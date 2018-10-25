Absolute currency strength for MT4

5

Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list.


Main idea:

It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent.

Parameters:

  • List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8)
  • Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated
  • Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type
  • Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc. (suffix is "m", "micro")
  • Colors of each line

Calculation type:

From which source are open and close prices taken.

  • RAW - raw data
  • MA - simple moving average with period taken from "Calculation data"
Reviews 4
Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2020.05.11 17:25 
 

very good job , thank you

Adolfo Vidales Basurto
455
Adolfo Vidales Basurto 2019.12.22 01:52 
 

Very Good Indicator

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Radim Kucera
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Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list. Main idea: It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent. Parameters: List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8) Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc
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This indicator is designed to provide all useful information about symbol, account, positions and profit. It is developed for improving trader's money management. Parameters Calc can be divided to separate blocks. Each block is possible to hide, set its own color and other properties. Block symbol: This block displays information about actual SPREAD, POINT VALUE (in deposit currency for 1 lot), SWAP LONG and SHORT. Show symbol info - display/hide this block Color of symbol info - color of this
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This indicator shows ratios between extremes on the chart. You can specify your own ratios (e.g. Fibonacci). Parameters Most important Density - how much in details to search ratios in extremes. Bigger number means less details, smaller number means more details. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. History - how far to go in history while searching. When you set -1, the indicator processes all bars from history. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. Range - how far search ratios from given extreme. Bas
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This indicator is designed to provide all useful information about symbol, account, positions and profit. It is developed for improving trader's money management. Parameters Calc can be divided to separate blocks. Each block is possible to hide, set its own color and other properties. Block symbol: This block displays information about actual SPREAD, POINT VALUE (in deposit currency for 1 lot), SWAP LONG and SHORT. Show symbol info - display/hide this block Color of symbol info - color of this
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Radim Kucera
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This indicator shows ratios between extremes on the chart. You can specify your own ratios (e.g. Fibonacci). Parameters Most important Density - how much in details to search ratios in extremes. Bigger number means less details, smaller number means more details. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. History - how far to go in history while searching. When you set -1, the indicator processes all bars from history. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. Range - how far search ratios from given extreme. Bas
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Do you need to check support and resistance lines? Do you need to find them really fast and automatically? Do you want to set your own settings how to find them? Indicator Lines is developed for finding support and resistance lines on chart. It does its job quickly and fully automatically. Main principle of algorithm is to get all extremes on chart (according to "Density" parameter). Then indicator tries to find minimally 3 points (according to "Minimal count of points" parameter) which can be u
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Do you need to check support and resistance lines? Do you need to find them really fast and automatically? Do you want to set your own settings how to find them? Then this indicator is your right choice! Indicator Lines is developed for finding support and resistance lines on chart. It does its job quickly and fully automatically. Main principle of algorithm is to get all extremes on chart (according to "Density" parameter). Then indicator tries to find minimally 3 points (according to "Minimal
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Radim Kucera
Utilities
This indicator is fully user-adjustable, calculates corellation between all symbols, which you want. Indicator is real-time updated and fully automated.  You can adjust a lot of parameters. Calculation Parameters List of symbols: write all symbol, which you want to calculate, just separate them by comma Calculated bars: amount of bars from which will be calculated Time frame: time period of calculation Used price: used price - 0 (CLOSE), 1 (OPEN), 2 (HIGH), 3 (LOW), 4 (MEDIAN), 5 (TYPICAL), 6 (
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satya prakash gupta
827
satya prakash gupta 2022.09.16 15:06 
 

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Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2020.05.11 17:25 
 

very good job , thank you

Adolfo Vidales Basurto
455
Adolfo Vidales Basurto 2019.12.22 01:52 
 

Very Good Indicator

Shaheen Hassanali
6839
Shaheen Hassanali 2018.12.12 10:53 
 

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