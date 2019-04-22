New Bar Alarm Free

This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed.

In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes.

This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed.







*This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality.





There is more powerful Pro version.In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on.







Input Parameters