are included out of the box, no setup required. Bring your own Anthropic API key for unlimited use.
Per-Chart Protection Profiles (new in v26) The indicator gives any chart its own rules: news filter, profit/loss limits with cooldown, order limits, max spread, volatility and daily-change filters, trading times with daily close, and the chart's own trade scope.
News Filters Pause before/after Special, High, Medium and Low impact news. Separate NFP timing. Filter by event name (e.g. "PMI,CPI") or symbol (e.g. "EUR,USD"). Auto-detects relevant symbols per chart. Close trades X minutes before news (all, by Magic Number or by comment). Optionally require a minimum profit or maximum loss before closing.
News Alerts Push notifications, email alerts and on-screen popups before upcoming news events. Configurable quiet hours.
Drawdown Protection Set a stop-loss and/or take-profit threshold per trade or across all trades. Automatically pauses EAs for X minutes after a loss or profit event. Works in account currency or percent of balance.
Account Protection Daily profit & loss limits (Equity or Balance mode). Min/Max Equity thresholds. Configurable reset timezone and time. Automatically closes all trades and pauses EAs when limits are hit — since v26 on every chart of the terminal, with automatic resume.
Volatility Filters Pause trading when daily price change exceeds a threshold (% or absolute). Filter by candle volatility on any timeframe. Optionally close open trades when triggered.
Trading Times Per-weekday trading windows with flexible format (e.g. "4-5,20-22"). Filter by days of month, days of year or specific months. Maximum trade duration. Scheduled trade closures on specific weekdays or daily.
Additional Filters Maximum spread per symbol. Maximum total lots. Max open orders (total, buy-only or sell-only). Max daily orders. Minimum success rate filter.

For the full settings list and latest improvements, check the "What's new" tab. Need help? Contact me

Reviews 33
dyakoo
263
dyakoo 2025.12.19 19:33 
 

A must have tool for every trader! I love it been looking for something like this for a long time

Quantxtech
545
Quantxtech 2025.01.28 10:34 
 

Excellent EA. I recommend it to everyone. It allows me to integrate risk management functions and stay away from situations of high expected (news) and unexpected volatility. The author is very professional and enthusiastic, responds immediately and is very available to give suggestions and accept advice.

Carl Christian Nyberg
1401
Carl Christian Nyberg 2024.12.15 19:54 
 

Fantastic little thing that adds up really good the the EA's that I'm currently running. So far it has managed to avoid bad trades just before major news happenings. Will keep on running it and trying to find the perfect setup regarding Drawdown Control and Minimum Profit/Maximum Loss before and during news.

