FCK CurrencyStrength Pro

Hi Friends,

"FCK Currency Strength Pro" is a auto & semi auto trading expert with direction of pair. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click.

The strategy of  FCK Currency Strength Pro  is a combination of custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels (Price Action) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above.

Download News Ex4 and csv file

You need the following SDSnews.ex4 in MQL4/Libraries and the daylightsavings.csv in MQL4/Files. 


Only 4 of 5 copies are available sale @ $251, and later copies will be available for rent.

Recommendations

  • Min. deposit $100.
  • Timeframes:  Recommended - D (Still, EA technically works on any Time frames )
  • Spread : up to 20
  • Use an ECN & Pro-broker with fast order execution.
  • Use chart EURUSD H1.
  • Default Currency  Pairs ( 28 ) -  AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY
  • Use demo account first. And set the settings according to your broker, spread and commission.
Menu Setting
Use the default 28 pairs = true/false Default 28 pair select by developer 
Comma separated own pair list EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD,US30 Your Own pair select here. Comma use for separated
Dashboard update interval 0/1/5 Dashboard update ( refresh) time select here
  Magic Number    369999  
Auto Trade  true/false Select "true" if you want to trade auto. Otherwise select "false" for manual trade.
Use Pips true/false Pips are the grid between two trades.
Minimum pips to open position 20 How much you want grid …
Timeframe for Strength Calculations D1 currency strength calculation with time frame. Use H1 to higher….
Use Strength filtering true/false  
Minimum % Strength to open position 80 Select % of currency strength
Use Candle Direction true/false Check candle direction Up side or down side
 Use Moving Average true/false select moving average
Moving Average Period 21 select moving average period
Use RSI true/false Select RSI
RSI Period 14 Select RSI Period
Use CCI true/false Select CCI
 CCI Period 14 Select CCI Period
CCI Buy Level 100  
CCI Sell Level -100  
Use Heat Map 1 true/false Select Heat Map on/off
Timeframe for Heat Map 1 5 Select a time frame for the heat map. There are already 5 time frames added here. Only select you true/false….
Lot Size 0.01 Select lot size for trading
Max trades per pair 3 Add here how much you want to trade per pair.
Max total trades overall 0 Add here how much you want to trade with all pair. If select 0 = disable
Max Spread Allowe 20 Select spread as per your broker 
Basket Take Profit in $ 5 All basket trades will be closed if the total profit is more than you selected. If select 0 = disable
Basket Stop Lloss in $ 0 All basket trades will be closed if the total loss is more than you selected.  If select 0 = disable
At profit 1 1 If there is more trade profit than you selected, your trade profit will be locked at the profit selected below.
Lock 1 0.5 6 Lokas are given here.
Trail the last set lock true/false  
Trail distance 0 means last lock 0  
Stop after this many profitable baskets 0 EA will be closed after making profit.
Takeprofit percent adr(10) 0=None 10 ADR trailing
Stoploss adr percent adr(10) 0 = None 40 ADR trailing
Stop after this many losing baskets   EA will be closed after making Loss.
Only adds trades in profit true/false A new trade will take place only if the last trade was in profit.
Close all trades after session(s) true/false Select here to close all session trades after the session ends.
Use Session 1  true/false Select a session here for auto trading.
Session 1 Start 0:00  Select US, London or any other time as per your broker/server time here.
Session 1 End 23:59 Here given three sessions in which you can choose different time.
TimeFrame to open new chart 60 If you select any pair in the dashboard, a new chart will open in a separate window.













































































