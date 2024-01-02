Smart Trader MT4

5

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91169

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110193

Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345410


Introducing the "Smart Trader" trading assistant expert advisor – the ultimate tool trusted by professional traders worldwide for its unparalleled adaptability and cutting-edge risk management strategies.


At the heart of "Smart Trader" lies its revolutionary risk management switching system, meticulously designed to dynamically adjust to the ever-changing market conditions. Unlike conventional trading assistants that rely on static risk parameters, "Smart Trader" harnesses the power of advanced algorithms to continuously analyze market data in real-time, intelligently adapting its risk management approach to maximize profit potential while minimizing exposure to market volatility.

What sets "Smart Trader" apart is its ability to seamlessly switch between different risk profiles based on the prevailing market conditions. Whether it's a trending market, a range-bound scenario, or high volatility periods, this expert advisor is programmed to identify the optimal risk strategy to capitalize on every trading opportunity.

Professional traders rely on "Smart Trader" for its versatility and reliability in navigating the complexities of the financial markets. Its adaptive nature ensures that traders can stay ahead of the curve, adjusting their risk exposure in line with market dynamics to achieve consistent and sustainable returns.


Key features of "Smart Trader" include:


Dynamic Risk Management: Utilizes sophisticated algorithms to adjust risk parameters in real-time based on market conditions.

Adaptive Strategies: Seamlessly switches between different risk profiles to optimize performance across varying market environments.

Real-time Analysis: Continuously monitors market data to identify trends, volatility patterns, and potential opportunities for profitable trades.

Customizable Settings: Allows traders to tailor risk management preferences according to their trading style and risk tolerance.

Backtesting and Optimization: Enables thorough testing and refinement of trading strategies to ensure robust performance in live trading environments.

With "Smart Trader" at their disposal, professional traders have a powerful ally that empowers them to navigate the intricacies of the financial markets with confidence and precision. Whether it's maximizing profits during favorable market conditions or safeguarding capital during periods of uncertainty, this expert advisor sets the standard for adaptive risk management in modern trading.

Reviews 1
Dominic Isaiah
116
Dominic Isaiah 2025.11.26 08:26 
 

Good one!

