Market Time Pad

4.29

The indicator that displays current time at the main markets of the world. It also displays the current session.

Very easy to use. It doesn't occupy much space on a chart.

It can be used together with Expert Advisors and other panels, such as VirtualTradePad.

The classic style version.

  • Dear friends and users of our EAs, please add your ratings in the Reviews section.
  • All updates to our forex software are free!
  • This is a free trading utility!

Other Features:

  • There is an option in the input parameters: show/hide tips on mouse over a button, you can also select the language of the tips English / Russian;
  • The Close button stops the application;
  • The Maximize/Minimize button collapse/expand the pane on the chart;
  • The pane can be moved on the chart. To do it, click the upper part of the pane near the Close and Minimize buttons, and then move the pane to a desired position.

Expforex,Vladon,Indicator,Utility

Reviews 21
olegkrieger1970 Krieger
116
olegkrieger1970 Krieger 2024.12.28 01:48 
 

Cпасибо за инструмент

Jadex89
24
Jadex89 2021.02.17 21:38 
 

Great Tool!!!

Hanchek
331
Hanchek 2014.02.24 19:31 
 

Полезная штука и дизайн хорош)

Filter:
olegkrieger1970 Krieger 2024.12.28 01:48 
 

Cпасибо за инструмент

sergioBat 2022.08.23 14:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jgomnet2020 2022.02.23 18:47 
 

Bom

11000158 2021.04.29 20:41 
 

surement bien , mais trop encombrent. merci pour cet indicateur

Vladislav Andruschenko
298299
Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.04.29 20:45
Salut. Merci pour le conseil. voulez-vous dire trop grand sur l'écran?
Jadex89 2021.02.17 21:38 
 

Great Tool!!!

Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.02.18 05:45
Thank you.
Wan Ping Fei 2019.11.21 04:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

allavlada 2018.09.21 12:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pedro Farias 2018.09.05 05:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.01.09 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.12.16 18:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 03:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nork 2016.12.21 07:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo da Silva Boa 2016.01.04 12:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Megatrader777 2015.01.31 18:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vadim Strelkov 2014.03.24 12:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hanchek 2014.02.24 19:31 
 

Полезная штука и дизайн хорош)

Reanimator2 2013.07.11 18:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mamai 2013.06.03 10:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

