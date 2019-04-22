New Bar Alarm Free
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed.
In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes.
This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed.
*This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality.
There is more powerful Pro version.In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on.
Input Parameters
- Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify you when new bar is coming.
- Enable_1mBarAlert
- diff_1m ----- If this value is 5,the indicator notify to you 5 seconds before new 1m bar.
- ChooseSoundFor1mBar ----- You can choose sound for 1mBarAlert from ok.wav,news.wav,news.wav and alert.wav.
- Enable_5mBarAlert
- diff_5m
- ChooseSoundFor5mBar
How To Use
Set parameters.
You can change alarm sound and so on.