Recommended products
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Copy Fast
Yan Jian Luo
Utilities
To achieve mutual support between MT4 and MT5, and to purchase the MT5 version, please click here>> Main follow-up function: 1. Reverse order capability 2. Cross platform follow-up, ignoring different names 3. Proportional order, magnification and reduction order 4. Compared to a specified currency pair, not compared to a specified currency pair 5. Can be ordered one to many, many to one, any order 6. Other unclear messages 6. Other unclear messages.
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Trendline EA
Carlos Oliveira
4.5 (10)
Utilities
The FXTT Trendline EA for MT4 is a trading robot designed to automate trades based on trendlines drawn on your charts. This EA improves MetaTrader's standard capabilities by allowing you to set pending orders directly from your trendlines, enhancing your trading strategy with precision and automation. Key Features: Automated Trading: Automates trades based on trendlines you draw, enhancing precision and reducing manual effort. Customizable Actions and Alerts: Assign specific Buy/Sell actions to
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Dashboard Envelopes Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Envelopes   indicator and prices. Using this panel you can: watch the current signal from Envelopes for all time frames; watch the current signal from Envelopes by different symbols; look at how far Envelopes is from the price; look at how much the value of Envelopes has changed; several types of signals for analytics. Values in the table cell: Envelopes value upper line; Envelopes value lower line; "the cor
Neon Trade EA MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Neon Trade — a cutting-edge trading solution that opens the door to your financial freedom and the highest level of trading I aimed to create a unique trading solution capable of meeting the needs of any trader, regardless of their goals or tasks. The core idea was to combine machine learning with advanced trading techniques in a way that maximizes the benefits of their synergy. The system is suitable both for rapidly growing small accounts within 1–2 months and for long-term, multi-year invest
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Auto Breakeven MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
A utility for automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven   when passing a given distance   . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders.       Utility       works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57077 WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: install virtulnoe levels   b
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilities
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
The utility works with horizontal lines: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. These lines, which have strictly fixed names, are independently drawn by the trader on any chart in his terminal. There are options to create all the lines at once or select any of the four. The purpose of the lines becomes obvious when looking at their names. The Prof1 and Prof2 lines indicate the Take Profit levels for the transaction, but are presented in a visual form, which makes it easier for the trader to perceive the i
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Multifunctional Trading Tool Over 66 features for professional trading — manage risk, automate execution and analyze markets in one panel. The assistant integrates risk management, smart order handling, position tracking, and real-time analytics . Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, crypto, metals, and more. Why traders choose it Fast one-click trading and management Automatic lot and risk calculation Smart orders: grid, OCO, hidden, and virtual SL/TP Trade manage
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Fast Scalper MT4
Agus Santoso
5 (2)
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110557 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110558 Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2047369 Introducing the Cutting-Edge "FAST SCALPER" Expert Advisor : Unleash the Power of Global Markets with Precision and Proficiency In the dynamic realm of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve demands an unparalleled combination of intelligence and technology.  The "FAST SCALPER" Expert Advisor stands as the pinnacle of
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
Utilities
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Forex Radar Pro
Vitali Platonov
Indicators
Forex Radar Pro: Your Professional Arsenal for Dominating the Forex Market!  Tired of missing profitable trades due to market data overload?   Forex Radar Pro   is your intelligent assistant that turns market chaos into precise trading signals! This advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator combines an interactive table, automatic divergence analysis, alerts, and data export so you can trade with confidence and maximum efficiency. Forget manual analysis—with Forex Radar Pro, you're always one step ahead
Auto SL and TP Maker
Oleg Remizov
Utilities
Auto SLTP Maker MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
Utilities
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
Magic Win
Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 4 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), and scripts, operating as conveniently as with standard charts. Unlike standard tools,
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
Professional solution for copying trades between terminals. RS Trade Copier is a reliable and flexible system for copying trading operations between MetaTrader 4 terminals. The program suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors, enabling high-precision trade replication with minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration as well as advanced manual settings. Does not interfere with manually opened trades or other expert advisors. All operations executed loc
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilities
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilities
Discover Instant Trade Copying with the Revolutionary X2 Copy MT4. With just a 10-second setup, you'll get a powerful tool for syncing trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single Windows computer or VPS with unprecedented speed - under 0.1 seconds. Whether you're managing multiple accounts, following signals, or scaling your strategy, X2 Copy MT4 adapts to your workflow with unparalleled precision and control. Stop waiting — start copying with market-leading speed and reliability. Download t
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth) or oversold (% fall)  within a selected period of time (time frame). The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive,  but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month. There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze e
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Utilities
This is a semi-automatic expert advisor that trades the grid system. The idea is to gradually take different positions in the market, then to calculate the break-even level for them. When the prices pass this break-even by a predetermined distance all opened orders are closed. Important Information Here is the user's guide:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 You can try this EA with any of my other products, here:    https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller Important Features T
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticat
Forward Alert Msg to Telegram
Nguyen Quoc Hung
3.5 (4)
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and forwarding them to Telegram Channel/Group. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Bot name:   Name of the Expert Advisor. Allow forward Alert: Enable/ Disable Forward Alert. Do not send messages after the current time (seconds) . Number of rows to read from list (>= 4...| affect processing speed). --
More from author
Mirror Copier Client MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Virtual Reality MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (2)
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103400 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103401 The Virtual Reality Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading tool designed to optimize margin utilization while executing positions in financial markets. Its unique strategy involves a two-step process: initiating a virtual position followed by a corresponding real position, aimed at minimizing margin requirements. Here's a breakdown of how the Virtual Reality EA ope
Rebate Hunter MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 "Rebate Hunter" Expert Advisor Description: Introducing the "Rebate Hunter" Expert Advisor, a cutting-edge tool meticulously designed for savvy traders seeking maximum returns through strategic hedging and averaging techniques. This sophisticated algorithm operates seamlessly within the MetaTrader platform, executing transactions continuously to capitalize on market fluctuation
Supply and Demand Assistant
Agus Santoso
4.89 (19)
Utilities
