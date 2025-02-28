SL and TP Setter

4

You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP.

SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen.

You can also choose monetary SL and TP.

SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP.

The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart).


Note: If you use SL and TP in pips, to ignore monetary SL and TP, you must set high values for the monetary parameters so that only the pips are considered.
Conversely, if you want to use monetary SL and TP, you should set a high number of pips.


You can use the EA on your own PC if you trade on MT4 desktop.

If you install the EA on a VPS, you can open trades from your smartphone, and the EA will set SL and TP for you.

The Magic Number should always remain 0 (it identifies manual trades).




















































































































































Reviews 1
Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.14 18:18 
 

okay

