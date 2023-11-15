FCK CurrencyStrength Pro

Use the default 28 pairs = true/false Default 28 pair select by developer

Comma separated own pair list EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD,US30 Your Own pair select here. Comma use for separated

Dashboard update interval 0/1/5 Dashboard update ( refresh) time select here

Magic Number 369999

Auto Trade true/false Select "true" if you want to trade auto. Otherwise select "false" for manual trade.

Use Pips true/false Pips are the grid between two trades.

Minimum pips to open position 20 How much you want grid …

Timeframe for Strength Calculations D1 currency strength calculation with time frame. Use H1 to higher….

Use Strength filtering true/false

Minimum % Strength to open position 80 Select % of currency strength

Use Candle Direction true/false Check candle direction Up side or down side

Use Moving Average true/false select moving average

Moving Average Period 21 select moving average period

Use RSI true/false Select RSI

RSI Period 14 Select RSI Period

Use CCI true/false Select CCI

CCI Period 14 Select CCI Period

CCI Buy Level 100

CCI Sell Level -100

Use Heat Map 1 true/false Select Heat Map on/off

Timeframe for Heat Map 1 5 Select a time frame for the heat map. There are already 5 time frames added here. Only select you true/false….

Lot Size 0.01 Select lot size for trading

Max trades per pair 3 Add here how much you want to trade per pair.

Max total trades overall 0 Add here how much you want to trade with all pair. If select 0 = disable

Max Spread Allowe 20 Select spread as per your broker

Basket Take Profit in $ 5 All basket trades will be closed if the total profit is more than you selected. If select 0 = disable

Basket Stop Lloss in $ 0 All basket trades will be closed if the total loss is more than you selected. If select 0 = disable

At profit 1 1 If there is more trade profit than you selected, your trade profit will be locked at the profit selected below.

Lock 1 0.5 6 Lokas are given here.

Trail the last set lock true/false

Trail distance 0 means last lock 0

Stop after this many profitable baskets 0 EA will be closed after making profit.

Takeprofit percent adr(10) 0=None 10 ADR trailing

Stoploss adr percent adr(10) 0 = None 40 ADR trailing

Stop after this many losing baskets EA will be closed after making Loss.

Only adds trades in profit true/false A new trade will take place only if the last trade was in profit.

Close all trades after session(s) true/false Select here to close all session trades after the session ends.

Use Session 1 true/false Select a session here for auto trading.

Session 1 Start 0:00 Select US, London or any other time as per your broker/server time here.

Session 1 End 23:59 Here given three sessions in which you can choose different time.