FREE MT4 INDICATOR :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 FREE MT4 ASSISTANT :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Introducing the "Supply and Demand Assistant" (EA) Expert Advisor – your ultimate tool for navigating the dynamic world of financial markets with
FREE
Mirror Copier Master MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Marti Lovers
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114590 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120764 The "Marti Lovers" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated and aggressive trading system designed for experienced traders who can handle high-risk strategies. This EA combines multiple trading logics into one powerful tool, providing a unique and dynamic approach to forex trading. Given its aggressive nature, "Marti Lovers" requires a substantial balance to manage potential dr
Watermark MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Watermark MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120783 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120784 Logo MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121289 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121290 The "Watermark" script is designed to enhance your trading chart by displaying crucial information directly on the chart's background. This script provides a clear and unobtrusive way to keep track of key details like the current trading pai
FREE
Mirror Copier Master MT4
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need both "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11484
FREE
Fast Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110557 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110558 Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2047369 Introducing the Cutting-Edge "FAST SCALPER" Expert Advisor : Unleash the Power of Global Markets with Precision and Proficiency In the dynamic realm of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve demands an unparalleled combination of intelligence and technology.  The "FAST SCALPER" Expert Advisor stands as the pinnacle of
Rebate Hunter
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 "Rebate Hunter" Expert Advisor Description: Introducing the "Rebate Hunter" Expert Advisor, a cutting-edge tool meticulously designed for savvy traders seeking maximum returns through strategic hedging and averaging techniques. This sophisticated algorithm operates seamlessly within the MetaTrader platform, executing transactions continuously to capitalize on market fluctuations
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Introducing the "Gold Buster" EA: Next-Generation Dynamic Support-Resistance and Risk Management System The "Gold Buster" EA represents the cutting-edge of automated trading systems, leveraging the latest advancements in open position management and risk analysis technology to redefine how support and resistance levels are identified and utilized in the financial markets. Th
Hedging Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5 Version   : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 The Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated trading tool designed to capitalize on market breakouts while employing robust risk management through hedging strategies. This EA is meticulously crafted to identify optimal breakout opportunities, leveraging increased market liquidity to maximize trading potential. By combining breakout logic with effective risk man
Multi Pair Currency Strength MT5
Agus Santoso
1 (1)
Experts
MT4  Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90091 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93707 The "Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter" Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced trading tool designed for forex traders looking to optimize their trading strategies through comprehensive market analysis and robust risk management techniques. This EA leverages the currency strength method, providing a clear indication of the relative strength and weakness of different currency pair
Averaging Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Hedging Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91340 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97828 Assistant — Manual Trade Manager (MT4) This version is MANUAL-ONLY. The EA does not open the first trade. You place entries yourself; the EA manages them: dynamic averaging grid, adaptive TP from average price, trailing, multipairs What it is Assistant (Manual) is a trade manager for manual traders. You control entries; the EA automates position management and risk. It adds pe
Trade Advisor MT4
Agus Santoso
3.5 (2)
Utilities
Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart The Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) Assistant for Professional Traders VERSION MT4 Version   |  MT5 Version   |   Blogs v.3.0 - Telegram Bot Integration Note: MT4 version is lighter than MT5 version Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart Trade Advisor is an advanced trading assistant designed to enhance trading strategies by integrating key market analysis tools and seamless functionality for traders. Here’s an overview of what makes Trade Advisor a powerful asse
Hedging Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Switching Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Switching Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Averaging Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Grandmaster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840 "Grandmaster" EA — Precision One Shot Trading with Smart Indicators Tired of messy strategies, overtrading, and unnecessary risk? Say hello to Grandmaster EA — a clean, precise, and no-nonsense Expert Advisor built for traders who want one shot, one kill with intelligent decision-making. Powered by Triple Indicator Logic Grandmaster EA uses the power combo of: Bulls Power – D
Liquidity Side
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339 Liquidity Side EA – Smart Entry Based on Institutional Liquidity Liquidity Side is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect hidden liquidity areas in the market—where institutions are most likely to trade. By combining technical indicators and real-time news filters, this EA is able to avoid market noise and focus on efficient and precise entries. Key Features Smart Liqu
Volatility Switching
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88159 MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104672 "Volatility Switching" is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for traders seeking to optimize their positions in dynamic market environments. This EA operates on the principle of recognizing market volatility and dynamically adjusting its strategies to mitigate risk and enhance profitability. By employing the Open Position method with a keen eye on volatility and incorporatin
Fibo SnR
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88381 MT5 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94573 Introducing the Cutting-Edge "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor – Your Ultimate Trading Companion! Revolutionize your trading experience with the latest and most sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA), the "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor. This groundbreaking tool harnesses the power of advanced algorithms and the timeless principles of Fibonacci levels to provide unparalleled accuracy and prec
Wayang
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88605 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159106 "Wayang EA" - Smart Trading with Trend & S/R Precision Overview "Wayang EA" is a smart Expert Advisor that combines pending order strategy with Support & Resistance and Trend analysis to capture the best opportunities in the market. Built with algorithms that have been tested in various market conditions, this EA is suitable for traders who are looking for consistency, flexi
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity. Key Feat
Multi Pair Currency Strength
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4  Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90091 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93707 The "Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter" Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced trading tool designed for forex traders looking to optimize their trading strategies through comprehensive market analysis and robust risk management techniques. This EA leverages the currency strength method, providing a clear indication of the relative strength and weakness of different currency pair
Dynamite Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90165 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90469 Dynamite Breakout EA - Smart Volatility-Based Trading Algorithm Overview The Dynamite Breakout EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market volatility by dynamically identifying breakout zones based on intraday price movements. This EA intelligently calculates potential trade areas by analyzing the real-time price action in relation to the day's high and lo
Filter:
Dominic Isaiah
116
Dominic Isaiah 2025.11.26 08:26 
 

Good one!

Reply to review