Neonplox Trade Manager

n3oNpLoX Trade Manager

Market Order.

Stop Order.

Limit Order.


To help you Place trades based on the amount of Money in Dollars you want to risk.

As it will show in the screenshots you can calculate the right Lot size for the money you want to risk.

Calculates Lot Size based on the distance between Stop Loss and Entry Point.

5 Options for TP - (1RR,2RR,3RR,4RR,5RR)



It will help you manage your risk and Place trades with the correct Lot Size. So you will not over expose yourself and your money.

Trade safely and remember Risk Management is fundamental in Trading.

 



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Mr Roberto Carlos Ferreira Silva
Experts
DarkMagic EA set files updated weekly on Telegram. Setfiles Optimised on ICMarketsEU-Demo ( The Optimization will chance from Broker to Broker for best results use ICMarketsEu-Demo when testing my files) https://t.me/n3oNpLoXBankerEa This EA is a Trend Trading EA based on different indicators. Works With Prop Firm either Challenge or Funded. Only Selling 10 at this Price 99.99$ -It has indicators that can be chosen on inputs ( RSI, EMA,MFI, High/Low Timeframe); - This EA uses Low/High with RS
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