Recommended products
Semi Auto Recovery Zone Full Order
Sirinya Pakkaman
Utilities
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false; Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true; Set Setting_Tra
SmartDash EA Trader
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
SmartDash Trader EA This is MT4 Semi Automated EA which trade using BUY, SELL and CLOSE Buttons to executes trade actions. You can use Auto Set SL/TP/Lot of your choice since the EA comes with only 0.01 lot and 0 for TP/SL. Set 10 pips for TP to take advantage of trades. NOTE: THIS EA DOES NOT BACKTEST. ITS BUTTON TRADER EA HOW THE STRATEGIES TO USE THE DASHBOARD TRADER Wait for a weaker or stronger currency means the currency strength meter should show less than 15% for SELL and more than 88% f
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
Utilities
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
Trade Anchor Manager MT4
Warren Schaaf
Utilities
MultiTP Trade Manager EA — Advanced Trade Management Made Effortless (MT4) Limited Offer – First 100 Downloads FREE! Be among the first 100 traders to download Trade Anchor Manager (MT4/MT5) completely free of charge. Hurry – once the limit is reached, the offer closes instantly! After trying it out, we’d love if you could leave a review and share your thoughts – your feedback helps us improve and lets other traders know what to expect. Need this Trade Anchor Manager for MT5?  http
FREE
Happy Shiba Inu
Pui Yan Leung
Utilities
Overview Happy Shiba Inu is a precision scheduling utility designed to restrict a MT4 account's trading activity to specific day or time windows. It manages both live execution logic and the automatic cleanup of pending orders during "Off-Hours." Operational Logic Pending Orders: The moment the timer hits a "Restricted" zone, the EA will scan all open orders. Any Limit or Stop orders will be deleted immediately to prevent accidental fills during high-volatility off-hours. Execution Block: Any c
Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
Grid Trading
Waseem Raza
5 (3)
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings. Inputs & Settings Lots — Initia
HF OrderMarker
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
What is this?  This script not only can help you to place all type of orders, included market order " BUY " / " SELL " and pending order " BUYSTOP " / " BUYLIMIT " / " SELLSTOP " / " SELLLIMIT ", but also, it allow you to place order lots by money management concept. How to use this script? 1. Open the chart you want to trade; 2. Drag and drop the script to that chart; 3. Input the parameter what you want to do; 4. Double check the order information, then click "Yes" to confirm to place order;
Trade Builder Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Product Title Trade Builder Pro - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual ri
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilities
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and wa
Mongol Indicator2
Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
Indicators
It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Utilities
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
EA Alert
Chui Yu Lui
Utilities
****************** ******* ******* *** FREE Trail for Demo *** ****************** ******* ******* 1. Search "ShootingAlert_bot in Telegram 2. Start it 3. Enjoy it EA Alert is using Telegram to do various actions: 1. Check Account Info 2. Check Order 3. Place Order 4. Modify Order 5. Switch user to help trade 6. Check Market Info 7. Show Chart 8. Show Chart with your template It is very useful for order management, especially while you are Working at office or Dine out with friends . It use
ZirkTradingManagement
Cris Boco Alura
Utilities
Zirk Trading Management Zirk Trading Management is a powerful trade management utility for MetaTrader that helps traders execute trades with consistent risk management. It is designed to simplify position sizing by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage and stop-loss distance. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes, simply set your desired account risk (e.g., 1%), place your stop loss, and the utility instantly determines the appropriate trade vol
Candle Exit EA MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
CandleClose Pro EA Automated Candle-Based Trade Exit for Manual Traders CandleClose Pro EA is a lightweight trade management utility that automatically closes your manually opened positions after a specified number of completed candles. Instead of monitoring your trades continuously, simply open a position manually and let the EA handle the exit timing based on candle count. Key Features Automatically closes manual trades after a user-defined number of candles Works on any symbol and timeframe S
Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close
Oladimeji Ogunseye
Utilities
Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close The Close Buy and Sell Expert Advisor is a free EA given to help traders manage trades easily especially during volatile market environment. Features: It helps to quickly close trades either in profit or loss. Close for separate Buy Only  Close for separate Sell Only  Close for both Buy and Sell Only  Control Box can be minimized, closed or moved around from the chart. It works for all open trades opened on the terminal. Contact me for your specific coding
FREE
News Filter Expert Advisor for MT4
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilities
News Filter EA that send you a Push notification to your MT4 phone APP and TURN OFF MT4 Automatically Before News.  This EA doesn't work in backtest From 1.7 version  the EA have  Close all trades before news functions added. You only need to allow that url in MT4 options: To see the url and how to add it to MT4, visit this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754402 When Metatrader is turned off, it saves the status of all the charts, indicators and Expert Advisors that you have in them
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/mar
MRKD Vector
Jay Benedict Alfaras
Utilities
MRKD Vector — Smart Trade Management Utility MRKD Vector is a powerful and intuitive order execution tool designed for efficient manual trading in MetaTrader 5. Built with precision and speed in mind, MRKD Vector simplifies trade management by giving you full control over entries, stops, and targets — all from a sleek interface. Key Features: Quick Order Execution Place trades with ease using a clean, fast interface built for active traders. Intuitive SL, TP, and Lot Size Control Adjust sto
