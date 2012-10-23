Market Time Pad

The indicator that displays current time at the main markets of the world. It also displays the current session.

Very easy to use. It doesn't occupy much space on a chart.

It can be used together with Expert Advisors and other panels, such as VirtualTradePad.

The classic style version.

Other Features:

There is an option in the input parameters: show/hide tips on mouse over a button, you can also select the language of the tips English / Russian;

The Close button stops the application;

The Maximize/Minimize button collapse/expand the pane on the chart;

The pane can be moved on the chart. To do it, click the upper part of the pane near the Close and Minimize buttons, and then move the pane to a desired position.

