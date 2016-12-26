PZ Trade Pad EA

4.29

This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier. 

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Trade easily from the chart
  • Trade with precise risk management, hassle free
  • Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection
  • Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop price selection
  • Close all existing trades with a single click
  • Delete all pending orders with a single click
  • Reap partial profits with a single click


Input Parameters

  • Lotsize: Type the lotsize or risk per trade you want to take
  • Money Management Type
    - Fixed Lot
    - % of Equity
    - % of Balance
    - % of Free Margin
  • Stoploss: Stop-loss in pips for your trades
  • Takeprofit: Take-profit in pips for your trades
Kindly note that the EA will perform risk management using free margin, not equity nor balance.

Buttons and Actions

  • BUY, BUY LIMIT and BUY STOP
  • SELL, SELL LIMIT and SELL STOP
  • Delete all pending orders: The EA will remove all pending orders from the chart
  • Close 50% of the volume: The EA will close 50% of the trades currently at a profit
  • Close all trades now: The EA will close all trades in the chart

Kindly note that close 50% of the volume will ignore trades currently at a loss.

All actions will ignore trades placed by other EAs.

    Author

    Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

    Reviews 42
    Zhong Liang Zhao
    440
    Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.08.12 02:07 
     

    easy practical tool,thanks author.

    eceleghini
    16
    eceleghini 2023.11.26 23:12 
     

    Excelente... pra ficar perfeito só faltou a opção de Break Even.

    majorgame
    39
    majorgame 2023.11.14 17:00 
     

    Works better then most

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    Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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    Filter:
    Zhong Liang Zhao
    440
    Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.08.12 02:07 
     

    easy practical tool,thanks author.

    Artialberta
    730
    Artialberta 2024.06.28 06:23 
     

    Le meilleure des gratuits, parfait merci.

    Chris Owen Akor
    190
    Chris Owen Akor 2024.06.07 10:49 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Raymundo
    29
    Raymundo 2024.04.16 13:42 
     

    não inclui gain e loss automático no gráfico na compra e venda a mercado

    peter
    159
    peter 2024.04.05 21:25 
     

    it calculates wrongly lots based on balance for Gold. over 1 lot on 5k account.. blown account right away

    [Deleted] 2023.12.12 02:35 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    eceleghini
    16
    eceleghini 2023.11.26 23:12 
     

    Excelente... pra ficar perfeito só faltou a opção de Break Even.

    majorgame
    39
    majorgame 2023.11.14 17:00 
     

    Works better then most

    Nha Nguyen
    38
    Nha Nguyen 2023.10.23 12:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    compass1959
    54
    compass1959 2023.10.06 13:55 
     

    PZ always creates very good tools

    zainshah94
    117
    zainshah94 2023.09.11 22:56 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    PZ TRADING SLU
    855284
    Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2023.09.12 11:01
    Set SL to zero in inputs.
    Jeffrey Levels
    113
    Jeffrey Levels 2023.08.08 13:36 
     

    This used to be a perfect system! This 4.20 is horrible. instead of UPDATING, just create a new one! this old system was perfect! This new system crashes my computer. Just make this update a new downloadable product as well as the old version!

    PZ TRADING SLU
    855284
    Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2023.08.18 12:33
    Any error in the log relative to the crashing? Send it to me please.
    adrianoseniuk
    16
    adrianoseniuk 2023.07.20 18:53 
     

    Excelente!

    cicciopd
    14
    cicciopd 2023.06.28 16:25 
     

    i open positions but it doesn't open operations and i don't understand why

    jigneshbt
    21
    jigneshbt 2023.06.26 16:58 
     

    It's very useful and easy to use. Thank you so much for being such a good thing for us.

    sopanh
    14
    sopanh 2023.05.10 10:07 
     

    Tool easy to use, Thanks

    ViewYourTrade
    16
    ViewYourTrade 2023.05.08 19:20 
     

    This is exactly what I needed. This is a great tool for beginners, who are struggling with calculating Margin, Lot Sizes and Pip Stop Levels.

    Fernando Cunha
    396
    Fernando Cunha 2023.04.20 14:56 
     

    just missing a button FOR THE BREAKEAVEN

    PZ TRADING SLU
    855284
    Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2023.04.26 12:30
    That would be close 50% of the exposure button.
    Raymond Clemens
    144
    Raymond Clemens 2023.04.09 17:52 
     

    Very good tool I like it, Nice panel.

    Aset Jaksibaev
    18
    Aset Jaksibaev 2022.12.07 20:28 
     

    Супер брокер всем советую

    123
    Reply to review