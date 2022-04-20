Trade Dashboard MT4

4.96

Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard.

Download Demo Version right now.

You can find Details of Dashboard Functions and features here.

Watch Instructional Videos here.

Join Telegram Channel for tips, updates, and useful trading information,

Please Message me after purchase for support. You can leave your ideas in the comment section of the product, if you need more features to be added, I am open to any suggestion and I want you to get the best experience from working with my products.

Purchase includes all future updates.

You can run the softwere on 10 different VPS/Computers with each purchase, 

Here is the MT5 Version.

Risk Management: Set your risk as a percentage of your balance or equity with Trade Dashboard. Or set your risk as a total amount of money, Visually define your stop loss on the chart, and let the tool accurately calculate the appropriate lot size for each currency pair. The tool also can automatically set your take profit level based on your desired risk-to-reward ratio. It even covers commission and spread fees in lot size calculations. Additionally, Your stop loss and take profit can turn to a virtual levels to keep it hidden from your broker. Take control of your risk and protect your capital with Trade Dashboard's advanced risk management capabilities.

Trade Lines: The beauty of this tool is perfect and simple visualization, you can visually set stop loss and take profit and entry levels, you can visually set risk free options, you can visually set trail start line, you can visually set expiration time for orders and again you can visually modify all of that. You can pin(lock) your stop loss to a certain price, so that when price moves, your lot size will be adjust based on new stop loss size while your stop loss price remain at its price.

Partial Close: Elevate your trading precision with our innovative Partial Close feature. Easily set multiple levels of partial stop loss or take profits visually, allowing for precise trade management. Adjust closure volumes based on initial or current lot sizes, and define distances with precision using points, RR ratio, or TP percentage.

Breakeven: Enjoy the added flexibility of setting a risk-free (breakeven) start line, ensuring your position becomes automatically risk-free after reaching a certain level of profit. The tool can set your lock profit amount in a way to compensate commission fee.

Trailig Stop Loss: With 8 types of trailing stop loss options, Trade Dashboard dynamically adjusts your stop loss as the price moves, maximizing your profit potential. Take full control of your trades and optimize your profitability with Trade Dashboard's powerful functionality. You have the option to set Regular, RRBased, Candle HH/LL, Profit, Moving Average, PSAR, ATR and Fractal based trailing stop types.

Grid: Placing Grid of orders with specified amount of distance and lot size multiplier.

Basket Management: Whether you have multiple buy or sell trades or follow a grid strategy, Trade Dashboard provides valuable insights. Visualize the breakeven price of your buy and sell orders directly on the chart. Take control of your trade baskets by setting a unified stop loss or take profit for your buy or sell positions. Additionally, define a universal stop loss and take profit for the entire basket. With the ability to close all trades at a specific equity level, Trade Dashboard proves useful for traders working with FTMO or similar firms. Simplify your trading process and gain a competitive edge with Trade Dashboard's comprehensive functionality.

Take Control of Manual trades: Trade Dashboard can identify your manual trades or trades that are taken by other EAs, You can take manual trades by your phone and let the tool set SL and TP automatically, or set partial close, risk free or trail stop functions for those trades.

Alert Tab: Do you have any support or resistance line for which you need to get notified if price touches that? This tab will alert you when price cross the lines you set on the chart.

Trade Task Schedular: Do you need to set a specified time for opening or closing a trade for example before news? Or do you want to close all positions or take an screenshot at a specified time or regularly every friday at a certain time? You can set any task to perform at a predefined time using the trade task schedular tool.

Session Indicator: Effortlessly track forex market sessions, customize time zones, and enhance your market timing. Identify optimal entry points and periods of inactivity with precision, empowering you to make informed trading decisions. It can also shows the start and end of the each session for the current day, directly on the chart.

Economic Calendar: I am sure you want to be aware of the economic news before you make trading decision, with economic calendar feature you can check the news of the current week categorized by impact and currency, the tool can put a line on the chart where the news is about to come. You can set the tool to close trades, give alert on the chart or your phone or take screenshot before or after a news. Every trader needs this feature.

Auto SL/TP: This feature is a practical one, especailly if you are a scalper, it can set your stop loss automatically based on ATR or Candle higher high or lower low prices, it can set TP automatically as well. Of course it adjust the lot size based on the auto stop loss value.

Over Trading: This feature is designed to stop you from over trading, it can restrict taking trades when you exceed a number of trades in a month, week, day, hour, minute or when you exceed an amout of loss or profit. 

