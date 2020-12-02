Macd Martin

Double Breakout is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.

General recommendation



The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale is on, takeprofit for each order is calculated depending on martingle parameter. After the transaction, which covers all losses, all parameters of the EA are returned to their original values. The best usage on EURUSD M15,M30,H1.

Input parameter



The EA works on five-digit quotes. Before trading on a real account, it is recommended to check the trading in the strategy tester with the selected parameters, or to optimize them. In takeprofit and stoploss are used 4-digit values.

Magic - a unique magic for the EA (so that it distinguishes its trades from others);

- a unique magic for the EA (so that it distinguishes its trades from others); Order_Comment - comment for orders;

- comment for orders; Lots - volume of the first position;

- volume of the first position; Lots_static - constant volume for the items;

- constant volume for the items; Lots_max - maximum volume;

- maximum volume; Martingale - multiplier to increase the volume of positions after each losing trade;

- multiplier to increase the volume of positions after each losing trade; Takeprofit - take profit in points for the first position;

- take profit in points for the first position; Takeprofit_static - constant initial take profit;

- constant initial take profit; Takeprofit2 -additional take profit for a position covering a series of losses;

-additional take profit for a position covering a series of losses; Stoploss - stop loss in points;

- stop loss in points; FastMa - fast moving average of Macd for the first flow of orders;

- fast moving average of Macd for the first flow of orders; SlowMa - slow moving average of Macd for the first flow of orders;

- slow moving average of Macd for the first flow of orders; FastMa2 - fast moving average of Macd for second flow of orders;

- fast moving average of Macd for second flow of orders; SlowMa2 - slow moving average of Macd for second flow of orders;

- slow moving average of Macd for second flow of orders; BeginHour - start trading hour;

- start trading hour; EndHour - the end of the trade hour;

- the end of the trade hour; Stopout - level is a percentage of the Deposit, when trading stops;