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
Trading Control Pad
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Utilities
Trading Control Pad is a useful tool for all traders. To send BUY/SELL, pending order, modify and automatic setting SL and TP in one click by the current symbol. The Trading Control Pad can help you being comfortable and quickly trading.  Pad can help you automatic and manual partially close some lot at the target, breakeven and trailing stop. The Trading Control Pad features / Functionality Showing the currency pair, the total positions, the number of buy and sell orders. Standard tools for op
Telegram Blue Chili Alerter MT4
Marcel Frank Heitz
5 (1)
Utilities
The Telegram Blue Chili Alerter is still in full development. Many more options are still being programmed. Signals for trades will be added next. I am also happy to respond to customer requests. The only thing you need to do is create a Telegram bot and enter the bot token and chat ID in the presets. If you have any questions or want to know which features are still to come, just get in touch with me. I will be happy to help you and answer your questions as quickly as possible. Quick guide: 1:
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trade History Exporter Pro
Florian Riedrich
Utilities
Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has. With this tool you are able to  export your complete history of every account export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...  export decimal by "." or ","  combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number   filter to ignore OrderComments.
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
PropFirm Guardian for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Prop-Firm Guardian. Real-Time Drawdown Protection ️ Stops your account before it breaks the rules Prop-Firm Guardian is a defensive Expert Advisor that watches your equity on every tick and force-closes every position the instant your daily or total drawdown limit is reached. New trades are then blocked automatically until the next broker midnight, so your FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge stays alive even if your main strategy misbehaves. One copy of t
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator shows the operating time of the world exchanges. Help you to see which markets are currently most active Check out my  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Helps to select the most volatile instruments at the moment; Especially useful for an intraday traders; 1) When using on time frames 1H and below: the lines will correspond to the actual location of the bars on the chart, and when moving the chart, the lines of the tradi
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilities
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
More from author
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Tax Buddy MT5
Eric Emmrich
5 (5)
Utilities
Tax Buddy creates a simple, sortable trading report which you can send to your local tax authorities alongside your annual declaration. I've been using this kind of report for the German Finanzamt in order to declare my capital gains ("Kapitalerträge") in a readily comprehensible manner. For testing purposes, the Demo version places random trades in the Strategy Tester on the symbol of your choice and creates a demo report for them. Conveniently, all reports are stored in the common path for al
Take a Break Indicator MT5
Eric Emmrich
5 (5)
Indicators
Please check the " What's new " tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters. FREE companion for my trading utility Take a Break . Since v26 the indicator carries each chart's OWN protection rules — configured right on the chart: News filter — pause windows per impact level ("before,after" minutes, "all day", special events by name) Profit/loss limits — in $ or %, with an optional cooldown pause after a limit closes trades Order limits — maximum open orders,
FREE
Take a Break MT5 FREE
Eric Emmrich
5 (5)
Utilities
Take a Break is a comprehensive account protection and risk management tool for MetaTrader. It acts as a kill switch that automatically pauses your EAs when drawdown limits are hit, keeping your account safe during high volatility and news events . v26 (August 2026): the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the free Take a Break Indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Full story: Take a Break v26 — every
FREE
Take a Break Indicator
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Please check the " What's new " tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters. FREE companion for my trading utility Take a Break . Since v26 the indicator carries each chart's OWN protection rules — configured right on the chart: News filter — pause windows per impact level ("before,after" minutes, "all day", special events by name) Profit/loss limits — in $ or %, with an optional cooldown pause after a limit closes trades Order limits — maximum open orders,
FREE
Take a Break FREE
Eric Emmrich
5 (6)
Utilities
Take a Break is a comprehensive account protection and risk management tool for MetaTrader. It acts as a kill switch that automatically pauses your EAs when drawdown limits are hit, keeping your account safe during high volatility and news events . v26 (August 2026): the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the free Take a Break Indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Full story: Take a Break v26 — every
FREE
Tax Buddy
Eric Emmrich
5 (3)
Utilities
Tax Buddy creates a simple, sortable trading report which you can send to your local tax authorities alongside your annual declaration. I've been using this kind of report for the German Finanzamt in order to declare my capital gains ("Kapitalerträge") in a readily comprehensible manner. For testing purposes, the Demo version places random trades in the Strategy Tester on the symbol of your choice and creates a demo report for them. Conveniently, all reports are stored in the common path for al
The Notifier
Eric Emmrich
Indicators
Never miss a trading opportunity again and stay up-to-date with latest market developments even while on the go - welcome to The Notifier . No need to watch your charts all day: receive real-time alerts from all your favorite indicators - by push notifications and on-screen alerts. This tool notifies you on every every new (indicator) high/low, or also regularly with just  a summary of the total highs/lows within the last X minutes. It also comes with its own built-in notifications that can be
Filter:
dyakoo
263
dyakoo 2025.12.19 19:33 
 