Notification: When significant events, such as hitting stop-loss or take-profit, opening or closing trades, occur, you may find it essential to receive notifications or capture screenshots for reference. That is what notification settings do.

Hotkeys: Easily customize your trading experience by setting hotkeys directly on the chart for various actions. Activate or deactivate hotkeys for individual or multiple actions, and enhance flexibility by combining hotkeys with the shift key for seamless control.

Save/load settings: With Trade Dashboard, there's no need to navigate through lengthy lists in the EA input settings. Set up everything directly on the chart and save your configurations effortlessly. Additionally, you can save a default setting that automatically loads every time you run the EA, eliminating the need for manual adjustments each time.

Support 15 languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Persian, Arabic, Vietnamese, Indonesian.

Differet Theme Colors: 9 different themes colors, Light Blue, Dark Blue, Navy Blue, All Dark, Semi Dark, Cyan, Black & White, Green, Brown.

Explore a wealth of functionalities with Trade Dashboard, including the ability to take hedge trades, execute reverse trades, utilize the close-by function, implement OCO (One-Cancels-the-Other), and virtual pending orders.

Take charge of your trading with the Trade Dashboard. Stay informed about risks, maintain control over trades and accounts. Its intuitive interface ensures quick adaptation. Our support team is available for assistance. Equip yourself with powerful tools for a competitive edge in the market.

Note: Trade Dashboard support all type of assets, including forex currencies, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more.

Author: "My name is Ameri, With 8 years of finance studies and experience as both a trader and developer, I strive to simplify the lives for fellow traders. I personally use and constantly update my own product for trading, ensuring ongoing support. I look forward to connecting with you and being a part of your trading journey."

#Tags: Trade management, Risk management, Order Management, Trade Panel, Lot Size Calculator,LotSize Calculator, Visualization tools, Simplified trading, Precise position sizing, Risk-to-reward ratio,Risk Reward Tool, Alert Notifications,  Screenshot, Universal stop loss, Universal take profit, Trailing stop options, Risk-free options,Breakeven, Grid strategy, Equity protection, Scalp, Scalping, Scalper, Hotkeys, Close All, Hedge, Close By, Fast Trading, Trade basket management, Trading Panel, Trade Manager, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Break Even, Partial Close, Virtual Stop Loss, Virtual Take Profit, Invisible Stop Loss, Invisible Take Profit, virtual pending order, News Panel, News Filter, Economic Calendar, Market Session, Task Schedular, Trade Timer, Auto stop loss, Auto Take Profit, Trade Notification, OverTrading. 
Reviews 60
1233445678
155
1233445678 2025.11.26 14:03 
 

Works very well

lesliez
136
lesliez 2025.10.07 10:01 
 

Awesome product and good customer service

kds778
54
kds778 2025.09.23 04:44 
 

The demo version is very fast, but the live version is extremely slow, both order processing and liquidation. What could be causing this? Is there a solution?