Recommended products
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 4 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilities
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
Pip by Pip Trailing SL Manager
Rajiv Ishwar
Utilities
Install as an EXPERT ADVISOR for it to work. This product will not work in strategy tester because it requires trades to be opened first.   Therefore, the 1 month rental option for $10 is included for you to test the product. That is the lowest price allowed by the website. The trailing stop loss (TSL) on MetaTrader 4 only works on set ranges. For example, if the TSL is set at 20 pips or 200 points, the trailing SL will move to sell/buy price only once 20 pips/200 points are gained. It does not
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
MWRecovery
Mehdi Safar
Utilities
MWRecovery is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions.When the market moves by a certain amount against the direction of a trade and brings it to a loss, the system opens other trades in the same direction at specified intervals. Once these trades reach a certain profit, a magic trailing   stop is activated to maximize your profit. How it works : The utility resets StopLoss levels for all processed orders.  New trades will be placed if the conditions are met according to what you hav
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilities
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
MT4 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (1)
Utilities
Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to receive a trial and see the demo channel! We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers. Not sure? Check our brochure here SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metat
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
CopierMT4
Dmitry Fedoseev
Utilities
Copier for the MetaTrader4 terminal. Designed to copy trade from one terminal to another. Compatible with the version for the MetaTrader5 terminal; if available, copying can be performed between different terminals (regardless of the type of accounts: hedging or netting). The number of accounts to which copying is possible is not limited (depends only on the computing power of your computer). Directions for copying the version for MetaTrader 4 together with the version for MetaTrader 5: MT5 Net
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Script BEP Break Even Point Lock Pips
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilities
BEP (Break Even Point) for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
TelegramSender MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier is a powerful MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience by sending real-time trade notifications and comprehensive reports to your Telegram channel. Ideal for signal providers and trainers, this utility copies trades placed manually or by other EAs in your account, offering customizable alerts, advanced trade management, and a user-friendly dashboard for performance insights. It streamlines communication with subscribers without relying o
Agora Close All Orders
Abdulhadi Darwish
Utilities
This utility adds a customizable button to your MetaTrader 4 chart, allowing you to close all open orders with a single click. The button's position automatically adjusts based on the chart size, ensuring it remains visible and accessible. Customize the button's appearance, text, and tooltip to suit your preferences. Simplify your trading workflow and manage your open positions more efficiently with this convenient tool. The UPDATES Would be based on your feedback! Features: Single-click button
FREE
Robot sends image signal to telegram
Van Hoi Ha
Utilities
from this moment, RSI traders will have 95% less time and health using this Robot Robot Instructions for using Robot RSI sent to Telegram 0 put the robot in MT4  >> ok 1 Create Telegram Robot " Rsi_Testbot " >> ok 2 Save Tokens   "1706277467:AAEntyiMli3ZN6uWrMch-uz704OGWO5snOM"   >> ok 3 Create Telegram Channel ,Get telegram id = -1001243242869  " RSI Test Bot "  + grant admin rights for bots https://api.telegram.org/&amp ;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;token>/getUpdates 4 Create Telegram group nhóm     
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
Utilities
Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier , limited to lot size of 0.01 Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an inc
FREE
Modify SELL orders
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Utilities
Modify SELL orders v1.0    Managing Orders   During trading, you may need to modify   orders, i.e.   to change stop levels or  take profit. This can be done with one click with  the script Modify SELL orders v1.0 The script modifies all orders (market )  with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.(pip or price) If the take profit or(and) stop loss is incorrect, then the value is not changed. Parameters script : Take Profit (PIP) Stop Loss (PIP) Take Profit (price) Stop Loss (price)
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT4
Prime Horizon
Utilities
LOOKING FOR THE MT5 VERSION? If you are using MetaTrader 5, click here to get the native version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155546 Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO — Professional Currency Strength Indicator (MT4) Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 that measures the relative strength of major Forex currencies in real-time. It analyzes up to 28 major pairs, calculates the normalized strength of the 8 main currencies, and display
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
Multi Order Breakeven Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4 Overview The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a utility for MetaTrader 4 designed primarily for managing XAUUSD (Gold) trades. It automatically moves stop-loss levels to breakeven when open trades reach a predefined profit target. The tool supports multiple positions and includes a grouping system that manages clustered orders within a user-defined pip distance. It is suitable for both manual and automated trading setups. Features Multi-order manag
