News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates

v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). Update both products — EA and indicator work as a pair. Full story: Take a Break v26 — every chart gets its own rules v26 launch window: the price stays at $70 until August 31 — from September 1, Take a Break is $89. All future updates included, as always.

Take a Break has evolved from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It pauses your other Expert Advisors during news events or based on custom filters. When trading resumes, it automatically restores your entire chart setup, including all EA settings.

New in v26: an integrated AI Trade Assessment evaluates each new trade entry directly on your chart — a second pair of eyes that delivers an honest verdict with reasoning, plus an optional auto-close on poor entries.





Why traders choose Take a Break

AI Trade Assessment (new!) — every new trade entry is evaluated by an AI that sees your full chart and trading context, with honest verdict and optional auto-close on poor entries.

— every new trade entry is evaluated by an AI that sees your full chart and trading context, with honest verdict and optional auto-close on poor entries. One news filter for all your EAs — no more relying on individual built-in filters that may or may not work.

— no more relying on individual built-in filters that may or may not work. Prop firm ready — stop trading when daily profit/loss limits are reached (FTMO and others).

— stop trading when daily profit/loss limits are reached (FTMO and others). Equity & drawdown protection — automatically pause trading when Equity, Balance or Margin drops below your threshold. Set per-trade SL/TP thresholds and pause EAs after losses.

— automatically pause trading when Equity, Balance or Margin drops below your threshold. Set per-trade SL/TP thresholds and pause EAs after losses. Volatility filters — pause trading when daily price change or candle volatility exceeds your limits.

— pause trading when daily price change or candle volatility exceeds your limits. Session & time control — restrict trading to specific days, hours, months or sessions (e.g. US session only).

— restrict trading to specific days, hours, months or sessions (e.g. US session only). Pre-news trade management — close all trades or only specific ones (by Magic Number or comment) before high-impact news hits. Optionally wait for a minimum profit before closing.

— close all trades or only specific ones (by Magic Number or comment) before high-impact news hits. Optionally wait for a minimum profit before closing. News alerts — push notifications, email alerts and on-screen popups before upcoming news events.





What sets Take a Break apart

Works with any EA — no source code access needed. If it runs on a chart, Take a Break can protect it.

— no source code access needed. If it runs on a chart, Take a Break can protect it. The only news filter with a built-in AI second opinion — TaB does not just react to news events, it also evaluates your entries in real time.

— TaB does not just react to news events, it also evaluates your entries in real time. All-in-one — news filter, drawdown control, equity protection, spread filter, lot limiter and time filter in a single tool.

— news filter, drawdown control, equity protection, spread filter, lot limiter and time filter in a single tool. Set and forget — configure once, and Take a Break handles the rest. Your EA settings are saved and restored automatically.

— configure once, and Take a Break handles the rest. Your EA settings are saved and restored automatically. Actively developed since 2018 — continuously improved based on user feedback and feature requests.

— continuously improved based on user feedback and feature requests. Personal support — direct contact with me, the developer. Feature requests welcome!

Take a Break cannot run in the Strategy Tester. To evaluate it before purchasing, download the free demo version (limited to 1 chart symbol).





Quick Setup (3 steps)

Allow WebRequests: Press CTRL+O, open the tab Expert Advisors and add this URL to the allowed list: https:// trading.custom-solutions.it Attach the Take a Break EA to any M1 chart (symbol doesn't matter) — your account is protected: when trading is no longer allowed, every chart pauses. Optional: download the free Take a Break Indicator and add it to any chart that should carry its own rules (news filter, loss limits, trading times and more — configured right on the chart).

Questions about the setup? Try the TaB Support Assistant at trading.custom-solutions.it/support — available 24/7.





How it works

Take a Break uses two components: an EA and an Indicator.

The EA runs on a single M1 chart and protects the entire account from there — every chart, no indicator required.

runs on a single M1 chart and protects the from there — every chart, no indicator required. The Indicator adds per-chart rules on top: news filter, profit/loss limits, order limits, market filters and trading times for that one chart.

adds on top: news filter, profit/loss limits, order limits, market filters and trading times for that one chart. Legacy Chart-Group setups keep working unchanged until v27 — see the migration walkthrough.





Feature overview

Category What it does AI Trade Assessment (new in v26) Real-time evaluation of every new trade entry by AI, based on your chart and the full trading context. Honest verdict with reasoning, risk analysis and concrete improvement suggestions. Optional auto-close on poor entries. Assess buttons on the chart deliver a verdict BEFORE you enter. A number of free assessments are included out of the box, no setup required. Bring your own Anthropic API key for unlimited use. Per-Chart Protection Profiles (new in v26) The indicator gives any chart its own rules: news filter, profit/loss limits with cooldown, order limits, max spread, volatility and daily-change filters, trading times with daily close, and the chart's own trade scope. News Filters Pause before/after Special, High, Medium and Low impact news. Separate NFP timing. Filter by event name (e.g. "PMI,CPI") or symbol (e.g. "EUR,USD"). Auto-detects relevant symbols per chart. Close trades X minutes before news (all, by Magic Number or by comment). Optionally require a minimum profit or maximum loss before closing. News Alerts Push notifications, email alerts and on-screen popups before upcoming news events. Configurable quiet hours. Drawdown Protection Set a stop-loss and/or take-profit threshold per trade or across all trades. Automatically pauses EAs for X minutes after a loss or profit event. Works in account currency or percent of balance. Account Protection Daily profit & loss limits (Equity or Balance mode). Min/Max Equity thresholds. Configurable reset timezone and time. Automatically closes all trades and pauses EAs when limits are hit — since v26 on every chart of the terminal, with automatic resume. Volatility Filters Pause trading when daily price change exceeds a threshold (% or absolute). Filter by candle volatility on any timeframe. Optionally close open trades when triggered. Trading Times Per-weekday trading windows with flexible format (e.g. "4-5,20-22"). Filter by days of month, days of year or specific months. Maximum trade duration. Scheduled trade closures on specific weekdays or daily. Additional Filters Maximum spread per symbol. Maximum total lots. Max open orders (total, buy-only or sell-only). Max daily orders. Minimum success rate filter.

For the full settings list and latest improvements, check the "What's new" tab. Need help? Contact me