Recommended products
One more Copier MT4
Oleksii Chepurnyi
5 (1)
Utilities
Yet another signal copier. Nothing special. Demo version can be downloaded here . Key Features The utility copies trades between terminals: by market, pending orders (optional), as well as their stop loss and take profit levels (optional as well). You can copy from one Master account to several Slave accounts, as well as from several Master accounts to one Slave account. Volume calculation At the moment, there are two options for calculating the volume: The trade volume is taken 1 to 1 from th
Pending Grid STOP Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (1)
Utilities
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for using
Pending Grid LIMIT Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (3)
Utilities
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for usin
Shortcuts MT4 Hotkeys Scalping
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilities
MT4 Hotkeys – Order and Position Management Tool This tool enables users to manage orders and positions on the MetaTrader 4 platform using keyboard shortcuts. It supports order execution, position closure, trailing stop adjustments, and risk management through customizable settings. Key Commands "B": Places a buy order. "S": Places a sell order. "C": Closes all open positions. "X": Closes a specific position (oldest or most recent, based on configuration). "T": Activates a trailing stop, adjust
Element 7
Vladimir Deryagin
Experts
The Expert Advisor works based on the analysis of candles (bars). The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing. Expert Advisor settings, description: Magic is a unique number of open trades. Volume - the trading volume of the initial transaction. A sign for increasing the lot with the selected coefficient-the choice of the action sign between the lot and the coefficient by which this
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
Watermark Symbol
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Watermark on the chart: Symbol + Timeframe / or your own text Multifunctional utility :   66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Font size; Text color; Font Name; Position: 1 = Top Left; 2 = Top Right; 3 = Bottom Left; 4 = Bottom Right; 5 = Center; Show current Timeframe: on/off; The prefix of the Symbol to be removed ( n_AUDCAD --> AUDCAD ); The suffix of the Symbol to be removed ( USDCADpro --> USDCAD )
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilities
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. [DEMO and  Instruction for utility] Customizable Signal Messages You can fully
Easy mt4 to telegram
Medilane Bernard Philippe Couratier
Utilities
Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram Introduction Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram   is an MT4 system designed to facilitate real-time communication between the MetaTrader 4 platform and Telegram.   This script allows traders to receive customizable instant notifications based on different trade types, ensuring optimal responsiveness without having to constantly monitor the trading platform. main Features Real-time notifications   : Receive notifications directly on Telegram as soon as an action occurs on MT4. Emoji suppor
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop
Leonid Basis
Utilities
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
BRiCK TradeByArrow MT4 Free
Yutaka Yokouchi
Utilities
* The product for MT5 converted using  "BRiCK TradeByArrow MT4"  is  here. BRiCK is a simple and versatile utility.   By combining Experts, Indicators and utilities like the Lego block, various trading styles can be realized. "TradeByArrow" is Utility that executes order processing when an arrow object is created on the chart. Combined with Indicator which outputs arrow object, it can be used like Expert. Parameter [ArrowName] EntryBuy: Arrow object name for buy order (partial match) EntrySel
FREE
Order Trailing Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Order trailing: g et   the   best   execution   price   as   the   market   moves Trailing   pending   orders   will   allow   you   to   maintain   the   distance   to   the   entry   price   at   the   specified   distance. T he   order   will   move   if   the   market   price   moves   away   from   it Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version To activate the Order Trailing, you need to set the main 4 parameters (
Chart Sync Manager MT4
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
Partial Close Expert is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offeringmultiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functions
Quick Lines
Andrey Vasilenko
Utilities
A simple tool for trading on trend and horizontal lines. A small panel of buttons on the chart allows you to set trigger lines in one click and track their status. Market orders open automatically when the price touches the lines. The order direction (Buy or Sell) is set by the line color when it is installed. Allows you to apply an unlimited number of lines, they will work as the price touches. You can create any graphic patterns: levels, channels, triangles, flags, grids, etc. The principle
Silver Volatility Trend Line
Silver Invest
Utilities
The  Silver Volatility Trend Line for MT4 is an EA that helps you trade using the trendlines, drawn on your chart. It basically allows you to send and manage orders using trend lines. It automatically calculates the True Range of your asset to allow you to send orders well calibrated with the market volatility. Take Profit and Stop Loss are calculated in number of True Range. You can do that for two different orders at the same time , so that you can trade two different kind of risk / profit rat
Shield ME
Mohamed Zein Mohamed Zein Soliman
Utilities
The shield allows the trader to easily close all profit / loss positions instantly while being able to protect winning positions. Every trader needs it in their day trading with one click. Features : one click close all positions in profit. one click close all positions in loss one click protect all positions in profit. are you suggest more features ? please contact me!. NOTE:  demo will not work in backtest because it not support button action.  
Account protector system
Issameddine Sebai
Utilities
Hello Trader, This EA let you manage your daily drawdown and profit. The EA close All market & pending orders  when your account reach a choosen level in daily drawdown and choosen level in profit. The level of the loss and the profit can be choosen by 3 ways;  - a pourcentage amount of your account - an amount in USD (profit and loss) - an equity target (minimum equity/maximum equity target)
MT4 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Utilities
