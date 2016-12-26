PZ Trade Pad EA

This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.

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Trade easily from the chart

Trade with precise risk management, hassle free

Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection

Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop price selection



Close all existing trades with a single click

Delete all pending orders with a single click

Reap partial profits with a single click

Input Parameters

Lotsize: Type the lotsize or risk per trade you want to take

Money Management Type

- Fixed Lot

- % of Equity

- % of Balance

- % of Free Margin



- Fixed Lot - % of Equity - % of Balance - % of Free Margin Stoploss: Stop-loss in pips for your trades

Takeprofit: Take-profit in pips for your trades

Kindly note that the EA will perform risk management using free margin, not equity nor balance.





Buttons and Actions



BUY, BUY LIMIT and BUY STOP



SELL, SELL LIMIT and SELL STOP



Delete all pending orders: The EA will remove all pending orders from the chart

Close 50% of the volume: The EA will close 50% of the trades currently at a profit



Close all trades now: The EA will close all trades in the chart



Kindly note that close 50% of the volume will ignore trades currently at a loss. All actions will ignore trades placed by other EAs.



All actions will ignore trades placed by other EAs.

Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.