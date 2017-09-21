Shepherd Safety EA

4.92

The work of the utility is directed at opening new market orders, maintaining them, transferring the unprofitable orders into profit using an internal loss handling algorithm, trend filtering and various types of trailing stop and take profit. Suitable for any instruments and timeframes. The algorithm works separately for buys and sells, which allows simultaneously working in both directions as well. For the event when the additional orders opened by the utility do not become profitable, a StopOut (closing all trades by loss) is provided. It can be used as a supplement to trading strategies, and also as a full-fledged separate trading system.


You can check the utility in your terminal's strategy tester in the Visualization mode.


MT5 version -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE


Information fields:

  • Deposit load - shows the deposit load percentage.
  • StopLevel - Stop Level of the selected instrument in points.
  • Drawdown/Grown - Drawdown/Growth of the trade balance as a percentage.
  • Spread Value - Spread in points.
  • In Deals - Volume of open trades in lots.

Buttons:

  • Close Buy - close all opened buy positions and buy pending orders on the selected instrument, if the Magic Number of the order matches, and displays the profit/loss of the opened buy orders in the deposit currency.
  • Close Sell - close all opened sell positions and sell pending orders on the selected instrument, if the Magic Number of the order matches, and displays the profit/loss of the opened sell orders in the deposit currency.
  • Close All - close all opened positions and pending orders on the selected instrument, if the Magic Number of the order matches, and displays the profit/loss of the opened orders in the deposit currency.
  • Open Buy - send a Buy order and display the volume in lots for the next Buy order in the queue.
  • Open Sell - send a Sell order and display the volume in lots for the next Sell order in the queue.

Input parameters

Lots - volume of the first trade in the group of orders, in lots.
Magic - magic number.
Slippage - allowable slippage in points.
MaximumLotsValue - the maximum allowed volume of one order in lots.
MaximumSpread - maximum allowable spread for opening orders.
MaximumOrdersInWork - the maximum allowed number of orders.
Order_Comment - comments to orders.
Long_Trades - allow buy trades.
Short_Trades - allow sell trades.
Auto_SL_TP - allow setting TP and SL for the utility's order automatically.
Overlap_LH - allow using additional trailing in money for the uppermost and lowermost orders of the group (separately for Buy and for Sell).
Trend_Filter_Grids - filter type for order grids.
Multiplier_Type - multiplier type for order grids.
Step - step for the order grid in points.
Multiplier - lot multiplier in the Multiplier_lots mode.
Add_Lots - lot increase in the Add_to_lots mode.
TakeProfit_Type - type of take profit or trailing.
TakeProfit_money - take profit value in money.
TakeProfit_points - take profit value in points.
TrailingStep_money - step of the virtual trailing in the deposit currency.
TrailingStart_money - start of the virtual trailing in the deposit currency.
TrailingStep_points - trailing step in points.
TrailingStart_points - trailing start in points.
StopLoss_Type - type of stop loss.
StopLoss_money - stop loss value in money.
StopLoss_Points - stop loss value in points.
StopOutValue - amount of loss in the deposit currency, at which all market orders are closed.


      Reviews 17
      master2018
      344
      master2018 2024.10.25 16:37 
       

      Super

      En Copa
      150
      En Copa 2023.10.04 16:59 
       

      Immediately bought this after being extremely successful with it during testing with my manual strategy. Possibly the best purchase I ever did for my trading. I'm surprised the last purchase was 2 years ago. This EA is incredible.

      As of the moment, I'm having glitches in the text in the settings panel and there are doubles of settings like spread and maximum volume of orders in the MT4 version of this EA. I did all my testing on the MT5 version. Waiting for the author to reply to my DM.