Export your MetaTrader 4 trades into Notion using a simple, guided interface. Build a clean trading journal in Notion that’s easy to filter, search, and review. Fast workflow : connect once, export your history, then optionally keep Notion updated automatically as new trades close. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version Main features Export all account history trades to Notion Export by time period (last day, week, month, or custom range) Automatically send new closed trades to Notion Choose which fie
Telegram Bot Signals Parser
AHMAD ALI MAHER MOHAMAD
1 (2)
Utilities
MQL4 Expert parsing signals from Telegram bot and executing the orders. Install EA, Telegram. Create a telegram bot which will distribute signal and specify it's token in EA input settings as well as key words which will be used to parse a signal. You can change or add key words by your own. Default values (lot, stops) are used in case the incoming signal don't include them. Specify "Allow DLL imports" in EA Settings.
Complete Pending Orders Grid System
Leonid Basis
5 (2)
Utilities
Complete Pending Orders Grid System opens any combinations of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings – if true , then all pending orders (for current currency) will be deleted. BuyStop – if true , BuyStop order is opened. SellStop – if tr
Pending provider
Andrey Frolov
5 (1)
Utilities
The script greatly simplifies trader's work with pending stop orders (BuyStop, SellStop). The script places any number of pending orders at a user-defined distance (in points). Order expiration time in seconds can also be specified. It is also possible to place only Buy Stop or only Sell Stop orders. All stop orders are accompanied by user-defined take profit and stop loss levels. Volume is customizable as well. Parameters Open BuyStop - place a pending Buy order Open SellStop - place a pending
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
Utilities
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================ Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4 Developer: Gemini Partner Version: 9.40 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Type: Expert Advisor I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW --------------- One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for  MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through  intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management  system. Suitable for both manual
Trading Board
Akram Azizi
Utilities
Trading Board is a Tool That Help you execute Sell and Buy Operation very smoothly. General Description : This Tool has this functions: The function of Send Buy or Sell orders. The function to close all orders in the current chart. Choose the volume you need to trade. Calculate of Stop loss and Take Profit with the number of points. Draw the Fibonacci retracement.
FREE
PendingOrders from any Price
Leonid Basis
5 (2)
Utilities
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will have a possibility to put a legitimate Open Price for the first position in the grid. Usually it should in the area of Support/Resistance lines. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all in
Mt4ToTelegramAltert
Khau Thanh Dao
Utilities
Mt4ToTelegramAlter  is an app that communicates with a Telegram bot to share your orders flow and report open orders from Metatrader 4 terminal to a Telegram group or channel. Features Telegram channel, group, chat compatible Easy to use Report open order Configuration 1. Service -> Settings -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for the following URLs (Add URL:   https://api.telegram.org ); 2. Create your own bot on Telegram at @BotFather. Remember Token, it looks something like this - xxxx:yy
Send mail demo
Oleksii Pidlubnyi
Utilities
This Expert Advisor sends an email notification, generates an alert or outputs a message to the journal (depending on the settings) every time a new order is opened (buy, sell, limit, stop). It also sends a similar message about closure of orders. The EA can be useful for those who want to always be informed of which orders had been opened/closed on the account. Limitations: In this demo version, notifications are available only for the GBPCHF currency pair. To use notifications on all currency
FREE
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilities
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Telegram Forwarder II
Yaser Sabbaghi
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Forwarder can forward all activities related to trades and position taking as a signal to Telegram messenger. It can also forward indicators' alert to Telegram if you modify indicator code (I can do it for you too) to hand over alerts to Telegram Forwarder. This EA is intended for business and professional usage. You can introduce your own Telegram bot and customize water mark in screenshots. Telegram forwarder is able to forward signals for "new order", "modification of order", "Pendin
Booster Seven
David Gaganidze
Utilities
Полуавтоматический торговый робот Booster Seven помогает трейдеру торговат, решения о торговле в направленнии Buy или Sell принимает трейдер. У робота на графике выведенны функции Buy, Sell, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell limit и AUTO S/L. Также статистические параметры торговли. При выборе функции Buy торговля начнется открытием позиции Buy начальным лотом, имеющим соответствующие Stop Loss и Take Profit. Новая позиция открывается, когда цена на указанный пункт превысит отметку предыдушег
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (59)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
More from author
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Pro MA Angle
Fatemeh Ameri
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a professional Trend identifier, it measures the angle or slope of moving averages with different methods. As this indicator calculate angles you can identify the strength of trend by magnitude of angle. It also shows if angle is increasing or decreasing which gives you the opportunity to make more information about current trend. You can combine this indicator with your strategy as a filter or you can use it alone to make your trading system. This is not a repainting indicator
FREE
Pro Close Panel
Fatemeh Ameri
3.75 (4)
Utilities
This is a very simple yet useful tool to close positions with different conditions and methods. You can use panel buttons to close positions or set multiple rules to close all positions. Panel has two main tab, Active Order and Pending Orders: Active Tab: You can set profit or loss target to close all positions. You can set equity target to close all positions, You can set a special time to close all positions. Moreover, by panel buttons you can close only buy/sell positions or only negative/pos
FREE
Filter:
1233445678
155
1233445678 2025.11.26 14:03 
 