A must have tool for every trader! I love it been looking for something like this for a long time

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2025.12.20 21:17
Thank you very much for sharing your experience with TaB!
Quantxtech
545
Quantxtech 2025.01.28 10:34 
 

Excellent EA. I recommend it to everyone. It allows me to integrate risk management functions and stay away from situations of high expected (news) and unexpected volatility. The author is very professional and enthusiastic, responds immediately and is very available to give suggestions and accept advice.

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2025.01.28 11:42
Thank you very much for taking the time for a review - much appreciated! :)
Carl Christian Nyberg
1401
Carl Christian Nyberg 2024.12.15 19:54 
 

Fantastic little thing that adds up really good the the EA's that I'm currently running. So far it has managed to avoid bad trades just before major news happenings. Will keep on running it and trying to find the perfect setup regarding Drawdown Control and Minimum Profit/Maximum Loss before and during news.

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.12.16 11:20
Many thanks for sharing your positive experience with TaB! Very happy to read that it helps in your trading :)
Maik Siebel
801
Maik Siebel 2024.08.23 11:38 
 

Eric has answers and solutions for all questions :-) Thanks again for your help and your great tool.

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.08.23 14:30
Thank you very much!
Brandon Thames
294
Brandon Thames 2024.07.12 19:14 
 

I originally just bought this to use as a news filter, but this is so much more than just a news filter. While I have not used any of the many other features this utility provides I did reach out to the author to implement a suggestion. Eric was quick to respond and deploy a solution that works for what I needed. Thank you Eric, top tier news filter (and so much more).

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.07.12 19:35
Many thanks for taking the time for a review! Glad to hear that you are happy with TaB. If you miss any feature, feel free to reach out :)
MartinRuslan-MQL
302
MartinRuslan-MQL 2024.04.17 17:39 
 

THis is my first EA purchase at MQL5 that: 1. The product are really good 2. The author is very supportive and always give a straight answer and help. Kudos for the author, keep up the great support, and looking forward for the next great product.

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.04.18 10:33
Thank you so much for taking the time for a review & sharing your feedback! :)
Andre Nas
273
Andre Nas 2023.12.18 01:01 
 

So I've been using this for almost a year now with phenomenal results. The amount of equity protection features are unmatched by any other out there that I could find and it's especially useful for prop firm trading. The simple fact that you can set max daily profit/loss by specific magic numbers is just one example of the attention to detail the author has given to this product. There are also constant updates from the author on an as needed basis and if you request help from him, he gets back to you in only a few hours.

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2023.12.18 11:47
Delighted to read about your positive long-term experience with TaB, Andre - many thanks for sharing! :)
Lau Ka Shun
576
Lau Ka Shun 2023.10.16 16:33 
 

A "MUST" have tools for my Prop Firm Challenge and I've passed both 2 Steps challenge on FTMO with TaB. The Support from author is great as well! Thank you Eric!