FREE
LT Trade Copy MT4
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. The images are from MT5 because it is the same as MT4. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40947 MT5 version (more advanced):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40901 Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom -  change to English or
FoxForex Management Pro Version MT4
Mohammad Rashid Aeinimehr
Utilities
Risk management settings Automatic lot size calculation based on risk Open Buy and Sell positions with one click based on settings Open positions graphically (Buy Limit – Buy Stop – Sell Limit – Sell Stop) Risk-free open positions Open new trades with TP and SL from previous open trades Close all open trades with one click Save 50% of open trades' profit Setting to close open positions based on Sell or Buy positions Real-time display of open positions' profit/loss and daily profit/loss
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
Utilities
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken MT4
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilities
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
Simple Local Copier
Christian Daniel Breth
5 (1)
Utilities
With this copier you are able to transfer trades from one account to the other as long as both accounts are on the same server. To do this, open two Mt4 applications and insert the EA into a chart in each case. In the input parameters of the copier, select "Master" on one account and "Slave" on the other account. Later, the trades are then transfered from the master to the slave account For the slave account, use the lot multiplier to set the lot size for the slave account. For example, if you o
FREE
SonicTradeCopier MT4
Farrukh Aleem
Utilities
SonicTradeCopier: (Best for scalping) Easy Fast Reliable trade copier. Copy trades from one terminal to an other (internet copy feature coming soon.) MT4 to MT4. MT4 to MT5. MT5 to MT5. MT5 to MT4. MT4/MT5 to any other platform copy possibility for custom made solutions. Reverse trading. Advance filters for traders. Features: (Setting up copying policies) Sender only has to setup  signal name and start sending signals [ You must start signal sender first always ]. Receiver sets up  signal na
KFX Dashboard EA
Peter Kariuki Thande
Utilities
** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilities
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Flash Copy MT4
Trinh Dat
5 (1)
Utilities
The program is use to copy trading from MT4   to MT4 and MT5  on local PC or copy  over the Internet.   Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server, include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal),   download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide Let read a
Fast Position Copier Reciver Tool
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilities
Fast Position Copier -  Reciver Tool This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4. Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave. Master ( Sender Position ) Slave ( Reciver Position) This is a Slave version (reciver) and you need to download a Master version from HERE . This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Basket EA MT4 is a powerful profit-harvesting tool and a comprehensive account protection system, all combined into a simple and easy-to-use solution. Its core purpose is to give you complete control over your trading account’s overall profit and loss by managing all open positions at the basket level, rather than individually. The EA offers a full range of basket-level features, including take profit, stop loss, break even, and trailing stop loss. These can be configured as a percentage of your
Buyers of this product also purchase
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilities
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Utilities
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT4.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT5 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
Utilities
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Utilities
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
FiboPlusMultiTF
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
A ready-made multitimeframe trading system based on automatic plotting and tracking of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling any symbol. Advantages Determines the trend direction based on a complex of 14 indicators ( Cx ), extremums of ZigZag ( Z ), RSI ( R ), Impulse ( I ) Displaying the values of 14 indicators comprising the trend direction ( Cx ) Plotting horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels View the plotting option of Fibonacci levels on any timeframe, with the abilit
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Utilities
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
Ultimate Trade Copier
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
5 (2)
Utilities
This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (   without the need for a Bot Token or Admin Permissions  straight to your MT4. It has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT5 Version | Telegram Version If you want to try a demo please go to the User Guide. The Discord To MT4 d
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
More from author
FCK Trade Report MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicators
FCK Trade Report  This indicator was developed by Fx Candle King. BEFORE CHOOSE CUSTOM PERIOD, GO TO TERMINAL WINDOW (ctrl+T), right click on ACCOUNT HISTORY and CHOOSE ALL HISTORY. This report searches the filtered data in your ACCOUNT CURRENT & HISTORY TRADE, Select your timespan for the report open and closed trades etc... Chose the report type - List only OPEN orders / List only CLOSED orders / List both OPEN and CLOSED orders
FREE
FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicators
