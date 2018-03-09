Copy MT4 copier

Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 (MT5<->MT5 version is available; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4).

  1. Spread filter.
  2. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss).
  3. Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an increased lot).
  4. Configure order copying (include pending orders or copy only open positions).
  5. Select of trading time.
  6. Copy Take profit and Stop Loss or select custom values.
  7. Add/removes suffixes and prefixes, and also replace symbols if they are different.
  8. Time of order relevance.
  9. Copy from one to several terminals.

The copier runs both as the provider of trades (master) and the receiver of trades (slave).


Settings for Master account

  • Mode - select the operation mode: master or slave.
  • TimerMs - update frequency: writing for master, reading for slave.
  • AddPrefix - add a prefix to symbols on master.
  • AddSuffix - add a suffix to symbols on master.
  • DelPrefix - remove a prefix from symbols on master.
  • DelSuffix - remove a suffix from symbols on master.
  • ReplaceSymbols - replace symbols by the specified values on the master (separated by commas).
  • OffsetHourForMaster - offset of the time zone from master. For example, if the master account has a time zone greater by one hour, set a value of -1 to equalize master and slave.
  • Magic - if greater than zero on master, copies only the order with this magic number. On slave, simply opens deals with this magic number.


Settings for slave account

  • Mode - select the operation mode: master or slave.
  • Account - master account number for copying its deals.
  • TimerMs - update frequency: writing for master, reading for slave.
  • RelevanceSec - order relevance time for copying, in seconds (if more time passed on the master after an order is opened, it will not be copied).
  • LimitOrders - copy limit orders; if disabled, only market orders are copied.
  • OrdersPlus - copy market orders with the specified profit in pips; 0 - disabled.
  • OrdersMinus - copy market orders with the specified loss in pips; 0 - disabled.
  • AllowableSpread - maximum allowed spread for copying.
  • MondayStart - time on Monday to start copying deals.
  • MondayFinish - time on Monday to stop copying deals.
  • TuesdayStart - time on Tuesday to start copying deals.
  • TuesdayFinish - time on Tuesday to stop copying deals.
  • WednesdayStart - time on Wednesday to start copying deals.
  • WednesdayFinish - time on Wednesday to stop copying deals.
  • ThursdayStart - time on Thursday to start copying deals.
  • ThursdayFinish - time on Thursday to stop copying deals.
  • FridayStart - time on Friday to start copying deals.
  • FridayFinish - time on Friday to stop copying deals.
  • FixedLot - applies only to slave accounts. If greater than zero, the specified fixed lot is used. If it is zero, then the lot size of the master multiplied by coefficient (LotCoef) is used.
  • LotCoef - coefficient to multiply the master lot.
  • Takeprofit - custom fixed take profit.
  • Stoploss - custom fixed stop loss.
  • TakeprofitFromMaster - use take profit values from deals on master.
  • StoplossFromMaster - use stop loss values from deals on master.
  • Slippage - slippage in points when opening deals.
  • Magic - if greater than zero on master, copies only the order with this magic number. On slave, simply opens deals with this magic number.
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KislenkoSemen
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KislenkoSemen 2018.10.24 19:34 
 

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