      Update: Alexander has informed me that they will fix this EA for the next version release. I'm looking forward to it!

      skyparc
      387
      skyparc 2021.08.11 08:33 
       

      One of the best ever tool, it is the only one with 2 filters ( moving average and parabolic sar and 3 ways of managing your lots for full recovery (multiplier, static, addlot) and great easy exit by trailing 5 ways, for manual trading is a miracle, Thanks Alex

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      master2018
      344
      master2018 2024.10.25 16:37 
       

      Super

      En Copa
      150
      En Copa 2023.10.04 16:59 
       

      Immediately bought this after being extremely successful with it during testing with my manual strategy. Possibly the best purchase I ever did for my trading. I'm surprised the last purchase was 2 years ago. This EA is incredible.

      As of the moment, I'm having glitches in the text in the settings panel and there are doubles of settings like spread and maximum volume of orders in the MT4 version of this EA. I did all my testing on the MT5 version. Waiting for the author to reply to my DM.

      Update: Alexander has informed me that they will fix this EA for the next version release. I'm looking forward to it!

      skyparc
      387
      skyparc 2021.08.11 08:33 
       

      One of the best ever tool, it is the only one with 2 filters ( moving average and parabolic sar and 3 ways of managing your lots for full recovery (multiplier, static, addlot) and great easy exit by trailing 5 ways, for manual trading is a miracle, Thanks Alex

      Fxpro Trader Technical
      1141
      Fxpro Trader Technical 2021.05.24 16:53 
       

      If you are a manual trader, this is for you, incase of going the wrong direction, the ea uses grid to averaging out your positions and safeguard and protect your equity, however you will still need to be awared of high volatile news event as it may open multiples positions.

      BlueDot
      936
      BlueDot 2020.08.31 21:52 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Roshan Chacko
      352
      Roshan Chacko 2020.01.06 20:41 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Lorant Nemeth
      393
      Lorant Nemeth 2019.12.10 22:31 
       

      It's awesome!

      I trade manually with this tool for some weeks and I can say I have no doubts about it's powers.

      It's a must have if you trade manually.

      For 30 USD it's a present. Actually it's insane deal for this price

      Henry Setiawan
      677
      Henry Setiawan 2019.08.18 11:36 
       

      I'm always using Shepherd in my manual trading & Shepherd make my trade easier. Thanks Alex for this great tools & I hope you will make some update for Shepherd.

      airdon2011
      433
      airdon2011 2019.05.24 07:09 
       

      this is a great utility that will help your manual trading strategies.

      AirOne1
      1344
      AirOne1 2019.05.19 04:12 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Ramazan Turkhan
      2145
      Ramazan Turkhan 2019.05.10 17:42 
       

      So far so good, i liked this type ea.. It would be excellent if Alexander Nechaev would like to add auto trading with a signal option , semi auto is good ,but not excellent

      levsha_master
      155
      levsha_master 2019.03.08 18:39 
       

      Всем привет!!! На днях взял эту сову, и пожалел, что у меня её не было раньше :) !!! Убыточный,и безнадёжный в перспективе ордер другого бота в 120$ вывезла в плюс! Единственное, нужно подстраивать её по данной ситуации. Разработчик объяснил функции основных настроек. Доволен приобретением, по праву заслуживает пять звёзд!

      John Brennan
      967
      John Brennan 2019.03.06 11:44 
       

      I can't believe how good this EA is. If you are struggling as a manual trader then this is the perfect tool for you.

      Shepherd is worth far more than the current $30

      RK99
      2802
      RK99 2018.12.12 15:31 
       

      My favorite tool for trading, SS EA been really helping me to handle my trades. For those who like manual trading this is one of the tools you need. With the right settings and risk management, you will make money with it. Highly recommended.

      Peter
      1128
      Peter 2018.05.05 19:38 
       

      Excellent EA to help with my manual strategy. Thanks Alexander!

      Raja
      966
      Raja 2017.10.25 07:34 
       

      Very Good EA for recovery .... Apply this EA on loosing trade and forget everything...It will convert the losing trade in to break-even.. Deserve 5 Stars. But remember as this is based on grid , so must be careful for the multiplier and accordingly must have that much fund Otherwise in no time you will be out from market with very heavy losses..

      Vratislav Tukal
      2382
      Vratislav Tukal 2017.10.16 21:14 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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