Works very well

quickfill
2481
quickfill 2025.11.26 11:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fatemeh Ameri
14495
Reply from developer Fatemeh Ameri 2025.11.26 13:08
Thanks so much for your purchase and honest review. hope you the best out of it.
lesliez
136
lesliez 2025.10.07 10:01 
 

Awesome product and good customer service

kds778
54
kds778 2025.09.23 04:44 
 

The demo version is very fast, but the live version is extremely slow, both order processing and liquidation. What could be causing this? Is there a solution?

Fatemeh Ameri
14495
Reply from developer Fatemeh Ameri 2025.09.23 07:20
Hello you, thanks for purchasing TD and thanks for the review.
It is exactly the same code in demo and live, so the difference is not the product, it must be related to your broker response time and also your internet quality.
So try good brokers and make sure you have good internet connections.
goldencoach27
25
goldencoach27 2025.04.24 16:08 
 

Very good Trade Dashboard! it is very useful ! Great product, i recommend it.

maakufx
254
maakufx 2025.04.18 17:14 
 

it keeps on crashing when i move from one pair to another. and support is non existent, i posted 6 days ago and no reply

Fatemeh Ameri
14495
Reply from developer Fatemeh Ameri 2025.04.18 18:17
Hello, Sorry for the delay to respond, our team missed your message in the comment section, you had better text me in the MQL5 messenger or Telegram.
Please provide more information about your crash, there has been no such report from other customers. Are you log in to your account when you put the EA on the chart? what is written in the Expert tab when it crashes? plz provide some pictures or a short video of your problem. thanks.
Lord Pepe
36
Lord Pepe 2025.04.18 14:55 
 

Made me much more consistent. Best 50 bucks ive spent!

johanesi
34
johanesi 2025.03.17 15:07 
 

Trade Dashboard by Fatemeh Ameri is a game-changer! It’s fast, user-friendly, and lets me manage multiple pairs from one panel. The built-in risk management features make trading easier and more efficient. Highly recommended for any serious trader!

Heb852
249
Heb852 2025.03.17 14:10 
 

This is a fantastic tool; I was able to do away with opening and closing multiple EA's. Completely streamlines trades in all phases from 1 dashboard. Brilliant!!!

Type636
56
Type636 2025.03.06 21:04 
 

Simply, AMAZING piece of coding!! Trading just became easier!!! Plus you can't beat the discounted price!!!

Followup: Support is just incredible, quick, friendly, and very patient!!

KKYLin
86
KKYLin 2025.01.18 23:43 
 

Just the tool that anyone needs in trading really, great UI housing lots of different tools to gear anyone for their trading style, great communication and continuous update to the tool, great job Fatemeh!!!

David Montero
34
David Montero 2024.12.28 20:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fatemeh Ameri
14495
Reply from developer Fatemeh Ameri 2024.12.28 20:57
hola, gracias por tu reseña, te enviaré un mensaje y responderé tu pregunta en privado.
sametd1
108
sametd1 2024.12.23 07:24 
 

I love it. It's one of the most useful tools I've ever seen. Thank you for bringing this to us.

mickaswah
125
mickaswah 2024.12.04 22:58 
 

This is a great product with loads of features to control and manage risk in the trading environment. Highly recommended and worthwhile for the price the developer is asking.

Hoodofcrypto
162
Hoodofcrypto 2024.11.25 20:04 
 

EA is so well packed! And seller is so very communicative in helping master everyone of those features in the EA. It is everything I ever wanted. Licensing? Fact that I can use it on iunlimited terminals is insane really I love it. Happy with my purchase.

SniFx
82
SniFx 2024.11.21 22:30 
 

Very useful tool.

SharkyTrader
921
SharkyTrader 2024.10.17 18:02 
 

the EA is such a great tool, I use it every trading day and it not only makes the main task (= risk control) easier for me but has many small functions that would mean a lot of effort if you want to do it manually (different partial take profits, trailing stops, setting breakeven etc.). And in the meantime it has also replaced other EAs that I used for grid/basket trading because it also includes these functions. I can recommend it without reservation!

Woodyz14
234
Woodyz14 2024.10.09 12:27 
 

I have tried & use multiple Trade Assistants over the years & this one is by far the best I have ever used. It ticks all the boxes & more, making it the best trade assistant on the market today IMO. What I especially like is the addition of the built in symbol changer (With no lag) I therefore highly recommend this EA to everyone wanting only the best to assist them in their trading. I would also like to say that the support for this EA is not only prompt but very good IMO.

Walter Ludwig Tengler
601
Walter Ludwig Tengler 2024.10.09 07:57 
 

It's a must have tool!

Stefan.Andras
24
Stefan.Andras 2024.10.03 23:34 
 

Absolutely a must have tool. The Swiss army knife of traders. Convenient user interface while taking up minimal space on the screen. Deserve much more than 5 star. Thank you Ameri.

123
Reply to review