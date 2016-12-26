PZ Trade Pad EA
- Utilities
-
- Version: 4.20
- Updated: 3 August 2023
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.
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- Trade easily from the chart
- Trade with precise risk management, hassle free
- Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection
- Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop price selection
- Close all existing trades with a single click
- Delete all pending orders with a single click
- Reap partial profits with a single click
Input Parameters
- Lotsize: Type the lotsize or risk per trade you want to take
- Money Management Type
- Fixed Lot
- % of Equity
- % of Balance
- % of Free Margin
- Stoploss: Stop-loss in pips for your trades
- Takeprofit: Take-profit in pips for your trades
Buttons and Actions
- BUY, BUY LIMIT and BUY STOP
- SELL, SELL LIMIT and SELL STOP
- Delete all pending orders: The EA will remove all pending orders from the chart
- Close 50% of the volume: The EA will close 50% of the trades currently at a profit
- Close all trades now: The EA will close all trades in the chart
Kindly note that close 50% of the volume will ignore trades currently at a loss.All actions will ignore trades placed by other EAs.
Author
Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
easy practical tool,thanks author.