The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator is designed for analyzing market dynamics and determining potential trading signal moments. The main feature of this indicator is the absence of signal repainting, which contributes to more accurate and reliable forecasting of price movements in the market. Mechanism of Operation: The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator uses several types of graphical elements to indicate trading signals: Up and Down Arrows: The indicator marks possible market entr
FCK Quantum Scalping
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicators
For those who have followed my FCK Quantum Scalping thread know about the FCK Quantum Scalping indicator and have taken the indicator to different levels (Mastermind) to suit his or her trading style. In this system, the Quantum indicator is only for showing us trading entries, and that’s it. Targets and stop levels are a little later. For those who don’t know what the FCK Quantum Scalping indicator is, I’ll tell you. The FCK Quantum Scalping  indicator is basically a modified Wave indicator i
FREE
FCK Trade Report
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicators
FCK Trade Report  This indicator was developed by Fx Candle King. BEFORE CHOOSE CUSTOM PERIOD, GO TO TERMINAL WINDOW (ctrl+T), right click on ACCOUNT HISTORY and CHOOSE ALL HISTORY. This report searches the filtered data in your ACCOUNT CURRENT & HISTORY TRADE, Select your timespan for the report open and closed trades etc... Chose the report type - List only OPEN orders / List only CLOSED orders / List both OPEN and CLOSED orders
FREE
FCK Multi Indicator
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicators
The FCK Multi Indicator for MT4 displays trend direction of multiple indicators on multiple time frames for a pair. So, forex traders can see the trend direction at a snap and trade with confluence of multiple indicators. Furthermore, it helps traders to see the trend in multiple time frames and trade in the direction of the overall market trend. Additionally, it shows the stop loss, pips to stop, pips in profit of any open position. The indicator display is very neat and is very helpful for bot
FREE
FCK Currency Strength
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
5 (1)
Experts
Hi Friends, "FCK Currency Strength" is a semi auto trading expert. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for all Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or s
FCK Trend Indicator
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
2 (2)
Indicators
FCK Trend Indicator is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. FCK Trend Indicator indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
FCK Box Break Out
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicators
Hi All, " FCK Box Break Out " indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate. "FCK Box Break Out" provides the day's trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade. NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals  Recommendations Timeframes:    Recommended  -  H 1    (Still, EA technically works on any   Time frames   ) Spread : up to 20 Recommended pairs:   works on any metal, indices and currency pair
FCK Support Resistance BreakOut
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicators
Hi All, " FCK Support Resistance BreakOut " indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate.  " FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" that gives NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals  "FCK Support Resistance BreakOut"   provides the trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade. * - Draws Dynamic S/R Boxes based on consolidation areas;  * - consolidation areas are defined by a minimum period of time during whi
FCK Emperor EA
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
Thank you all for the good response and support.. FCK Emperor EA is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows for trading - {Buy_Low Sell_High, Buy_High Sell_Low}. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments. FCK Emperor EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit l
FCK MT4 to Telegram
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
The FCK MT4 to Telegram Bot is a powerful tool designed to keep you updated with real-time trading activity directly from your MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal to Telegram. With this bot, you'll never miss an important update about your trading positions and orders. No knowledge of Telegram API is required; all you need is provided by the developer. Include File download   ;-   click here How To Install :- Click Here Key Features: Instant Notifications: Get immediate alerts for all trading actions,
FCK Hedging AI
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. Recommendations for Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD and other volatility pairs. Message me for set file and demo file ,  FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse
Fck Market structure break order block
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicators
Indicator Guide: Key Price Levels & Structure Shifts 1. Description The indicator is a technical analysis tool for the Meta Trader 4 platform. It is designed to automatically identify specific price movements and to highlight corresponding price zones based on preceding price action. This provides a visualization of key price areas according to the indicator's internal logic. 2. Visual Elements & Their Identification The indicator identifies and draws several types of visual elements on the char
FCK Emperor EA MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file.      FCK Emperor EA   is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows   for trading. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments.    Connect with other traders by joining our  MQL5 community  of over 390 members. Stay up to date with the latest product updates, tips, and exclusive content. FCK Emperor EA   stands o
FCK Hedging AI MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. Recommendations   for   Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD   and other   volatility   pairs. FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging st
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review