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2023.10.16 17:12
Many thanks for sharing your experience with TaB! I'm really happy to read that TaB has helped you in passing the challenge & wish you good profits in the future as well :)
Mark Thimoty Evangelista
514
Mark Thimoty Evangelista 2023.09.27 03:12 
 

After exchanging several conversations with the author, TaB now completes my risk management for my portfolio. Eric has been really helpful with the workarounds and even acknowledges a bug and fixes it the day after through an update!

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2023.09.27 08:28
Thanks so much! Always happy about happy users :)
iSlyDz
225
iSlyDz 2023.04.12 22:52 
 

This EA is really incredible and complete, it allows you to protect your account well, there are so many parameters that it becomes a must-have. The author is really available for any question and for the installation I really recommend

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2023.04.13 09:11
Many thanks! :)
Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2023.04.08 08:33 
 

I bought TaB last week because internal news filters of some EAs with a specific URL do not work any more and developpers of these EAs don't give a s**t about it and didn't fix it immediately. So far I am very happy, TaB does exactly what I need! Can recommend!

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2023.04.11 13:54
Thank you! :)
handler47
29
handler47 2023.02.15 02:43 
 

Testing it right now, will update the review after a few days of testing, in any case we can underline that the tool is very complete, I don't know any other similar tool, it has everything that IceFx NewsInfo does not have.

Greetings to the developer!

Jekil
750
Jekil 2023.01.21 13:09 
 

Very good protector for all EA. Is necessary.

Nemesio Jr Reyes
749
Nemesio Jr Reyes 2022.11.18 18:50 
 

Amazing product this is better than IceFX.NewsInfo. Is it true that this EA can close all trades before the high-impact news? Are there any setfiles for the setting all close trade before high impact? or is it already included in the default configuration?

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2022.11.20 12:13
Thank you for your great review! :) Yes, TaB can close trades before high impact news. To achieve this, you need to set the option "Take action X minutes before/after news" to the desired value in minutes. Given the dynamic nature of TaB, there are no specific .set files. You need to configure TaB according to your needs. If you need help with it, just contact me.
Usama Zulfiqar
23
Usama Zulfiqar 2022.11.02 15:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2022.11.02 15:37
Many thanks for the great review :) There are already plans to make the current daily limits configurable with the amount of days. That should also cover your feature request then :)
Adoyzke1229
219
Adoyzke1229 2022.10.12 17:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2022.10.12 18:05
Thank you for your great review - glad you like it :)
christofort
361
christofort 2022.02.07 14:13 
 

Very professionnal tool ! A must have for all manual and automatic trader :) Five stars !

portkinov
287
portkinov 2021.11.28 18:52 
 

THIS SELLER IS TAKING CUSTOMER ADVICE SERIOUSLY, I'M STARTING TO LOVE THIS GUY.. THANKS A LOT MAN &lt;

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2021.11.28 18:55
Thank you very much for your review!
(And sorry that integrating your requests took a bit longer than expected :))
Wolfgang Rockert
2457
Wolfgang Rockert 2021.11.27 16:01 
 

TaB is a very helpful tool, i use it with my Portfolio and works very good... Also good Service...

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2021.11.28 11:35
Thank you very much, Wolfgang! Much appreciated :)
Susan Anne Thompson
409
Susan Anne Thompson 2021.10.21 15:58 
 

This EA 'TaB' is so very very useful - and powerful. It takes some time to get to know how to use it - but it's worth investing your time. Most of my time was spent 'testing' ie I said "do this then, or because..." - and every time I was happy with the outcome The seller himself, Eric, is absolutely brilliant - I have every confidence to keep using the EA, and the indicator - and to keep watching what Eric may deliver next. TaB is worth every dollar - even within a few days of use, it's paid for itself - and I sleep much better, and dare I say "I'm much more relaxed too!"

Eric Emmrich
11054
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2021.10.21 19:58
Susan, thank you very much for sharing your positive experience and for the kind words. Much appreciated!
12
Reply to review